Jason Sanjay (Vijay Son) Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Family, Girlfriend, Lifestyle, Career And More

Today we are discussing Jason Sanjay’s Wiki, career Family, Sister Father mother, Lifestyle Girlfriend’s Name and all details are provided below. These are the people who are Big fans of Sanjay who all candidates reading our article and get all the details below.

Sanjay was Born on 26 August 2000 in London, UK. He is a well-known Child Actor and the son of the popular South Indian actors Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam. The name of his father, mother’s name, relationship, Girlfriend’s Name, the most recent Pics All details are listed below.

Jason Sanjay Biography (Profile Data, Profession, Age)

He is a well-known child actor. Born on August 26, 2000, in London, UK. He is currently 20 years old. At present, he lives at Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is a well-known child actor who has the father of famous South Indian actors Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam. The name of his sister is Divya Shasha. He is also is the grandchild of S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba. He was the creator of a special scene in the 2009 film Vettaikaaran together with his father. We are aware of Sanjay Actor Bio, Wiki and more Lifestyle Info on this page. They are the ones who are aware of Sanjay Family Information that all candidates keep in mind. Read this article.

Wiki/Bio

Real Name Jason Sanjay Nickname Sanjay Profession Child Actor Instagram Link Click Here Girlfriend Name N/A Home Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu Zodiac Virgo Physical Status Age 20 Years Old Height 5 Feet 11 Inches Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg Chest N/A Waist N/A Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 26 August 2000 Birth Place London, UK Nationality Indian School Name American International School Chennai College Name Not Known Qualifications N/A Family Background Father Name Vijay Mother Name Sangeeta Sornalingam Sibling’s Name Divya Shasha Career Source Of Income Child Actor Net Worth Not Known Favorite Favorite Sports N/A Hobbies Reading Books, Watching Tv, Playing

Jason Sanjay Early Life (Lifestyle, Birthplace, Career)

Sanjay was Born on 26 August 2000 in London, UK. He is a Perfect Child Actor. Sanjay Age 20-Year-Old. He completed his schooling studies at the American International School Chennai. He wrote a special scene in the 2009 film Vettaikaaran together with his father. His father is an incredibly charismatic actor. Both of them do not have any active accounts on social media websites. Recently, he was in quarantine with his family at house, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor is currently not in the field of acting. He released a short film “Siri” on YouTube in the year 2019. If you want to know more information concerning Jason Sanjay Wiki you can read the full article to get all the details. Here

Jason Sanjay Family (Father Name, Mother Name)

Jason Sanjay is a professional child Actor. If you are a candidate like him and have access to Family Information and who are the people that are they? Check Sanjay biography . All information are provided on this page. His father’s surname is Vijay (South Indian actor) and his mother’s name is Sangeeta Sornalingam as well as his siblings’ names are Divya Shasha. He is also is the grandchild of S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba. Today, we inform that his Relationship continues to read this article and to know more about Jason Sanjay Wiki, weight and height, early life and continues to read an article?

Jason Sanjay Relationship Status

Sanjay was born on August 26, 2000. He was born in London, UK. He is a Child Actor. He was a 20-Year-Old. According to Social Media reports, His married status is currently single. The name of his girlfriend was not yet appear. He worked in numerous films. If you want to know more information follow this article and get all the information here.

Sanjay Physical Appearance

He’s 20 years old. Sanjay is a Famous Indian Child Actor. He is 5 feet 11 inches and his weight is 65 kg. If you want to know more about Sanjay height Recent Photo and Lifestyle, then read this article.

Sanjay Instagram Official Account

Sanjay is the top professional child actor. Sanjay is the official Insta Account that we have listed in the following . His Instagram Account has many followers and numerous Posts are posted on his Instagram account as of the time. If you are interested in checking Sanjay Instagram new stories, continue reading the article and follow the link provided to below.

Instagram – Click Here

Twitter Account

He is a young actor who was born to famous South Indian actors Vijay and Sangeeta Sornalingam. The official Twitter account URL and Direct Link is given below. That’s right, those are People Find Sanjay Twitter Account that we have below. At the time, his Twitter account had a lot of followers. If you are interested in knowing more about his Twitter information, then read our article to learn all the details here.

Twitter – Click Here

FAQ More About Sanjay

Q. Is Jason Sanjay Age?

Ans. He is 20 Year Old.

Q. Where is the Born of Sanjay?

Ans. His birthplace is London, UK.