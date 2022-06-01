Jaswanth Jessie Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Wife, Career, Girlfriend, Networth And Facts

Jaswanth Jessie Wikipedia: This article will will talk about Jaswanth Jessie, a well-known actor and fashion Model. Then, Jaswanth started modelling with an unassuming event in Bangalore in the year 2015. In that period Jaswanth received a lot of acclaim for his behavior when he walked the ramp. In the year 2017, Jaswanth made his acting debut in” Saptha Mathrika’ serial in the Telugu Television Industry. If you are aware of more details regarding Instagram Name of the girlfriend and Facebook, the latest photos, family photos that are provided below.

Jaswanth Jessie, an Indian Model, Actor and Social media influencer. Since then, he has been modeling and participating in numerous modeling competitions across South India and won many prizes like “Model Hunt 2 Season Winner’ “Mr. AP Traditional Icon’ 2017 and ‘Most popular Supermodel India in 2018. He is also popularly known by the name “Milind Soman” of Hyderabad.

As actor, he appeared in numerous serials as well as Movies. In the year 2017 Jaswanth began his career as an actor in” Saptha Mathrika’ serial in the Telugu Television Industry. If you are looking for more details regarding Jaswanth Jessie’s Wiki family, profession, and much more, keep reading this article.

The birth date was the 28th of August 1993. He was born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India and, at the moment at just 27. He attended school in his home town. His qualifications are not well-known however, he’s well-educated. He is a model and actor who hails from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India. He currently lives at Hyderabad, Telangana, India. He is a follower of the Hindu faith.

The height of his body is 5’11 inches and weighs around 70 kg. The measurements of his body are not yet known. His eyes and hair colour was black. Learn more about his girlfriend’s name and Personal Lifestyle, continue by reading this article.

Real Name Jaswanth Jessie Nick Name Jaswanth Profession Actor and Model Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 27 years old Height (Approx.) 5 ‘ 11″ Weight (Approx.) 70 Kg Measurement Not Known Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 28 August 1993 Birth Place Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India Current City Hyderabad, Telangana, India Zodiac sign Cancer Religion Hindu Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Name Srivani (Sister) Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Serials and Movies Net Worth, Salary Not Known

In the year 2019 He choreographed more than 200 models for continuous fashion shows for his Guinness World Record by Dreamzone School of Creative Studies (India) in Chennai. If you are looking for more information regarding Jaswanth Jessie’s Wikipedia, Personal Life then Keep the article in mind and get all the details here.

Jaswanth is a native of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India. He has a birthday celebration every year. The name of his father or mother’s name is not mentioned. He has an older sister named Srivani. We are also provided with more information on the details of his Lover Name, Love Story and more details on this page.

Everyone who is die-hard admirers of Jaswanth who have all aspired to Keep the following article to know the details of his Love Story, affair, girlfriend’s name here. According to an Social Media report, his status as a couple is single. The name of his girlfriend isn’t mentioned. If you have more information regarding Jaswanth Jessie Wiki, age , personal life contact information, continue reading this article.

Saptha Mathrika (2017)

Entha Manchivaadavuraa (2020)

Q. 1 Who Is Jaswanth?

Ans. Jaswanth is an Indian Actor and Model.

Q. 2 Who Is The Girlfriend Of Jaswanth Jessie?

Ans. Jaswanth’s girlfriend’s name has not been mentioned.

Q. 3 How Many Films Are Made by Jaswanth?

Ans. He has worked in a variety of Films and serials.

Q. 4 What Is The Official Account Of Jaswanth Instagram?

Ans. The official account link of Jaswanth is https://www.instagram.com/jaswanth_jessie/

Q. 5 What Is The Networth Income Of Jaswanth Yearly?

Ans. The net worth of Jaswanth is not yet known.

Q. 6 What’s the latest movie or show of Jaswanth?

Ans. There aren’t any updates available on the upcoming films of Jaswanth.

Q. 7 How old is Jaswanth?

Ans. Jaswanth is birthed in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, India. Today, he is 27 years old.