Jaya Kishori Biography, Age, Wikipedia, Husband, Family, Networth, Caste And More

Jaya Kishori biography:- Jaya Kishori, the most famous woman in India today, is here. We have all information about Jaya Kishori, Jaya Kishori Age and Jaya Kishori Networth. Jaya Kishori Husband Name. Jaya Kishori Wiki.

Jaya Kishori, an Indian artist and spiritual leader, is well-known for her inspiring talks and ethical albums. He is also known as Meera’s modern era Ori Kishori Ji. Jaya Kishori was born Jaya Sharma on Thursday, 13 July 1995 in Kolkata. Their zodiac sign was Cancer. He received his education from Sri Shiksha Shiyan College, Kolkata, and Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

She is a B.Com graduate of Open Schooling. Swami Ramsukhdas, Pandit Vinod Kumar Ji Sahl promoted him. At first, he was Pt. Were. Promoted by. Govindaram Maishra.

Jaya Kishori Biography In Hindi [jyaa kishorii jiivnii]

jyaa kishorii ek bhaartiiy klaakaar aur aadhyaatmik vktaa haiN, jo apne prerk bhaassnnoN aur naitik elbmoN ke lie prsiddh haiN / unheN ‘udd’ii kishorii jii’ aur miiraa ke aadhunik yug ke naam se jaanaa jaataa hai / jyaa kishorii kaa jnm jyaa shrmaa kaa jnm 13 julaaii 1995 ko kolkaataa meN huaa thaa / inkii raashi krk hai / unhoNne apnii shikssaa kolkaataa ke shrii shikssaa shiyaan koNlej aur mhaadevii bidd’laa vrldd ekeddmii se puurii kii /

unhoNne opn skuuliNg se biikoNm kiyaa hai / unheN svaamii raamsukhdaas aur pNddit vinod kumaar jii shl ke sNrkssnn meN pdonnt kiyaa gyaa thaa / vh shuruu meN pN. the / dvaaraa pdonnt kiyaa gyaa thaa / goviNdaaraam mishraa

Jaya Kishori Biography [Wiki]

Jaya Kishori is one of India’s most famous story-writers. Jaya Kishori is well-known for her inspirational speeches and stories. She has won the hearts and affections of millions of people because of her sweet voice. Everyday, thousands listen to her hymns. Jaya Kishori is a huge devotee of Lord Krishna. Jaya Kishori has sung many devotional songs after being deeply absorbed in Krishna Ji’s devotion. Let’s learn more about Jaya Kishori. Jaya Kishori was a Kolkata native, born 13 July 1995. She is a member of the Gaur Brahmin family. Jaya Kishori attended Shri Shikshayatan College in Kolkata and Mahadevi Birla World Academy, Kolkata. She then completed her B.Com through open schooling. Her father’s surname is Shiv Shankar Sharma, her mother is Sonia Sharma, and her sister is Chetna Sharma. When she was seven years old, she began singing and at the age of 10, she was able to sing “Sundara Kanda” by herself. This was a hit with the public and attracted their attention towards Jaya.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Jaya Kishori Nickname Jaya Profession Indian Musician Famous Singing, Motivational talks and Bhajans Instagram Please Click Here Name of your boyfriend N/A Physical Stats Age 25 year old Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters – 1.67m

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Figure 36-26-35 Eye Color Brown Hair Colour Brown Shoe Size 4 US Personal Information Date of birth 25 June 1991 Birthplace Kolkata, West Bengal Nationality Indian Name of the School Shri Shikshayatan College, Kolkata

Mahadevi Birla World Academy in Kolkata Name of the College N/A Qualifications B.Com Family Profile Father Name Shiv Shankar Sharma Name of the Mother Sonia Sharma Siblings Sister – Chetna Sharma Career Source of Income Not known Appeared in ‘Kishori Ji’ Net Worth, Salary 2Cr. 2Cr.

Jaya Kishori Age

Jaya Kishori is 25 years old as of 13 July 1995, according to her birth date.

Jaya Kishori Husband Name

According to official information Jaya Kishori has never been married.

Jaya Kishori Family [Father and Mother, Sister]

Shiv Shankar Sharma is her father’s name.

Jaya Mother’s Name Is Sonia Sharma

Jaya Kishori Sisters’ Name Is Chetna Sharma.

Jaya Kishori Caste Name

According to Jaya Kishori Caste information, Gaur Brahmin.

Jaya Kishori Carrer Information

Jaya Kishori, an Indian musician and spiritual speaker, is well-known for her motivational talks as well as religious albums. Her most well-known nicknames are ‘Kishori Ji’ and ‘Meera in the Modern Era.

Jaya, who was 7 years old at the time, sang in the Satsang during the Basant Mahotsav held at her Kolkata home. Jaya Kishori, a 10 year old girl, sang “Sundara Kanda” by herself. This was a popular song and attracted the attention of Jaya.

Jaya Kishori Address Details

Balaji Ganges Complex 105 D Bidhan Nagar Road, Near Ultadanga Bidhan Nagar Railway Station, Kolkata – 700067

Jaya Kishori Favorite Things

She is a Pure Vegetarian.

Asha Bhosle is her favorite singer.

Jaya Kishori’s favourite politician is Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj

Jaya Kishori Social Media

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

FAQ About Jaya Kishori

Q.1 Who Is Jaya Kishori?

Jaya Kishori, the most famous Indian woman is Ans. She is a singer, motivational speaker, and Bhajans writer.

Q.2 Why Jaya Kishori Is So Popular?

Ans. Jaya Kishori’s popularity is due to her motivational talks and Bhajans singing in India. She also believes in Lord Krishna.

Q.3 When Jaya Kishori Was Born?

Ans. Jaya Kishori was born 25 June 1991.

Q.4 Is Jaya Kishori Married Or Not?

Ans. Ans.

Q.5 Jaya Kishori’s Net Worth?

Ans. Jaya Kishori’s net worth is estimated at 2Cr. Approx.

Q.6 Jaya Kishori Husband’s Name?

Ans. Ans.