Jean Johansson Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Career, Husband, Networth & Facts

The Wiki for Jean Johansson: We provide all the details about the most well-known Scottish journalist and TV host, Jean details just like her early career and life. Also, Jean Johansson Wiki, Jean Johansson Biography, Jean Age and Died, Jean Profession, and many more details you’d like to be aware of about her. So , if you are looking for all the information available, check out this article to the very end and you’ll be able to get your information quickly.

Jean Johansson Wiki

Jean Johansson was born on 15th November 1981 in the Scottish city of Port Glasglow. In her profession, she is a television presenter and journalist from the Western Scottish city. Jean is a successful host of The BBC’s The One Show. Additionally, she is the face of The BBC’s second show Animal Park. Jean Johansson started her career as model.

She is also the author of a column called ‘Jeans Scene which is published by The Sunday Mail, a Scottish paper The Sunday Mail. She got married to soccer player Jonatan Johansson in June 2008 and renewed their vows in the year 2018. In 2018, she was anchor on channel four’s A Place in the Sun. In 2019, she co-hosted alongside Paul Connolly, Recycling – is it really a Con? on Channel 5.

Jean Johansson Wiki, Age, Profession, Career, Family, Height, Weight

Real Name Jean Johansson Nickname Jean Profession Journalist and TV presenter Famous For TV host and journalist Instagram Click Here Husband/Boyfriend Name Jonatan Johansson Physical Status Age 39 Years Old Height In centimeters- 157 cm

In metersIn meters 1.57 M

In Feet Inches-5’4″ Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 110 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth 15th November 1981 Birth Place Port Glasglow is the Scottish port city Port Glasglow Zodiac sign N/A Nationality American School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name John Andreson Mother Name Winne Andreson Siblings [Brother] Not Known Children Name Not Known Career Source Of Income TV Appeared In News Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Jean Johansson Biography, Wikipedia Information

Jean Johansson was born on 15 of November in 1981, within her home in the Scottish city Port Glasglow. In her profession, she’s journalist and TV host from an Western Scottish city. She began modeling when she was just 15 years old. At the age of 18 old, Jean Johansson worked on the show for children called Skool. In 2018, she was one among the participants of Celebrity Masterchef. She also was the host of The Food Network’s Health Foods.

Jean Johansson Career & Early Life

Jean Johansson was born on 15th November 1981 in the Scottish city of Port Glasglow.

As a professional, she’s an anchor on TV and a journalist from an Western Scottish city.

Jean is a successful host of The One Show of BBC. The One Show.

Modeling began at the age of 15 years old. young.

She was an contestant on Celebrity Masterchef.

She will also host a show in 2020. was the host of on Channel Five’s Health Foods.

She was married to the footballer Jonatan J. Johansson in June 2008 , and they renewed their vows in 2018.

In 2018, she was host of Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun.

Jean Johansson Family/Husband Name

Jean Johansson Father’s Name John Andreson Jean Johansson Mother’s Name Winne Andreson Jean Johansson Husband’s Name Jonatan Johansson Jean Johansson Brother’s Name Not Known Jean Johansson Children Name Not Known

Jean Johansson Social Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia

FAQ About Anna Biography

Q.1 Who is Jean Johansson?

Ans. She is a television presenter and journalist.

Q.2 What is the age of Jean Johansson?

Ans. She’s 39.

Q.3 Who is Jean Johansson’s Mother?

Ans. Winne Andreson.

Q.4 What is the name of her husband Jean Johansson?

Ans. Her husband’s name is Jonatan J. Johansson.