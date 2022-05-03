It's Time To Think About Words

Jean Johansson Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Career, Husband, Networth & Facts

Jean Johansson Wiki

Jean Johansson was born on 15th November 1981 in the Scottish city of Port Glasglow. In her profession, she is a television presenter and journalist from the Western Scottish city. Jean is a successful host of The BBC’s The One Show. Additionally, she is the face of The BBC’s second show Animal Park. Jean Johansson started her career as model.

She is also the author of a column called ‘Jeans Scene which is published by The Sunday Mail, a Scottish paper The Sunday Mail. She got married to soccer player Jonatan Johansson in June 2008 and renewed their vows in the year 2018. In 2018, she was anchor on channel four’s A Place in the Sun. In 2019, she co-hosted alongside Paul Connolly, Recycling – is it really a Con? on Channel 5.

Jean Johansson Wiki, Age, Profession, Career, Family, Height, Weight

Real Name Jean Johansson
Nickname Jean
Profession Journalist and TV presenter
Famous For TV host and journalist
Husband/Boyfriend Name Jonatan Johansson
Physical Status
Age 39 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 157 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.57 M
  • In Feet Inches-5’4″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 110 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 5 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 15th November 1981
Birth Place Port Glasglow is the Scottish port city Port Glasglow
Zodiac sign N/A
Nationality American
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name John Andreson
Mother Name Winne Andreson
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Source Of Income TV
Appeared In News
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Jean Johansson Biography, Wikipedia Information

Jean Johansson was born on 15 of November in 1981, within her home in the Scottish city Port Glasglow. In her profession, she’s journalist and TV host from an Western Scottish city. She began modeling when she was just 15 years old. At the age of 18 old, Jean Johansson worked on the show for children called Skool. In 2018, she was one among the participants of Celebrity Masterchef. She also was the host of The Food Network’s Health Foods.

Jean Johansson Career & Early Life

Jean Johansson Social Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia

FAQ About Anna Biography

Q.1 Who is Jean Johansson?

Ans. She is a television presenter and journalist.

Q.2 What is the age of Jean Johansson?

Ans. She’s 39.

Q.3 Who is Jean Johansson’s Mother?

Ans. Winne Andreson.

Q.4 What is the name of her husband Jean Johansson?

Ans. Her husband’s name is Jonatan J. Johansson.

