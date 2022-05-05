It's Time To Think About Words

Jemma Donovan Wiki, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Career, Family, Networth And Facts

Celebrity
Jemma Donovan Wiki, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Career, Family, Networth And Facts
3

Who Is Jemma Donovan?

Jemma Donovan (born in Australia) is an Australian actress and model, best known for Erinsborough High (2019), Neighbours (1985) and Spotless (2015).

Jemma Donovan Wiki

Jemma Donovan was born the 28th of March 1999 in Australia. She is an Australian actor, best known by the titles Erinsborough High (2019), Spotless (2015). She is a graduate of the primary school and college in Australia. His name for father is Jason Donovan and her mother’s name is Angela Malloch. Her career began at 11 years old, and her first television film known as Mr. Stink. The year 2015 saw her appeared playing Maddy Bastiere in the 10-part Netflix series, Esquire’s Spotless.

Jemma Donovan Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Networth

Real Name Jemma Donovan
Nickname Jemma
Profession Australian actress
Famous For Web Series & Movies
Instagram Click Here
Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 21 Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 153 cm
  • In meters 1.5 In meters- 1.5
  • In Feet Inches-5.3
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 110 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 5 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 28th March 2000
Birth Place Australia
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality Australian
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Jason Donovan
Mother Name Angela Malloch
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Australian actress
Appeared In Australian actress
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Jemma Donovan Biography

Jemma Donovan Early Life & Career

Jemma Donovan Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Facebook

