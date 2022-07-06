Instagram Star Jessica Weaver’s Untold Story

Jessica Weaver was born on the 11th of November, 1987, the 11th day of the new moon in Scorpio, in Los Angeles, California. A descendant of German and Danish ancestry, she is also American. During her spare time, 32-year-old Jessi Cakes may be found on Instagram, where she has more than 8 million followers.

What Is Her Current Financial Situation?

Besides running a vape shop, Jessica Weaver has made a fortune in the fashion industry and in lingerie advertising. Over $300,000 is her estimated net worth.

Growing Up, Being an Immigrant, and Going to School

Before returning to Los Angeles with her family, Jessica Weaver was raised in Colorado. A native of the United States, she is a Christian who identifies as a Caucasian.

As soon as she graduated from high school, Jessica enrolled in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising to pursue a BA in Fashion Design.

Jessica Weaver Professional Growth And Personal Growth

Before making it big in the modeling business, Jessica was a cosmetologist. In December of 2011, JloveTalk’s official YouTube channel was launched, however, it was later removed. During her “love guru” days, she used to broadcast a tonne of relationship advice videos on her YouTube account.

For her new YouTube channel in December of 2015, Jessica Weaver referred to herself as “Jessica cakes.” She also saw an increase in followers on her Instagram account, where she often uploads pictures of herself in various forms of intimate apparel.

You can follow Jessica Cake on Twitter and Facebook to stay up to date on her newest news.

Jessica’s acting debut came in the 2012 film Bella’s Vida, in which she portrayed the lead role of Bella. ‘V-apes’ is the name of her vape shop in San Gabriel, California, where she runs a successful company.

Health Data And Aesthetics

Brown highlights adorn lengthy strands of golden hair.

A tinge of hazel in the brown eyes

Five feet, four inches (1.63m)

This person has a BMI of 128. (58kgs)

An hourglass-shaped physique

Deaths and injuries: 37-25-36

I wear a 35B cup bra.

6 is the shoe size (US)

Her left arm is covered in mandalas and other motifs since Jessica is an avid supporter of body art. Jessica admits to having breast implants and other cosmetic surgery in an interview.

Cancer Of The Cervical Reproductive Organs Survivor

In August of last year, Jessica Weaver announced on social media that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer. It was medically removed on December 27th of that year, and the treatment was a success. Jessica still has a video up titled “I cured my cancer naturally!” as of June of this year!

Boyfriend And Residence Are The Most Important Aspects Of One’s Personal Life

Having dated JJ Velasquez for so long, Jessica Weaver isn’t completely unattached. Her partner is a full-time fashion photographer. When they want to be together, they may go to their house in Los Angeles, California. They adore animals so much that they have three dogs.

Personal Preferences And Interests

Fitness, swimming, and yoga are Jessica’s favorite pastimes. Aside from that, she likes to go shopping and travel. Her favorite actor is Chris Evans, while her favorite actress is Keira Knightley. Jessica’s favorite foods are fried chicken and Italian cuisine.

