Jigyasa Singh Biography, Age, Career, Family, Net Worth, Wiki, Boyfriend And More

Jigyasa Singh Bio, Lifestyle, Early Life

Jigyasa Singh Family (Mother Name, Father Name)

Jigyasa Singh , an Indian actress from India. She is mostly seen in her role in the TV Serial. Her birth date was 25 June 1994 at Jaipur, Rajasthan. She has completed 27 years of age. Her Father Name is Neeraj Singh. Her Mother’s Name is Kiran Singh. She has younger brother named Pranav Singh. The profession of her mother’s father and father did not include any social media site. If you want to know more about him, read this article.

Jigyasa Singh Wiki/BIO, Age, Profession, Boyfriend

Real Name Jigyasa Singh Nickname Jigyasa Profession Actor and Television Artist Boyfriend Name Ankit Bathla (actor) Physical Status Age 27 years old Height In Centimeter 155Cm In Meters 1.55 M In Feet Inches 5′ 1” Weight In Kilograms 54 Kg In Pounds 119 Lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size Not Known Personal Information Date of Birth 25-June-1994 Birth Place Jaipur, Rajasthan, India Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name St. Anselm’s Pink City Sr. Sec. School, Jaipur, Rajasthan College Name International College for Girls, Rajasthan University Qualifications Graduation (Mass communication) Family Profile Father Name Neeraj Singh Mother Name Kiran Singh Brother Name Pranav Singh Career Source Of Income Serial Net Worth, Salary $1 Million – $4 Million Dollar (Approx)

Jigyasa Singh Wikipedia (Age, Personal Life, Career)

Jigyasa Singh is an Indian TV serial actor , originating from India. She is a part of the Indian Television industry. Her birth date was the month of June and was raised in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. She will be 27 in 2021. her debut television series in Hindi language was ‘Chore Gaon Bada Pyaara “On Zee Marudhara in 2014. Later, she appeared in the “Thapki Pyar Ki’ by Colors TV in 2015-2017.

Jigyasa is also seen on Comedy Nights With Kapil, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja, Balika Vadhu, India’s Got Talent, Bigg Boss as well as Comedy Nights Live. She attended school hard at Saint. Anselm’s Pink City Sr. Sec. School in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and university studies at ICG ICG – International College for Girls, Rajasthan University. Her social media profiles have a huge fan base as well as millions of fans.

Jigyasa Singh’s Tv Shows (Career)

2014. Chorre Tera Gaon Bada Pyaara, which is on Zee Marudhara channel and character name is Alia,

Between 2015 and 2017 Thapki Pyar Ki is a character on Colors TV channel and character name is Thapki/Bani.

2015. Udaan Sapnon Ki is a character on Colors TV channel and character name is Thapki,

The year is 2018 and Dev 2. Colors TV channel and character name is Dhwani Karchiwala.

2018. Laal Ishq &TV channel . The the character’s named Payal,

2019 Nazar Star Plus Tara channel and the name of the character is Khanna,

Jigyasa Singh Boyfriend, Relationship, Affair

Everyone who is die-hard Jigyasa’s Singh’s fans, who read this article to know about Jigyasa Singh’s Love Story, affair, Boyfriend’s Name, and more in this article. According to the source of information Jigyasa’s Singh, her status as a relationship is not married. the name of her boyfriend is Ankit Bathla. Her boyfriend is an Indian actor on TV.

Some Amazing Facts About Jigyasa Singh

Jigyasa Singh first made his debut by launching the “Chore Tera Gaon Bada Pyaara ” Serial in 2014 on Zee Marudhara. More followers follow her on the Instagram’s official Instagram account. Jigyasa Singh is a big fan of his mother and Father very much. She was nominated for the Zee Gold Award. Her name is well-known for her character Thapki.

Jigyasa Singh Social Media Links:-

Favorite

Food – Sea Food, Pao Bhaji & Chinese cuisines. Rajasthani Daal,

Actress – Shardha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Actor – Amir Khan, Parth Samthaan & Shah Rukh Khan

Singer – Salman Ali & Arijit Singh

Youtuber – Amit Bhadana

Film – 3 Idiots

Does She Drink Alcohol? “No”

Does She Smoked? “No”

Does She Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”,

FAQ About Jigyasa Singh

