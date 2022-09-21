Joe Sugg Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Family, Girlfriend, Net Worth, And More

Joe Sugg is a British actor, writer and YouTube star known for uploading quirky vlogs to his YouTube channel ThatcherJoe over the years. Joe Sugg’s video collection has amassed millions of subscribers and over a billion views since his first YouTube video in 2012.

Firstly, his acting career which has seen him feature in several TV shows such as The Syndicate, Joe and Caspar Hit the Road, Strictly Come Dancing and many more. At the same time, he entered the film industry and has worked in several projects such as Shaun the Sheep Movie, Wonder Park and many more.

Writing is another amazing talent that Joe Sugg has. As an author, he has written several successful books such as Regenerated, Evie, Uprising, Username and Joe Suff: AKA Thatcher Joe.

He was also the runner-up of Strictly Come Dancing season 16 in 2018.

Joe Sugg Alter

Joe Sugg was born on September 8, 1991 to a mixed-race family in Wiltshire, England. As of 2022, he will be 30 years old. Her star sign is Virgo. He is British and belongs to the Christian religion.

He completed his secondary education at Corsham School, Lacock, Wiltshire. But when it comes to vocational training, he has never spoken openly about it. So we can’t say much about it.

Family, parents and girlfriend

Joe Sugg is the son of Graham Sugg and Tracey Sugg. She also has an older sister named Zoe Sugg.

Zoe Sugg, who is a year older than Joe Sugg, is known as a YouTube star. She runs her own YouTube channel, which mostly posts beauty products. The channel has more than 11 million subscribers. Bored at home, the idea helped propel him to YouTube superstardom. He is also an author and one of his books was the best seller in the first week.

Girlfriend/date

Joe Sugg started a relationship with Dianne Buswell, who is a well-known dancer by profession. Yes, she’s the same person Joe Sugg met on Strictly Come Dancing. In this dance competition, they were partners and placed second. The good thing about their relationship is that it all started in 2018 and now they are together with the same passion, respect and love for each other.

We would say that Diana Buswell is the only person who came into her life.

Size and Appearance

Joe Sugg is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 55 kg. His body is athletic.

Joe Sugg’s appearance tells that he has light brown hair and blue eyes. She also wore luxurious clothes and has an amazing dressing sense that makes her look vibrant and brilliant in public gatherings and on the internet.

Early life and career

Joe Sugg was interested in acting from an early age. However, he was not so prepared and had the opportunity to start. Although he studied in high school, his constant thought was to start a career as an actor.

With this attitude, he was the first to enter the YouTube industry. Yes, he started creating content as a vlogger on a personal channel. The idea caught on and he now has more than 7 million subscribers.

After rising to fame on the YouTube channel, he begins his media journey on the dance platform. Yes, it was a show exclusively called Come Dancing. She finished second in that show, which boosted her career and helped her get opportunities in the field of acting. Fortunately, he has survived a few notable projects. He also worked as a writer and has since published several books.

Net Worth

As of 2022, Joe Sugg’s net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

Wiki/Bio of Joe Sugg

Joe Sugg Wiki/Quick View NickName Joe Full Name Joseph Graham Sugg Place of Birth Wiltshire, England The age of 30 Years Old Birthdate November 08, 1991 The profession of YouTube Star Sign of the Zodiac Virgo Faith & Religion Christian The nationality is British Nationality/Ethnicity Mixed Height is 1.67 M 167 cm

5’ 6” inc Weight Size 55 Kg Eyes Color A blue color Hair Color A light brown color The father of Graham The mother is Tracey The brothers are None The sisters are Zoe Sugg Ex-girlfriend Dianne Buswell Previous relationships None Name of School The Corsham School Qualification High School Net Worth $8 million as of 2022

