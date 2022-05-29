Jogini Shyamala Biography, Wiki, Age, Family, Husband, Photos And More

In this piece, we discuss Jogini Shyamala, a writer and activist woman. At 10 years old she was performing at Bonalu celebrations. Shyamala was born in the year 1969, and grew to Peddemul village in the Ranga Reddy District. Shyamala has also been the head of the Vetti team which usually is part of the landlord in town. In this piece, we look at Jogini Shyamala’s Biography Wiki, Husband, Age, Family and Husband, Pictures & more.
Jogini Shyamala Biography, Wiki
Shyamala was born in 1969 in Peddemul village, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana. At the time of her 2021 birth her age was aged 51. She attended school in her home state, as well as her graduation at Bhim Rao Ambedkar Open University. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Open University with a Bachelor of arts degree. From the beginning of her life, she was always was interested in Jogini culture. Since 10 years old, she began performing in Bonalu events.
Jogini Shyamala Talks About Jogini Culture
Shyamala expressed her views and expressed her opinion on Jogini Cultural practices in an enthralling chat with Prema. She stated that Jogini culture comes in two forms: first one is devotion to God and the second one is the exploitation. To make me Jogini the decision is made by my parents, and her mother was always there for her in her Jogini’s story. She stated that she’ll publish a book on Jogini Culture.
Jogini Shyamala Wiki, Husband, Family, Birthday, Biography
|Real Name
|Jogini Shyamala
|Nickname
|Jogini
|Profession
|Writer, Activist
|Famous For
|Jogini Culture
|Husband Name
|N/A
|Physical Status
|Age
|51 Years
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|4 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|1969
|Birth Place
|Peddemul village, Ranga Reddy District
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Not Known
|University Name
|Bhim Rao Ambedkar Open University
|Qualifications
|Bachelor of Arts degree
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings
|Not Known
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Not Known
|Appeared In
|Not Known
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Jogini Shyamala Family (Mother, Father Name)
Jogini’s father’s and the name of her mother is not updated as of yet, but we will update in the near future all information.
Jogini Shyamala Husband Name
Jogini’s husband’s name has not been updated as of yet, but we will update shortly all the details.
Jogini Shyamala Age, Height, Weight
Shyamala was born in the year 1969 and as of 2021 , age is 51 years old. She is taller than Jogini at 5’6 inches, and their weight is about 55kgs.
Some Amazing Facts About Jogini Shyamala
- Does She Drink Alcohol? “Yes,”
- Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.
- Does She Smoked? “No”
- Does She Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, She Eats and is following her Non-Veg Diet.
- Jogini fav. Actor Akshay Kumar
