Jolly Bhatia Wiki – Age, Career, Profession, Biodata, Boyfriend And More

Jolly has been a Indian Film Actress who has worked on Hindi Serials, Indian Web Series as well as Short Movies. Her birth date was the 20th of February, 1989. She was born on the 20th of February in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is part of an upper middle class Indian Family. The name of her father and mother’s name do not appear in this article. She came into the spotlight in the course of her work on the Alt Balaji web-based show Gandi Baat Season 4. She also plays a key part on her role in the Star Plus serial Dayan Ek Nazar.
|Real Name
|Jolly Bhatia
|Nickname
|Jolly Arun Bhatia, Ruku
|Profession
|Indian Actress
|Appeared In
|Hindi Serials, Indian Web Series, and Short Movies
|Boyfriend/Husband Name
|Prem
|Physical Status
|Age
|32 Years
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Hazel
|Hair Colour
|Brown
|Shoe Size
|7 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|20 February 1989
|Birth Place
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Not Known
|College Name
|FAD International
Expert Lovell Finishing Academy (ELFA)
University of Pune
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Brother Name
|Rahul Bhatia
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Movies
|Appeared In
|NA
|Net Worth, Salary
|20 to 30 Lakh
|Favorite Things
|Fav. Actor
|Not Known
|Colour
|Red, Black
|Best Place
|NA
|Author
|Not Known
Gandii baat season 4 (Web series – ALT Balaji)
- The Pink Club (web series Hot Shots)
- Crime Alert (Dangal Channel – Majboori Maa)
- Pyaar Hogya Punjabi Video song
- Office Girl (Short) on Just Movies
- Saavdhan India – Star Bharat
- Crime Patrol
- Hot Shots The Pink Club (Web collection)
- Crime Alert – Dangal channel
- Crime Stop – Abzy cool
