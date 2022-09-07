Joseph Choong Biography, Wiki, Age, Parents, Ethnicity, Height, Girlfriend, and More

Parents of Joseph Choong and ethnicity: Joseph Choong, sometimes known as Joe Choong, is a modern pentathlete for Great Britain who earned a gold medal in the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020. He is a well-known athlete who has garnered many medals for his nation.

Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020

Modern pentathlete Joe Choong took home a gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In college, he began working in this industry. He won the under-16 modern pentathlon championship in Europe in 2016.

Parents of Joseph Choong (Father and Mother Names)

Michael Choong, the father, and Beverly Choong gave birth to Joseph Choong ( mother ). His family is really fond of sports and he hails from a sporting household. Her mother is white, while his father is of Chinese-Malaysian ancestry. He has a sibling named Henry as well. He is a pentathlete as well.

Joseph Choong’s nationality and ethnicity

The ethnicity of Joseph Choong is Mixed. Joseph Choong is a citizen of the United States.

Joseph Choong Bio on Wikipedia

South East London’s Orpington is where Joseph Choong was born on May 23, 1995. Joe Choong is his nickname. He graduated from both the local high school where he received his education and the university where he received his schooling.

Career of Joseph Choong

He won the British GB Title in 2013.

He won the World Modern Pentathlon Championship in 2014. He achieved qualification for the 2015 Olympics.

He played in three World Championships and won many prestigious competitions, including gold at the 2019 European Championships. He took home two silver and one bronze in this competition.

Now He won the individual gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the year 2021.

Joseph Choong’s Bio and Age

The age of Joseph Choong is 26. Saggitarius is his astrological sign. He was Marian George’s student, and he competed for Great Britain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. You can learn more about him on his Wikipedia page, where he is also listed.

Joseph Choong’s Partner

Joseph Choong is single, and we have no information about his relationships.

Height and weight for Joseph Choong

6 feet 1 inch in height and 65 kg describe Joseph Choong.

Joseph Choong’s earnings

Joe has a net worth of about $500,000.

