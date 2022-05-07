Kailin Chase Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Family, Boyfriend, Husband, Lifestyle, Height And Net Worth

This blog post, we discuss Kailin Chase, one of the American YouTuber and makeup artist. She is well-known for her own reality show in YouTube the Instant Influencer. She is a talented and skilled girl. She has uploaded videos to YouTube and Instagram about beauty and makeup. Her birth date was June 26, 1995 located in Hood River, Oregon, US. Social media platforms have huge fan bases with millions of fans. Let’s discuss Kailin Chase’s Biography in this Page.

Kailin Chase Wiki/BIO

Real Name Kailin Chase Nickname Kailin Profession YouTuber and Makeup Artist Famous For Instant Influencer (Reality Show) Appeared in YouTube (Instant Influencer) Instagram Link Click Here Marital Status Married Husband Name Brady Rusch Physical Status Age 26 years old Height 5 Feet 7 Inches Weight (Approx.) 60 kg (approx) Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Dark Brow Shoe Size 7 (US) Personal Information Date of Birth May 26, 1995 Birth Place Hood River, Oregon, US Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality American School Name Local High School College Name Not yet known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Unknown Mother Name Not yet known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income YouTuber and Makeup Artist Appeared In Instant Influencer (Reality Show) Net Worth, Salary $500,000 (approx)

Who is Kailin Chase?

Kailin is an American YouTuber and Makeup Artist. She is known for her reality show that she created in YouTube”Insta-Influencer. She began with YouTube’s career the year 2016 and she also launched her Instagram account, with a lot of people follow on her. When she was a kid she was obsessed with makeup, beauty, and fashion. She is a gifted girl. If you want to know more about her read on and also check Kailin Chase’s Biography as well as Tick Tok videos, Family info here. All fans should go through this article and get every detail about this Page.

Kailin Chase Wikipedia (Lifestyle, Profession, Age)

Kailin Chase Bio (Career, Education, Birthplace)

Kailin Chase Family (Mother Name, Father Name)

Kailin Chase Boyfriends, Relationship, Affair

According to her information her marriage status, she is married. The name of her husband is Brady Rusch. If you want to know more about the story of her love life, keep reading this article to learn the details about Kailin Chase Private Life.

Physical Appearance

Kailin’s height stands at 5 feet 7 inches. She completed her studies at a local High School. Her weight is 60kg (approx) as well as her body measurements are 34-25-36.

Kailin Chase Net Worth

Kailin Chase Net Worth is $500,000 (approx).

Some Amazing Facts About Kailin

Favorite

Social Media Profile

FAQ About Kailin

Q.1 Who is the Husband of Kailin Chase?

Ans. Brady Rusch.

Q.2 Who is Kailin Chase?

Ans. Kailin is an American YouTuber and Makeup Artist.

Q.3 What is the age of Kailin Chase?

ans. 26 years old.

Q.4 Why Kailin Chase Is So Popular?

