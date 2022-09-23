Kamila Smogulecka is a famous MMA fighter from Lodz, Poland. She holds a Polish nationality and was born in August 1997. As of now, many people are searching for her Wikipedia and biografi. She is an actress who made her debut in MMA through the Polish movie Zet (2015). Millions of fans want to know Kamila Smogulecka Biography, Wiki, Age, Ethnicity, Husband, MMA, Record, And More. In this blog we answer all of these questions below.
Who is Kamila Smogulecka?
Kamila was born and raised up in Lodz, Poland. She has a strong body-athlete type because she is an MMA fighter and also got the famous title in MMA, “Zusje.” Kamila keeps her life private, so her details information is not mentioned yet.
Kamila Smogulecka Wiki, Biography
Kamila was born on October 12, 1995 and Smogulecka is an actress and musician. She is also a mixed martial arts fighter. Her first fight was in FMMA, which stand for Fame MMA. Kamila was born in Lodz, Poland and her nationality is Polish.
Kamila Smogulecka Wiki, Bio
|Full Name
|Kamila Smogulecka
|Occupation
|MMA fighter
|Nickname
|Kamila
|Famous
|MMA fighter
|Age
|25 Years
|Birthday
|12 October 1995
|Caste
|Christian
|Language
|N/A
|Sun Sign
|Pisces
|The Nationality is
|Polish
|Birth
|Lodz, Poland
|Residence
|Lodz, Poland
|Relationship Status
|N/A
|Debut
|N/A
In 2021, Kamila was 25 years old. Poland’s Lodz is where she was born and nurtured. She doesn’t currently have updated information about her personal life. The names of her mother and father have not yet been disclosed. Kamila was born to a father and a Polish mother.
Kamila Smogulecka Ethnicity, Nationality
She was born to Polish parents. Her ethnicity is white and she holds Polish nationality.
Kamila Smogulecka Parents
The information on Kamila’s mother and father has not been updated as of yet. The information about her parents has not been updated yet.
Kamila Smogulecka Social Media
On Instagram, she has more than 121 thousand followers. On her Instagram account, which is called kamila smogulecka_, she has published 78 posts.
Height, Weight, And Plastic Surgery
|Height approx
|Ft 5′ 8″
1.72 m
172 cm
|Weight approx
|Kilograms 60 kg
Pounds 132 lbs
|Color of the eyes
|Blue
|Color of the Hair
|Black
|Plastic Surgery
|Yes
|Size of shoes
|6 US
|The piercing
|Ears.
Zusje Relationships & Children
|Marital Status
|Unmarried.
|Relationship Status
|Committed.
|Current Boyfriend
|Will Update.
|Husband
|Not Known.
|Previous Relationships
|Not Disclosed.
|Children
|Will Update.
Career – Actress & MMA Fighter
Kamila started her professional career as an actress and model. She has also worked in lots of movies and television series. Apart from this, Kamila has also appeared in commercials. Kamila’s most recent project is launching music videos like Marshmallows, Zmiany, Pierwy śnieg, and others.
She did her first MMA fight against Marta Linkiewicz on 28 March 2020. But unfortunately, she did not win the fight. Smogulecka came to the limelight after winning the MMA fight with punches and defeating opponent Dagmara Szewczyk.
Later, she decided to step into the MMA field. She did her first MMA fight in her MMA career, fighting 4 fights (as of May 2022). As per the reports, Kamila’s next fight will be held on 4 June 2022, in which she will face opponent Aniela Bogusz. Smogulecka is also very popular in the country with the name Zusje.
Net worth, Income & Lifestyle
Kamila makes a good income from her professional MMA career in addition to what she earns as an entertainer. As per a guess, Kamila Smogulecka’s net worth is around $800K-850K (approx.). She has also collaborated with many brands.
Fact About Kamila Smogulecka
Q.1 Kamila Smogulecka: Who is she?
Ans. She is a well-known actress, MMA fighter, singer, and influencer on social media.
Q.2 What is Kamila Smogulecka’s net worth?
Ans. Her estimated net worth is $800-850K. (approx.).
Q.3 Who is the boyfriend or husband of Kamila Smogulecka?
Ans. She withholds any information about her companion.
Q.4 What is Kamila Smogulecka’s age?
Ans. Age 26 is Kamila’s age (as of 2021).
Q.5 Why is Kamila Smogulecka so well-known?
Ans. for the MMA match she had with Dagmara Szewczyk.
