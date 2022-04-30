Kamila Smogulecka Wiki, Biography, Age, Profession, Family, Boyfriend, Husband, Lifestyle, Net Worth, And More

Kamila Smogulecka Wiki:-In this article, we’re discussing Kamila Smogulecka who is famous is a famous Mixed Martial Art (MMA) actor, fighter, as well as a musician. Kamila was born and was raised on October 12, 1995, in Lodz, Poland. She appeared in a variety of Hollywood films. She is from Poland Country. She started her career as a professional in 2020.

She made her debut on Fame MMA. In her role as an actress, she has portrayed her character as "Luxuria Astaroth'. She is well-known for her many nicknames, including Zusje. Kamila's last fight is on March 6, 2021.

Who is Kamila Smogulecka?

Kamila is a well-known Mixed Martial Art (MMA) fighter and actress as well as a musician. Her birthplace and education was to Lodz, Poland. According to reports Kamila’s age has been set at 25 years old as of 2021. She also appeared on the show on television FMMA. She worked on a variety of films like The Word, Cleo: Wole byc, and many more. She also has a relationship with Elite Models. Kamila Smogulecka has also been featured in IMDB.

Kamila was born on the 12th of October, 1995. Her age is around 25 at the time of 2021.

Real Name Kamila Smogulecka Nick Name Zusje Profession MMA fighter, actress as well as a musician Famous for Zusje (Nickname) Instagram Click Here Marital Status Unmarried Ex-Boyfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 25 Years Height 5 Feet 8 Inches Weight 60 KG Eye Colour Not Known Hair Colour Not Known Personal Information Date of Birth 12 October 1995 Birth Place Lodz, Poland Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Polish School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Not Known Appeared In Movies and Show Net Worth Not Known

Kamila Smogulecka is an Poland film actress who appears in Hollywood film. She also has a role on the TV show FMMA. Kamila Smogulecka is set to begin her career in the year 2020. She made her debut with Fame MMA. She is well-known for her most popular nicknames, including Zusje. She has appeared in many Movies such as The Word, Cleo: Wole byc and more and has won numerous awards throughout her career. If you want to know more on Kamila Smogulecka’s Wiki and personal life, parents name, Read this article and get the entire details here.

Kamila is born on the 12th of October, 1995. She was born in Lodz, Poland. The girl is celebrated her birthday each year during October. The name of her father and her mother's name and her sibling's name were not make the cut.

According to an Social Media report, she was dating. The name of her boyfriend isn't publicly available at the moment. Presently, she's not engaged to anyone.

Kamila's height stands at 5 feet 8 inches, with a weight of 60kg. Kamila began her professional career in 2020 and was the first to debut with Fame MMA.

Kamila was a Poland actress in a Hollywood film.

The girl is well-known for her nickname , ‘Zusje’.

Kamila’s net worth didn’t be mentioned.

She is a well-known Model.

Q. 1 Who Is Kamila?

Ans. Kamila is a Mixed Martial Art (MMA) actress, fighter and also a singer.

Q. 2 Is Kamila Married Or Not?

Ans. Absolutely, Kamila has never been married.

Q.3What Is The Networth Income Of Kamila Yearly?

Ans. The net worth of Kamila Smogulecka is not listed.

Q. 4 How old is Kamila?

Ans. Kamila was born on the 12th of October, 1995, in Lodz, Poland.