Kanchan Sharma Biography, Wiki, Age, Husband, Family And More

This article we are discussing Kanchan Sharma, who is an Indian film actress, a social media celebrity and a television serials actress too. She is the wife of popular Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar. Recently, she was in the spotlight when Sandeep committed suicide on the 16th of February 2021. the motive behind this suicide notice can be traced to Kanchan Sharma. On the note of suicide left by Kanchan Sharma’s husband Sandeep Nahar said, “He is mentally not stable and suffering from Trauma from last 1.5 year and his wife Kanchan is behind her death”. We suggest you go through our article to learn more regarding Kanchan Sharma Biography Wiki, Age, Family, Husband & More.

Kanchan Sharma Husband Sandeep Nahar Commits Suicide

MS. Dhoni co-star Sandeep Nahar who played the character in the role of. Dhoni’s friend who attempts suicide. Prior to trying, he uploaded an image on Facebook and stated everything “He is mentally not stable and suffering from Trauma for last 1.5 year and his wife Kanchan is behind her death”. He also claimed that his wife Kanchan is blackmailing him.

Kanchan Sharma Biography, Wiki

Kanchan has been a famous Indian film actress, a social media celebrity, and a TV serials actress too. She is the spouse of the famous Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar. His husband was a part of numerous films, including Kesari, MS. Dhoni the Untold Story, and many more. Her husband committed suicide on the 16th of February 2021. He posted a video on the internet or a message.

Real Name: Kanchan Sharma
Nickname: Kanchan
Profession: Actress, Model
Husband Name: Sandeep Nahar

In meters1.68 m 1.68 M

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg

Date of Birth: N/A
Birth Place: Mumbai
Zodiac sign: Scorpio
Nationality: Indian
School Name: N/A
College Name: Women's Christian College
Mother Name: Vinu Sharma (Home Maker)

Kanchan Sharma Husband

Her husband’s name is Sandeep Nahar. Check out for her Love Story, affair, husband’s name, boyfriend’s name here. If you have more information regarding her relationship, then read on to learn more about her relationship.

Kanchan Sharma Family (Father, Mother Name)

The name of Kanchan’s mom is Vinu Sharma and her father name isn’t mentioned in this blog.

Kanchan Sharma Age, Height, Weight

Kanchan’s height is 5 feet 7 inches. Kanchan began modeling shortly after her graduation. Her weight ranges from 55kgs, and she weighs 121lbs.

Some Amazing Facts About Kanchan Sharma

Kanchan is known to wear orange dresses.

She is a beach lover. so she often visits beaches in Mumbai and Goa during her vacation.

Her top choice. character’s name would be Salman Khan .

Kanchan’s Fav. The actress’ name is Katrina Kaif.

She is a fan of driving during the rainy season.

Body Measurements: Her body measurements are 34-25-35.

To keep fit she regularly does yoga and exercises.

Kanchan’s net worth is 10-15 lakhs per show.

She is a dog lover.

Kanchan Sharma Instagram, Facebook

