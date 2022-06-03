It's Time To Think About Words

Karthick Devaraj Biography – Wiki, Age, Songs, Wife, Images, Profession, Net Worth And More

Celebrity
2

Karthick Devaraj hails from Chennai. He is known for his work as a musician from Chennai. As a child when he began to study music, he took up the instrument. He is a part of the commercial band “Mani & Band” of Super Singer name. Kartik became famous following his appearance as a pianist on the popular TV series Super Singer 8. He also performed in various stage productions. Karthik was also a collaborator with Ar Rahman on a number of albums, films and performances. In this article, we will discuss about Karthick Devaraj’s Wiki, Age and Spouse Biography, songs and photographs of his height, weight appearance Net Worth and House, Children and many other.

Karthick Devaraj Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Karthick Devaraj is an acclaimed Singer and Musician from India. His birth date is not publicly available. Therefore, his zodiac sign is not available. The person was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India and was were raised with his family by their parents. He is currently living within Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. He is is a well-known Musician and singer. Karthick Devaraj Birthday is on 04 August 1991. As of 2021, he will be thirty years old.

Karthick Devaraj Family, Father, Mother

Karthick Devaraj’s Father Name is Devaraj. Her mother’s name isn’t available. There isn’t any information about his siblings. His marital status is single and unmarried. He was born into the Hindu family and believes in Hinduism.

Karthick Devaraj Age, Height, Weight, Appearance

Karthick Devaraj Age is 29 (As of 2021). Karthick Devaraj’s Height and Weight and Appearance are not on the web. We will soon provide complete information on Karthick Devaraj’s Appearance. Karthick Devaraj is very beautiful and has a wonderful personality.

Real Name Karthick Devaraj
Also Known as Karthick
Profession Singer & Musician
Famous For Not Known
Hobbies Piano & Listening Music
Tattoo Not Known
Physical Status
Age 29 (As of 2021)
Height Not Known
Weight Not Known
Body Measurement Not Known
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Personal Information
Date of Birth 04 August 1991
Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Zodiac sign Not Known
Religion Hindu
Ethnicity Not Known
Current Residence Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian
School Name Local School
College Name Not Known
Qualifications PG (Statistics)
Family Profile
Father Name Devaraj
Mother Name Not Known
Brother Name Not Known
Sister Name Not Known
Marital Status Unmarried
Career
Source Of Income Actor and Musician
Appeared In Super Singer 8
Net Worth Not yet estimated
Social Sites
Facebook CLICK HERE
YouTube CLICK HERE
Instagram CLICK HERE

Karthick Devaraj Net Worth, Total Assets, Source of Income

Karthick Devaraj Net Worth is not known as of yet. However, he makes an amount through his job. We will soon bring up Karthick Devaraj Total Assets, Income Source here. Karthick Devaraj is an extremely hardworking person. Listen to us.

Karthick Devaraj Career, Qualification, Education

Karthick Devaraj completed his education within the community school of his birthplace. Then he completed his bachelor’s degree. The name of the university is not known. Then he completed his postgraduate degree in Statistics. After completing his PG , he began his career as a Singer. His dream since childhood was to be an Musician as well as a Singer.

Karthick Devaraj Affair/Girlfriends, Married Life

There is no information regarding her lover or any relationship. He is focused on his work. He is not married and is single as of yet. He’s not with anyone currently. If we discover any details regarding Karthick Devaraj Affair, we will update the details as quickly as we can here on the page.

FAQ’s About Karthick Devaraj Biography

Q. Does Karthick Devaraj smoke?

Ans. Not Known.

Q. Does Karthick Devaraj drink?

Ans. Not Known.

Q. Who is Karthick Devaraj?

Ans. The man is Singer and musician from India.

