Karuna Sharma (Dhananjay Munde Wife) Biography, Wiki, Age, Husband, Sister, Latest News And More

Karuna Sharma is the First wife of Dhananjay Panditrao Munde. Dhananjay Munde, also known as Panditrao is an Indian politician who is a leader in the Indian political system.

Karuna Sharma Sister Rape Case Filed Her Husband (Latest News)

According to reports from the last few days, Karuna Sharma Sister blames her husband Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde for Rape and made a complaint against him. She sent an email addressed to Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambeer Singh and made an official complaint. She stated that there has been no action taken on the matter to date. She claimed she was told that Oshiwara police station isn’t taking action on the complaint. The singer also spoke about her life at risk. According to media reports , on 11 January 2021 Karuna Sharma Singer filed a complaint against Dhananjay Munde over sexual harassment and rape , too.

Renu Sharma Twitter Posts of Rape Case FIR

Renu Sharma’s sister Renu Sharma, singer karuna Sharma’s sister has said they along with Dhananjay Munde have been a part of each other since 1997 , when she was between 16 and seventeen years of age. Playback Renu Sharma, a singer Renu Sharma has claimed that Karuna Sharma had a romantic union with Dhananjay Munde and claimed that she first came across Munde during the course of Madhya Pradesh at her sister’s home. The singer claimed the year 2006 was when his mother traveled to Indore to deliver and that Dhananjay Munde arrived at his house. Karuna Sharma Singer claimed that Dhananjay Munde was also involved in sexual relationships with her many times through greed, and then sexually assaulted her. She alleges the fact that, when her sister Karuna was a frequent visitor out from the house to working, Munde forcibly established physical relationships with her. As per the claim of the woman Karuna along with Munde were married in 1998. Let me inform you that the 46-year-old Munde serves as the minister of Social Justice and Special Assistance within the Maharashtra Uddhav government.

Karuna Sharma Biography (Lifestyle, Bio, Age)

Karuna Sharma was born on the 27th of September 1977 at Indore, Bhopal. Following that, she completed her education at Madhya Pradesh and also completed her education. She was wed with Dhananjay Panditrao Munde, an Indian politician from India. We provide all information regarding Karuna Sharma Latest News update on this page. All Fans are advised to read this article to get all the details available in this Page.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Karuna Sharma Nickname Karuna Profession House Wife Famous For Dhananjay Munde First Wife Instagram Click Here Husband Name Dhananjay Munde Physical Status Age 43 Years Height In centimeters- 157.48 cm

cm In metersIn meters 1.57 M

In Feet Inches-5’2″ Weight In Kilograms- 70 kg

In Pounds- 155 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth N/A Birth Place Indore, Madhya Pradesh Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name N/A Qualifications N/A Family Profile Father Name N/A Mother Name Not Known Husband Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Not Known Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Karuna Sharma Wikipedia

Renu has been a Indian playback vocalist from India. Renu was also inspired by folk singing stars Lata Mangeshkar as well as Kavita Krishnamurthy. She chose this career path because she has an interest in music. She’s always needed to be a singer for playback and has completed a diploma of Classical Vocal to finish her singing abilities. She is determined to collaborate with the super-talented A.R.Rehman. She certainly has a wide vocal range and is an exceptionally skilled singer.

Karuna Sharma Sister Renu Sharma Life In Danger

Musician Karuna Sharma has made a number of serious accusations regarding NCP chief and Minister of Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet Dhananjay Munde. Karuna Sharma has filed a complaint with the Minister Dhananjay Munde with allegations of blackmail and rape and posted a photo of the complaint. In addition it is reported that Karuna Sharma has also accused the Maharashtra Police has also been accused of not treating his complaint seriously. The singer Renu Sharma has also stated that the life of his son is at risk. He has requested assistance. In the meantime minister Dhananjay Munde has clarified, not denying the allegations in a post on his Facebook that attempts are being made to blackmail me through defaming the minister in this manner.

Karuna Sharma Family (Father, Mother Name)

Karuna Sharma’s father and mother’s names have not been revealed yet. We’ll add them soon on this page.

Physical Appearance (Height in Feet)

Her height stands at 5′ 2″. She began singing shortly after graduating. Her weight ranges from 70 kgs and 155lbs. In addition, she is exercising and yoga.

Who is Dhananjay Munde?

Dhananjay has the same name as the veteran BJP Leader Gopinath Munde and defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde in the recent elections for the assembly. Sharad Pawar’s political party NCP director Dhananjay Munde was elected the Opposition Leader within the Legislative Council in 2014. At the time, Devendra Fadnavis was the CM of the state. But, prior to that Fadnavis was also part of the BJP in the past. Nitin Gadkari named him president of BJYM Maharashtra. He was also the President of the National Organization.

Her name was the subject of controversy in October of this year when a lawsuit was filed in her name for saying offensive remarks about BJP chief and Maharashtra’s Minister of Women and Child Development and her cousin Pankaja Munde. The case was filed against them under the sections 500 (defamation) 509 (use of words, gestures or actions that harm the dignity of a woman) and 294 (indecent behavior in a public space) in the IPC.

FAQ About Karuna Sharma

Q. 1 Who Is Karuna Sharma Wiki?

Ans. Karuna Sharma is one of the most famous Indian politician in India. Dhananjay Panditrao Munde’s Wife.

Q. 2 Who Is The Boyfriend Of Karuna Sharma?

Ans. Karuna Sharma’s Boyfriend’s Name is not found here.

Q.3 Is Karuna Sharma Married Or Not?

Ans. Yes, I am married.

Q.5 What Is The Relation Between Dhananjay Munde And Karuna Sharma?

Ans. Karuna Sharma first wife of Dhananjay Panditrao Munde.

Q.6 What Is The Official Account Of Karuna Sharma Wiki Instagram?

Ans. The official account link of karuna is https://www.instagram.com/karunasharma