It's Time To Think About Words

Katie Amess Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Career, Net Worth And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Katie Amess Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Career, Net Worth And More
2

Katie was born in Basildon, Essex, England. As a professional Katie is the world’s most adored English actor and Model. This blog will present information on Katie as well as her biography, Katie Amess Husband Name Her Wikipedia, Katie Age, and her profession and her Networth earnings, Etc. Details are all available here.

Katie Amess Wiki

Katherine Louise Diana Amess was born on July 19th, 1985, in Basildon, Essex, England. She is an English model and actress. She hosts British commercials on television and has appeared in a number of TV and film roles. His name was Sir David Amess and her mother’s name is Julia Arnold. She was a student at St Anne Line primary school in Basildon prior to going to Brentwood Ursuline Convent High School in Brentwood, Essex, and then St Bernard’s High School located in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex.

Katie Amess Wiki, Age, Profession, Height, Husband, Weight

Real Name Katie Amess
Nickname Katie
Profession English Actress & Model
Famous As Actress & Model
Instagram Click Here
Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 36 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 178 cm
  • In meters – 1.78 meters
  • In Feet Inches-5.8
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 158 lbs
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Brown
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 19th July 1985
Birth Place Basildon, Essex, England
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality English
School Name Royal Central School of Speech and Drama
College Name Queen Mary University of London
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Sir David Amess
Mother Name Julia Arnold
Children Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Movies & TV Shows
Appeared As Actress & Model
Networth Income Not Known

Katie Amess Wiki/Bio

Katherine Louise Diana Amess was born on July 19th, 1985. She was born in Basildon, Essex, England. She is an English model and actress. She has competed in a variety of British beauty pageants , and took home the honor of Miss Essex 2008 for the Miss Earth 2008 contest. The identical year she was a finalist in her place in the Miss England competition.

Katie Early Life & Career/Education

  • Katherine Louise Diana Amess was born on July 19th, 1985 , in Basildon, Essex, England.
  • She continued to study Drama at Queen Mary University of London and also at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London.
  • The year 2013 saw Amess agreed to perform the role of lead for the musical comedy Miserable Lesbians in New York and Edinburgh.
  • She starred in the movie Captain America: Civil War.
  • In 2017 she played Kendall Nagel in Bull on CBS as well as Sandy Weeks in Criminal Minds Beyond Borders Season 2 as well on CBS.

Katie Amess Husband/Family

Katie Father’s Name Sir David Amess
Katie Mother’s Name Julia Arnold
Katie Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known

Katie Amess Networth Income

Katie’s Networth Income is Not Known.

Katie Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Youtube

Katie Instagram Click Here
Katie Twitter Click Here
Katie Content Source Wikipedia
Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.