Kaviyoor Ponnamma Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Husband, Career, Net Worth And Facts

Kaviyoor Ponnamma Wikipedia: Kaviyoor Ponnamma was born in Kaviyoor, Thiruvalla, India. As a professional her profession is that of the renowned Indian Film Actress. This blog will present details about Kaviyoor as well as her biography, Kaviyoor Ponnamma Husband Name and her Wikipedia. Kaviyoor Ponnamma’s age and her profession as well as her Networth income, and more. The complete information is available here.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma Wiki

Kaviyoor Ponnamma was born September 10, 1945. She was born in Kaviyoor, Thiruvalla, India. As a professional, she performs as an Indian film actress who is featured in Malayalam films and on television. She started her career by performing in dramas for theatre before moving into film. She completed her education at the primary school and college in india. Her husband’s name is Late M. K. Maniswami (m. 1969; died 2011). She also appeared in commercials and TV serials and has a playback singing credit in a few films.

Ponnamma is an eight-time Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actress winner. She is the sister of Kaviyoor Renuka has also been an actress. Sometimes referred to as the Mother for all actors she’s appeared as the mother of nearly all actors during her career, which spans over a period of time. When she was just 20 she was as the mom of Sathyan along with Madhu in the movie of the same name in 1965 Thommente Makkal. She received acclaim from critics for portraying the role of the mother of the famous actor mohanlal.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma Wiki, Age, Profession, Height, Husband, Weight

Real Name Kaviyoor Ponnamma Nickname Kaviyoor Profession Indian Actress Famous As Malayalam Movies Instagram Click Here Boyfriend/Husband Name Late M. K. Maniswami (m. 1969; died 2011) Physical Status Age 76 Years Old Height In centimeters- 160 cm

In meters – 1.60 M

In Feet Inches-5.5 Weight In Kilograms- 65 kg

In Pounds- 162 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 6 US Personal Information Date of Birth 10 September 1945 Birth Place Kaviyoor, Thiruvalla, India Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name Primary School College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name T. P. Damodharan Mother Name Gauri Siblings Kaviyoor Renuka (sister) Career Source Of Income Movies Appeared As Indian Actress Networth Income Not Known

Kaviyoor Ponnamma Wiki/Bio

Kaviyoor Ponnamma was was born the 10th of September 1945, in Kaviyoor, Thiruvalla, India. She works as an Indian film actress who is featured in Malayalam films and on television. Her career began in dramas for theatre before moving into the world of cinema. She is a graduate of the primary school and college in india. Her husband’s name is Late M. K. Maniswami (m. 1969; died 2011). She also appeared in TV commercials and TV serials and has been featured as a playback singer in a few films.

Kaviyoor Early Life & Career/Education

Kaviyoor Ponnamma, born September 10, 1945 at Kaviyoor, Thiruvalla, India.

She works as an Indian film actress, who has appeared in Malayalam films.

Her husband’s name is Late M. K. Maniswami (m. 1969; died 2011).

Kaviyoor Ponnamma Husband/Family

Kaviyoor Father’s Name T. P. Damodharan Kaviyoor Mother’s Name Gauri Kaviyoor Boyfriend/Husband Name Late M. K. Maniswami (m. 1969; died 2011)

Kaviyoor Ponnamma Networth Income

Kaviyoor’s Networth Income is Not Known.

Kaviyoor Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Youtube