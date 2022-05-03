Kelly Somers Wiki, Biography, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Career, Networth & Facts

Kelly Somers Wiki: Kelly Somers has been the world’s most viewed BBC soccer journalist. This blog will share every detail of her life and work as the information about her family and the name of her husband, Etc. The entire information is available within this post.
Who Is Kelly Somers?
Kelly Somers is a BBC football journalist, as well as a TV host. Kelly Somers is most well-known as an sports journalist. Presently, she is working for Optus as an Optus Champions League reporter.
Kelly Somers Wiki
Kelly Somers was born on 21st December 1985 in United Kingdom. She has been the BBC football journalist as well as a TV host. She is primarily known as an sports journalist. At present, she works for Optus as an Optus Champions League reporter. She started her professional career as a broadcaster for AFC Bournemouth in October 2012. She has been with Surrey Storm, Optus Sport, BBC, and talkSPORT. She has over 25k followers on Instagram and has 33k followers on Twitter
Kelly Somers Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Networth, Education
|Real Name
|Kelly Somers
|Nickname
|Kelly
|Profession
|Journalist
|Famous For
|BBC football journalist
|Click Here
|Boyfriend/Husband Name
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|35 Years
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|5 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|21st December 1985
|Birth Place
|United Kingdom
|Zodiac sign
|Not Known
|Nationality
|British
|School Name
|Not Known
|College Name
|Not Known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Not Known
|Siblings [Brother]
|Not Known
|Children Name
|Not Known
|Career
|Source Of Income
|BBC football journalist
|Appeared In
|BBC football journalist
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Kelly Somers Wiki
Kelly Somers was born on 21st December 1985 in United Kingdom. She works as the BBC football journalist, as well as a TV host. She is most well-known as an sports journalist. Presently, she is working for Optus as an Optus Champions League reporter. She started her professional career as a broadcaster for AFC Bournemouth in October 2012. She has been with Surrey Storm, Optus Sport, BBC, and talkSPORT. She has over 25k followers on Instagram and has 33k followers on Twitter
Kelly Somers Early Life & Career
- Kelly Somers was born on 21st December , 1985 at the United Kingdom.
- In her profession, she’s by profession, she is a BBC football journalist, and a TV host.
- she began her professional career as a broadcaster for AFC Bournemouth in October 2012.
- She has 25k followers on Instagram and has 33k followers on Twitter
Kelly Somers Husband/Boyfriend/Family
|Kelly Somers Father’s Name
|Not Known
|Kelly Somers Mother’s Name
|Not Known
|Kelly Somers Boyfriend/Husband Name
|Not Known
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.