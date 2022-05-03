Kelly Somers Wiki, Biography, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Career, Networth & Facts

Kelly Somers Wiki: Kelly Somers has been the world’s most viewed BBC soccer journalist. This blog will share every detail of her life and work as the information about her family and the name of her husband, Etc. The entire information is available within this post.

Who Is Kelly Somers?

Kelly Somers is a BBC football journalist, as well as a TV host. Kelly Somers is most well-known as an sports journalist. Presently, she is working for Optus as an Optus Champions League reporter.

Kelly Somers Wiki

Kelly Somers was born on 21st December 1985 in United Kingdom. She has been the BBC football journalist as well as a TV host. She is primarily known as an sports journalist. At present, she works for Optus as an Optus Champions League reporter. She started her professional career as a broadcaster for AFC Bournemouth in October 2012. She has been with Surrey Storm, Optus Sport, BBC, and talkSPORT. She has over 25k followers on Instagram and has 33k followers on Twitter

Kelly Somers Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Networth, Education

Real Name Kelly Somers Nickname Kelly Profession Journalist Famous For BBC football journalist Instagram Click Here Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known Physical Status Age 35 Years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters, 1.67 M

In Feet Inches-6.o Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 110 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth 21st December 1985 Birth Place United Kingdom Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality British School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings [Brother] Not Known Children Name Not Known Career Source Of Income BBC football journalist Appeared In BBC football journalist Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Kelly Somers Wiki

Kelly Somers was born on 21st December 1985 in United Kingdom. She works as the BBC football journalist, as well as a TV host. She is most well-known as an sports journalist. Presently, she is working for Optus as an Optus Champions League reporter. She started her professional career as a broadcaster for AFC Bournemouth in October 2012. She has been with Surrey Storm, Optus Sport, BBC, and talkSPORT. She has over 25k followers on Instagram and has 33k followers on Twitter

Kelly Somers Early Life & Career

Kelly Somers was born on 21st December , 1985 at the United Kingdom.

In her profession, she’s by profession, she is a BBC football journalist, and a TV host.

she began her professional career as a broadcaster for AFC Bournemouth in October 2012.

She has 25k followers on Instagram and has 33k followers on Twitter

Kelly Somers Husband/Boyfriend/Family

Kelly Somers Father’s Name Not Known Kelly Somers Mother’s Name Not Known Kelly Somers Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known