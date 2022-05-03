It's Time To Think About Words

Kelly Somers Wiki, Biography, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Career, Networth & Facts

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
2

Kelly Somers Wiki: Kelly Somers has been the world's most viewed BBC soccer journalist. This blog will share every detail of her life and work as the information about her family and the name of her husband, Etc. The entire information is available within this post.

Who Is Kelly Somers?

Kelly Somers is a BBC football journalist, as well as a TV host. Kelly Somers is most well-known as an sports journalist. Presently, she is working for Optus as an Optus Champions League reporter.

Kelly Somers was born on 21st December 1985 in United Kingdom. She has been the BBC football journalist as well as a TV host. She is primarily known as an sports journalist. At present, she works for Optus as an Optus Champions League reporter. She started her professional career as a broadcaster for AFC Bournemouth in October 2012. She has been with Surrey Storm, Optus Sport, BBC, and talkSPORT. She has over 25k followers on Instagram and has 33k followers on Twitter

Real Name Kelly Somers
Nickname Kelly
Profession Journalist
Famous For BBC football journalist
Instagram Click Here
Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 35 Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In meters, 1.67 M
  • In Feet Inches-6.o
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 110 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 5 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 21st December 1985
Birth Place United Kingdom
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality British
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Brother] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Source Of Income BBC football journalist
Appeared In BBC football journalist
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Kelly Somers was born on 21st December 1985 in United Kingdom. She works as the BBC football journalist, as well as a TV host. She is most well-known as an sports journalist. Presently, she is working for Optus as an Optus Champions League reporter. She started her professional career as a broadcaster for AFC Bournemouth in October 2012. She has been with Surrey Storm, Optus Sport, BBC, and talkSPORT. She has over 25k followers on Instagram and has 33k followers on Twitter

Kelly Somers Early Life & Career

  • Kelly Somers was born on 21st December , 1985 at the United Kingdom.
  • In her profession, she’s by profession, she is a BBC football journalist, and a TV host.
  • she began her professional career as a broadcaster for AFC Bournemouth in October 2012.
  • She has 25k followers on Instagram and has 33k followers on Twitter

Kelly Somers Husband/Boyfriend/Family

Kelly Somers Father’s Name Not Known
Kelly Somers Mother’s Name Not Known
Kelly Somers Boyfriend/Husband Name Not Known

Kelly Somers Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Facebook

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

