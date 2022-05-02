Kevin Selleck Reveals The Untold Story Of Tom Selleck’s Son

Kevin S. Shepard was born in the United States in 1966, although he is best known as the adopted son of Tom Selleck.

Only the surname Shepard is known about the guy who fathered Kev during his childhood years with Jacqueline Ray, a model and actor. In the summer of 1992, Kevin Selleck and Tom Selleck divorced, but the actor remained a key part of Kevin’s life, helping him get acting jobs and break into the film industry. Tom Selleck adopted Kevin, then 21, on August 7, 1987. Kevin’s step-sister is called Hannah.

Instead of going to college after high school, Kevin joined a local rock band.

A Career In Acting And A Career In Drumming

It was in 1993 when Kevin and four of his pals formed the Tonic rock band with Jeff Ruso as the lead guitarist; Dan Lavery on bass guitar; Emerson Hart, who was the drummer; and Dan Rothchild on guitar.

“Lemon Parade,” their first album, was released in July 1996, and “Open Your Eyes,” the band’s first hit single, as well as “Soldier’s Daughter,” charted on Billboard 200 and Hot 100, respectively.

Following an altercation with another band member, Kevin quit the band in December 1996, citing family obligations. It didn’t work out and the attempt was short lived once he left Tonic.

His stepfather Tom Selleck, who appeared in the successful 1980 television series “Magnum, P.I.,” introduced him to the world of acting. In 1997, the two collaborated on the sequel to the horror film “Scream,” which Kevin co-wrote the soundtrack for.

Make The Most Of Your Time Here On Earth And The People That Share It

According to a report in People magazine, Kevin and Annabel Selleck met in high school and dated for almost a decade before getting married in the 1990s.

Kevin and Annabel, who are said to have six children between them, are reportedly trying to keep their enormous family out of the limelight.

Interests And Hobbies

Kevin has done quite a bit of modelling in his spare time. He’s been into music and acting for a long time, and his favourite bands are Aerosmith and Guns ‘n’ Roses. He now enjoys films like “Ace Ventura” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, starring Jim Carrey and Johnny Depp, as a consequence of his upbringing by Tom, his stepfather, and the film industry.

Kevin’s favourite holiday spot as a kid was Berlin, Germany, although he and his father have also been to Japan and China.

Substance Abuse Disorders

Although Kevin first resisted the idea of attending the Betty Ford rehabilitation centre, he was finally encouraged by his father, Tom, to do so. In 2011, Kevin’s legal issues stemmed from a $6,000 credit card debt.

When this article was written, Kevin was 53 years old. In late 2019, Tom had a net worth of more than $1 million, despite an estimated value of $45 million. At 5’7″ (1.7m) and 139 pounds, he has brown hair and brown eyes (63kgs).

Who Is Tom Selleck, Kevin’s Father?

American actor and musician Thomas “Tom” Selleck was born on January 29, 1945, under the Aquarius star sign in Detroit, Michigan. In the 1980s, his role as Thomas Magnum on the television series “Magnum, P.I.” made him a star. Former member of the California National Guard turned actor/producer Tom is a multi-faceted talent.

They raised Tom in Detroit and Sherman Oaks, California. Robert Dean Selleck was a real estate developer and his mother Martha Selleck was a housewife.

While in high school, he attended Grant High School before transferring to Los Angeles Valley College, where he studied acting before attending USC. He joined in the California Army National Guard’s 160th Infantry Regiment in 1967 when the Vietnam War called for him to be recruited.

He first appeared on television in “The Dating Game” in 1965, and he returned to the show two years later in 1967. After returning from the service in 1970, his career took off as Lance White, the private investigator, on the television series “The Rockford Files.”

His first starring role came in the film Daughters of Satan in the 1970s, where he was cast as the titular character. In 1979, the actor was cast in the TV series “Magnum, P.I.”, where he was cast as private investigator Thomas Magnum, who had to give up the role of Indiana Jones in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to Harrison Ford due to scheduling conflicts.

Known as the “Magnum” Ferrari, Thomas’s Ferrari 308 GTS is a consequence of the show’s popularity.

His performance as Monica Geller’s lover Richard Burke on the popular television show “Friends” in 1995 made Tom a household name. A handful of his other significant roles include: The Closer; Jesse Stone; and Las Vegas.

Tom Selleck And Jacqueline Ray

Tom and Jillie Joan Mack had a daughter, Hannah, on December 16, 1988, after being married on August 7, 1987. They now reside in Westlake Village, California, on Tom’s 60-acre avocado ranch. Aside from being an exceptional volleyball player, he was also an excellent hockey player for the 1990 All-American Volleyball Team.