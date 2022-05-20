Khan Sir Patna Biography, Wiki, Age, Real Name, YouTube, Contact Number And More

Khan sir is a man you should know if you enjoy watching or reading the news about the country. Khan Sir, who is also the founder-director at GS Research Center in Patna, Bihar’s largest coaching center, has a unique style of teaching. His YouTube channel has now grown to 2.50 million subscribers in just a few months.

UPSC is one the most difficult competitive exams in India and one of India’s most respected jobs. Every civil servant candidate is subject to immense pressure. Khan Sir of Patna, a teacher with an exceptional skill in teaching and lecturing, is one of the few that can easily fit into the student’s mind. He has nearly 2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. After being shared by an IPS officer, his videos became a trending topic on Twitter.

What is Khan Sir’s Real name? (Amit Singh, Faisal Khan)

Khan Sir’s Real Name is Faizal Khan. I was addressed as Khan Sir in that batch. . I was named Khan Sir because of the coaching institute.

Khan Sir Patna, a 28-year-old Youtuber and Teacher, is his name. He hails from Patna. His teaching style is very popular with students. He became popular for his Youtube Channel, His Way to Teach. All students in India love him. His YouTube channel has 9.3 Million followers. Recently Khan Sir Real Name is Troll on Social Media. Patna DM was FIR against Khan Sir for Railway’s exam protest, and RRB NTPC scandal. Khan Research GS Center is his property.

Khan Sir Wiki/BIO Real Name Amit Sing or Faizal Khan

Khan Sir Biography – Here we will discuss Khan Sir Patna Wale’s personality. His teaching methods are loved by students. His videos and classes are loved by everyone. He used to teach in his coaching center, but now he teaches online. Youtube hosts his videos. In just a few days, he had millions of visitors. He is the most famous teacher. He uploads videos within two to three days. He is a famous Youtuber and teacher from Patna named Khan Sir, who is 28 years old. His teaching abilities are a favorite with students. He is also very popular even after being locked down. He began teaching his students online. His YouTube channel has over 10.4 million subscribers. He also follows several Instagram and meme pages. You should also watch his videos to learn his secrets and techniques. His funny teaching style has made some of his videos viral. Khan Sir is currently 28 years of age as of 2021. He was born in Gorakhpur (U.P.). Faizal Khan Sir is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and weighs in at 65 kg.

Real Name Faizal Khan Nickname Khan Sir Profession Teacher Famous For Teaching Style Name of your boyfriend Not known YouTube Channel Link Click Here Faizal Khan – Physical Status Age 28 years Height In centimeters- 165 cm

In meters – 1.65m

In Feet Inches-5’5″ Weight In Kilograms- 62 kg

In Pounds- 136 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Khan Sir Patna Personal Data Date of birth Not known Birthplace Gorakhpur, U.P Hometown Patna, Bihar Religion Muslim Zodiac sign Leo Nationality Indian Name of the School Not known College Name Allahabad University Qualifications B.Sc, M.Sc Khan GS Research Centre Family Profil Father Name Not known (Retired Army Officer). Name of the Mother Home Maker Siblings Brother Name:- Unknown (Army Officer). Faizal Khan Career Source of Income YouTube, Khan GS Research Centre He is a celebrity for his generosity and kindness. YouTube Net Worth, Salary Not known

Why Khan Sir Trend In Social Media (Controversy).

Recently Khan Sir Real Name is Troll on Social Media. Patna DM was FIR against Khan Sir for Railway’s exam protests and RRB NTPC controversy. This video will give you more information about the case. Recently Khan Sir’s real name was Troll on Social Media. More Social Media videos and Twitter: Khan Sir is Hindu religion. He uploaded a YouTube video today, in which he said that his name is Amit Sing Khan sir and that Khan sir is my title name. They say that people call them different names so that it doesn’t mean my real name is the exact same. He stated that Khan sir is my name on all my books, and that I also wrote a lot in Urdu. I said that Amit Singh would have been my author, but I would have said my name. There has been a lot controversy over this matter, so I will not reveal my real name until the end. khaan sr aaj apne yuuttub cainl pr ek viiddiyo uplodd kiye haiN aur us viiddiyo pr khaa kii meraa naam amit siNh nhiiN hai aur khaan sr sirph meraa tittle naam hai | aur unkaa khnaa hai kii unheN bhut se log alg alg naam se bulaate hai to iskaa mtlb yh thodddhe naa huaa kii meraa aslii naam vhii hai| unhoNne khaa kii maiNne apnii sbhii buks pr khaan sr naam diyaa hai aur saath hii maiNne bhut sii buk urduu meN bhii likhii hai aur unhoNne khaa kii agr meN amit siNh hotaa to urduu meN buks thodddhe n likh ptaa aur unkaa khnaa hai kii mere naam ko le kr bhut kNttrovrsii ho rhii hai to meN apnaa aslii naam yh kNttrovrsii khtm hone ke baad hii btaauuNgaa|

Khan Sir (Biography In Hindi)

This article is about Khan Si Patna, who is the director at Khan GS Research Centre, Patna. His teaching style is what has made him famous and why his YouTube channel has grown to 2.5 million subscribers. His teaching style is in Bihar and he makes the topic easy to understand. He is also known as Abdul Kalam Too. So, friends, this article will be about the Khan Si Patna Biography and Wiki. Contact Numbers, App, App, and his YouTube channel.

Khan Sir Patna Biography [Khan GS Research Centre]

Khan Sir’s full name is Faizal Khan. He was born to a middle-class family from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. His father is an Army officer, and his mother is a housewife. His elder brother is a commander in the army. Khan Sir was a soldier and wanted to share his knowledge with all. Khan Sir began teaching for free. He passed the NDA Exams, but was not selected for physical tasks. He thinks that if he wasn’t selected for the Indian Army, why not start a YouTube channel to educate them.

Khan Sir Patna also established an Orphanage Shed. He tried to take care of all the children and opened a cowshed.

His teaching style is unique because it is easy and simple to learn in his Bihari language, which is a sweet language. People love it so much that they call them Abdul Kalam. We can explain any topic well. Today, we’ll give you all the information in Hindi about Khan sir Patna. Let’s get started. This post will provide all the information you need so you don’t have to visit any other posts.

Khan Sir Wikipedia [Hindu or Muslim Controversy]

Khan Sir is actually Faizal Khan. He was born to a middle-class family from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Khan Sir said that his father was in military service and his mother is a homemaker. His elder brother is a soldier in the army commando. Faizal Khan was motivated to serve his country. He also wanted to teach children, so he began teaching free of charge.

He started a YouTube channel named “Khan GS Research Center” after some time. It is located in Patna. Today, all year India, children use their channel to impart education and become capable in their education careers.

Khan Sir, as we all know, runs a YouTube channel. He is also very popular within the YouTube community. His Youtube Channel has over 2.5 million subscribers. He is very approachable and teaches students in an easy way. Khan sir is 28 years old as of 2020. Born in UP Gorakhpur, he now resides in Patna Bihar. Khan GS Research Center is his popular coaching centre in Patna. You can see all the details in this article.

Khan Sir Patna Biography, Early Life, and Career

Khan Sir is very well-known in the YouTube community. His teaching style, topic explanations and other videos are very popular in India. He is always able to come up with new topics and discuss current affairs on his YouTube channel. Khan Sir added his thoughts and more to the video when #modi_rojgar_do trended on Twitter recently.

Khan Sir Height and Weight, Age

Khan Sir Patna is 5 feet 5 inches tall and is now 28 years old as of 2020.

Khan GS Research Center Patna Wikipedia

Khan sir was born at U.P Gorakhpur. After that, he moved to Patna in Bihar. He then started a coaching centre and began teaching online and offline to all his students. He is open to all religions and he respects all students. He is a well-known figure because of this. He established Patna GS Research Center in Patna which is the largest coaching centre in Patna.

His coaching began with fewer students, but as he saw his methods of growing, his coaching increased quickly. He can now teach 2000 children simultaneously and some people stand for hours because there is no space. Online classes are also offered by brothers.

Khan Sir Patna Qualification – Early Life, Career

Khan Sir Patna, a qualified teacher in Patna, has a coaching center called GS Research Center, and a YouTube channel. You will find all details about Khan sir in this blog post.

Khan Sir Online Courses (Tuition Fees).

Khan Sir Online Classes Khan Sir Govinda teaches online classes. He has released an official app called Khan Sir official, which allows him to teach the online classes. He had previously spoken about Bihari people, but online classes have allowed him to meet people from other states. He teaches, which I knew from the beginning. His YouTube channel, Khan GS Research Center Patna has over 2.5 million subscribers.

Khan Sir Patna Biography in Hindi

khaan sr kaa puuraa naam phaijl khaan hai aur unkaa jnm uttr prdesh ke gorkhpur jile meN ek mdhym vrgiiy privaar meN huaa thaa / unke pitaa ek senaa adhikaarii haiN aur unkii maaN ek gRhnnii haiN / unkaa ek bdd’aa bhaaii hai jo senaa meN kmaaNddo hai / khaan sr desh kii sevaa krnaa caahte the aur hmeshaa apnaa kuch jnyaan sbhii logoN ko denaa caahte the / unhoNne mupht pddh’aanaa shuruu kr diyaa / uske baad, unhoNne enddiie priikssaa uttiirnn kii lekin bhautik kaaryoN meN cynit nhiiN hue / islie vh soctaa hai ki kyaa vh bhaartiiy senaa ke lie nhiiN cunaa gyaa hai, to vh soctaa hai ki kyoN nhiiN ek yuuttyuub cainl shuruu kiyaa aur unheN shikssit krnaa shuruu kiyaa /

Khan Sir Patna Hindi

khaan saahb kaa jnm yuupii ke gorkhpur meN huaa thaa, uske baad ve pttnaa, bihaar meN sthaanaaNtrit ho ge / uske baad, unhoNne ek kociNg seNttr shuruu kiyaa aur oNphlaain aur oNnlaain sbhii chaatroN ko pddh’aanaa shuruu kiyaa / vh kbhii bhii kisii bhii dhrm ke khilaaph nhiiN the aur sbhii chaatroN kaa smmaan krte the / islie vh prsiddh ho jaataa hai /

Khan GS Research Centre Contact number

Adress:- Musallahpur Hat, Chak Musallahpur, Koiritola, Patna, Bihar 800004

Khan Sir Patna Education. Qualification

Concerning Khan Sir Education: He attended school in Gorakhpur. He has been interested in civil service since childhood and began preparing for the government exams at 9th grade. He also prepared for the Aligarh Muslim University interest exams. He completed his 10th class with polytechnic. He graduated from Allahabad University in B.SC.

Khan Sir Patna Girlfriend and Wife

According to Khan sir, Khan has no girlfriends. He is already engaged to his wife and plans to marry her in May 2020. However, due the coronavirus they have delayed their wedding. She is a doctor who studied at Banaras Hindu College.

Amazing Facts about Khan Sir Patna

You can find amazing facts about Khan Sir Patna for all users here. We have already shared all information about Patna Sir Jeevni. Let’s now check Khan Sir Wiki, Age and Weight. For the most recent Biography, users can keep in touch.

Khan Sir didn’t smoke. He does not drink alcohol. He is very kind and sweet. He hails from Patna in Bihar. His coaching centre is the largest in Patna, “Khan GS Research Centre”. He goes to bed late at night. His YouTube channel has over 2.5M subscribers. He also manages an orphanage shelter. He is a regular speaker on news and current topics.

Khan Sir Girlfriend [Marriage Day]

Khan sir has no girlfriends. He and his wife got engaged in May. They were to be married in May, but they were prevented by the coronavirus (Covid-19). Doctor at Banaras Hindu College

Friends, this post will be your last. We also provide all the information. If you enjoyed the biography of khan sir Patna in Hindi, please share it. Bookmark this site. Please connect with us to receive the Khan Sir Patna Wiki, Age and Details or any other information.

FAQ about Khan Sir Patna Controversy

Q. Who is Khan sir?

Ans. Khan Sir was the founder-director at GS Research Center. This center is the largest in Patna District of Bihar because of its teaching style.

Q. Is Khan Sir vegetarian?

Ans. Confirming Khan Sir’s Real Name is Troll on Social Media. Twitter claims that Khan Sir is Hindu and his Real Name is Amit Singh.

Q. What is Khan GS Research Centre’s owner?

Ans. Khan Sir

Q. How do I contact Khan sir?

Ans. His Contact number is 8877918018

Q. Khan Sir Patna Ka Real Name Kya Hai?

Ans. Khan Sir Patna Ka Real Naam Faizal Khan Hai.

Q. Khan Sir Patna Ki Income Kitni Hai?

Ans. Khan Sir Patna Ki Income Source Youtube Hai Or Inki Salana Income ki Puri Jaankari Abhi Tk Koi Update Nhi Aayi Hai.

Q. Khan Sir Kon Hai Or Ye Kyo Famous Hai?

Ans. Khan Sir Ye Patna Se Hai Jinka Ek Youtube Channel Hai Or Patna Main Ek Bhut Badi Coaching Institute Bhi Hai. Khan Sir Ke Famous Hone Ke Piche Ka Sabse Bada Reason Unke Padane ka Tarika hai Or Haal Hi Main Khan Sir Ke Instagram Social Site Par Bhut Memes Bhi Shar Kiye Jaa Rhe Hai Joki Bhut Famous Ho Rhe hai.

Q. Khan Sir Ki Coaching Institue Ka Kya Naam Hai?

Ans. Khan Sir Coaching Institue Bihar Ek Bhut Badi Institue Hai Jiska Naam Khan GS Research Center Hai.

Q.5 Khan Sir Coaching Institue Ke Contact Number [Phone Number] Kya Hai?

Ans. Khan Sir Patna Ki Coaching Institue Ka Adress:- Musallahpur Hat, Chak Musallahpur, Koiritola, Patna, Bihar 800004

Q. Khan Sir Patna Ki Age Kitni Hai?

Ans. Khan Sir Patna Ki Age 28 Saal Hai.

Q. How much is Khan Sir Patna’s net worth?

Ans. Khan Sir net worth is not listed in this article.

Q. What is GS Khan?

Ans. Khan Sir, from Patna, is the most interesting in education teaching methods. He established a coaching centre for UPSC exams.

Q. Who is Khan sir of Bihar?

Ans. Khan Sir has become a social media icon for India’s youth. His teachings include Bihari Language accents, and he is also an IAS aspirant.