Khusi Punjaban Biography, Age, Height, Figure, Wiki, Boyfriend, Net Worth 2020 And More

Khusi Punjaban’s Biography Today we will tell you more about Khusi Punjaban Biography, Age, Biography Family, Sisters Father and Mother, lifestyle and love story, boyfriend Height, Figure, the entire information is given below. These are the Big fans of Khusi Punjaban. are reading our article to Get all the details here.

Khusi Punjaban Wiki (Actress, Model)

Spanish Actress Khusi Punjaban Date of Birth 01 January 1995. Born in New Delhi, India. She is the most popular Indian Model and Actress in the Bollywood TV Industries. Her father’s name, mother’s Name, Husband’s Name, Son’s Name, Daughter’s Name is listed in this article. Her Profession Indian Actress in TV Industries. She is known for the Khusi Punjaban Tik Tok videos. She uploads mostly Funny, Lip Sync, and dance videos to her Tick Tok.

Khusi Punjaban Biography (Lifestyle, Wiki)

All the Dear People who are Khusi Punjaban’s who are aware of his lifestyle. Every are able to in mind. Read this article and we have given her family background as well as Boyfriend, Love Story as well as her workout routine and movie details are given to us below.

Real Name Khushi Choudhary Nickname Khushi Punjaban Profession Indian Tik Tok Actress Home Town Delhi, India Zodiac Aries Religion N/A Relationship Status N/A Instagram Account Link Click Here Boyfriend Name N/A Physical Status (Height, Weight, Figure, Shoes, Clothes Age (2020) 25 Year Old Height In centimeters- 174 cm

In metersIn meters 1.64 M

In Feet Inches-5′ 4″ Weight In Kilograms- 55 kg Figure 34-26-32 Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 (US) Personal Information Date of Birth 01 January 1995 Birth Place Dehli, India Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name N/A Qualifications N/A Father Name N/A Mother Name N/A Brother Name N/A Sister Name N/A Boyfriend Name N/A Husband Name Vivek Chaudhary Career Source Of Income Tik Tok Video Appeared In Indian Tv Series Net Worth Not Known Favourite Favourite Sports N/A Favourite Movie N/A Hobbies Modeling and Photography Favourite Colour Black Favourite Actress N/A Favourite Food Vegetarian

Khushi Punjaban Family (Father, Mother Name)

Khusi Punjaban Born in Dehli, India on 01 January 1995. She is the most popular Indian Tik Tok actress and Model. Her father’s name, mother’s name, Relationship Status and Husband’s Name and Son’s Name are all listed here. Her Profession Spanish Actress, Model in Spanish Industries. Her professional career started with Tik Tok Industries with Actress and Modeling. If you are interested in knowing more details read on and get all the details here.

Khushi Punjaban Husband Name Vivek Chaudhary Khushi Punjaban Father’s Name Not Known Khushi Punjaban Mother’s Name Not Known Khushi Punjaban Child N/A

Khusi Punjaban Boyfriend, Affair (Husband)

Everyone who is a die-hard lover of Khusi Punjaban. All Users are encouraged to read this article and learn about her Love Story affair, Husband’s name, Boyfriend’s Name in this article. In her social media accounts. Khusi posted the most recent video on the account tik Tok. If you are interested in knowing more about her relationship, keep reading the article.

Some Important Facts About Khushi

Khushi was born in New Delhi, India.

Khushi is engaged to Vivek Chaudhary.

She has a son called Raja.

Her name is well-known because of her Tik Tok videos.

Khushi is followed by more than five million people to Tik Tok.

Also, she runs a YouTube channel alongside her husband.

Khushi always wanted to be a model in her early years.

Khusi Punjaban Height, Weight, Figure (Age)

Khusi Punjaban Born in Dehli, India on 01 January 1995. She is the most beautiful Indian Tik Tok model and actress. Her father’s name, mother’s name Status of Relationship, Husband’s Name, Son’s Name the entire information is available here. Her Profession Spanish Actress, Model in Spanish Industries. Her professional career started at Tik Tok Industries with Actress and Modeling. She works hard at the gym to help with fitness. The details of her Height and Waist are on this page.

Khusi Punjaban Profiles Instagram/Twitter/Facebook