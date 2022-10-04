Kim Trent is a Canadian artist, author, and comedian. She has turned down Les Simone, Les Pecheurs and Les Pathetic, all French television adaptations. She is the well-known star of The Resulting 5. It is a selection of short stories that explore the journeys of aspiring comedians to complete their journey.

Here is a decent opportunity to get all the ideas about Kim Lizotte’s father and mother. Who are Kim Lizotte’s father and mother? What is the identity of Kim Lizotte?

Kim Lizotte Nationality And Ethnicity

We have investigated Kim Lizotte’s mother, father and family members, so at this time there is an opportunity to talk about her nationality, we must make it clear to her that her character is fundamentally unpleasant. She has a Canadian character.

In this article, you will learn about Kim Lizotte Biography, Wiki, Ethnicity, Age, Children, Net Worth, And More.

Biography and Wiki

Kim Lizotte was born on April 3, 1983. She was born in her family’s home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Her acting ability is not given anywhere on the grounds that she doesn’t have Wikipedia in the same way. She could have completed her higher education in the city where she was born.

Full Name Kim Levesque Lizotte The Profession is Canadian Actress Nick Name Kim Her Agen is 37 Birthday December 3 April 1983 Place of Birth Canada Sun Sign Aries The Nationality is Canadian The Ethnicity is Not Known Name Of Parents Not know Qualification School Name: Notre Dame High SchoolName Of College: University of California Net Worth $25 million

Parents (Motheh and Father Name)

We researched Kim Lizotte’s trainers, but she never speaks openly about them in meetings or virtual rounds. The name of Kim’s relative is not mentioned anywhere or in any source.

Kim Lizotte Age

Kim will be 37 years old around 2022. She is brought into the world to her partners on December 3, 1983 in Canada.

Husband And Kids of Kim Lizotte

In the event that we are discussing Lizotte’s marriage, we must inform her that she is trapped. Her life association suggests that her choice of Husband is Eric Bruneau. Another one of theirs is the most luxurious and sensible Canadian craftsman.

Instead of getting, they would have happily watched someone for a long time. She gave birth to her most important child, a young woman named Marguerite, on June 8, 2018. Today she has all the characteristics of a young pregnant woman, so she may be over-pregnant.

Kim Lizotte Net Worth

We currently manage the total assets of Lizotte. In this way, we must clarify that he is a prominent Canadian craftsman and manufacturer, so his salary is correct. His organization is worth about $5 million.

Kim Lizotte Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Linkedin

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Read Also: Shahar Isaac Wiki, Wife, Age, Faith, Nationality, Career, Net Worth In 2022

FAQs about Kim Lizotte

Q.1 Who is Kim Lizotte?

Ans. Kim Trent is a Canadian artist, creator and animator.

Q.2 Who are Kim Jr’s mother and father?

Ans. Kim was born in Canada to a Canadian mother and father, although the distinguishing proof of her mother and her father is nowhere to be seen online.

Q.3 Who is Kim’s accomplice?

Ans. her life partnership means her choice of partner is Eric Bruneau.

Q.4 What is Kim Lizotte’s personality?

Ans. In any case, the character of Kim Lizotte is fundamentally unacceptable.

Read Also: May Thai Wiki, Family, Instagram, Boyfriend, Photo, Viral Girl Social Media, And More