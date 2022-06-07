It's Time To Think About Words

Kiran Abbavaram Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend, Career, Networth And Facts

Kiran Abbavaram’s WikiKiran Abbavaram Wiki: We we all know it, Kiran Abbavaram is one of the viewed Indian Tamil Actor and there are many fans Kiran has on his social media profiles. This blog will provide the details of his private life and information about his biography, family, Wikipedia, Wife/Girlfriend’s name net worth and other details you’re looking for.

Kiran Abbavaram Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Wife

Real Name Kiran Abbavaram
Nickname Kiran
Profession Indian Actor
Famous For Tamil Movies
Instagram Go Below
Wife/Girlfriend Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 28 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 175 cm
  • In meters – 1.75 M
  • In Feet Inches-6.0
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 80 kg
  • In Pounds- 130 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 8 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1992
Birth Place Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings [Sister] Not Known
Children Name Not Known
Career
Income Source Movies
Appear In Tamil Movies
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

