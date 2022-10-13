Kirk Hammett Parents: Meet Teofila And Dennis L. Hammett

Kirk Hammett Parents: Since 1983, Kirk Lee Hammett has served as Metallica’s leading guitarist and composer. He started and called Exodus before he joined. On Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest guitarists in 2003, Hammett came in at number 11.

Hammett is ranked number 15 in Joel McIver’s book The 100 Greatest Metal Guitarists (2009). Meet Teofila and Dennis L. Hammett, the parents of Kirk Hammett.

Who Is Kirk Hammett?

Jim Hammett was inspired by his brother Rick’s extensive record collection to pursue music. When he was fifteen, he started learning how to play the guitar correctly after beginning to sell his macabre magazines to pay for music records.

His first guitar was a “wholly unglamorous” Montgomery Ward catalog item that included an amplifier in the form of a shoebox with a 4-inch speaker. Before purchasing a 1974 Gibson Flying V, Hammett experimented with several guitar parts to create his sound.

Kirk Hammett Early life

Hammett grew up in the village of El Sobrante after being born on November 18, 1962, in San Francisco, California. He is the son of Dennis L. Hammett and Teofila “Chefela” Oyao (a Merchant Mariner).

His father has English, German, Scottish, and Irish ancestry, while his mother is of Filipino descent. He attended Richmond, California’s De Anza High School. He became good friends with Les Claypool of Primus while both were students at De Anza High School.

Horror films have always been Hammett’s passion since the late 1960s. Hammett’s parents had him watch television when he injured his arm in a fight with his sister when he was five.

He initially viewed The Day of the Triffids around this time. After that, Hammett became intrigued by his brother’s Frankenstein figurines and soon bought horror periodicals with his milk money. Hammett immersed himself in horror for most of the following ten years.

After hearing about his brother Rick’s enormous record collection, Hammett started displaying an interest in music (which included Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, and UFO). He started selling his horror magazines to purchase music recordings, and when he was fifteen, he finally picked up the guitar for real.

According to Hammett, his first guitar was a “wholly unglamorous” Montgomery Ward catalog piece with a shoebox amp and a 4-inch speaker. Hammett bought a 1978 Fender Stratocaster knockoff and then tried to alter his sound with different guitar parts before finally investing in a 1974 Gibson Flying V.

Kirk Hammett Wiki & Facts

Where does Kirk Hammett live? And how much money does Kirk Hammett earn?

Birth Date of Birth 18-11-1962 origin German- English- Filippino- The Ethnicity is Other Religion Non-religious The Residence is He owns a house in San Francisco, California.

Kirk Hammett Parents

Kirk Hammett Wife

On December 3, 1987, Kirk Hammett wed Rebecca Enrica Kestelyn. On January 31, 1998, he married Lani Gruttadauro after their 1991 divorce.

The names of his two sons are Angel and Vincenzo. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, bassist Robert Trujillo, and singer/guitarist James Hetfield are his bandmates.

Kirk Hammett Career

Lead guitarist for the famous self-titled album by the heavy metal band Metallica, popularly known as The Black Album. Kirk was also a member of the thrash metal group Exodus.

He started his musical career by putting money aside while working at Burger King to buy a Marshall amplifier.

He started his first band in 1980. As a heavy metal guitarist, Rolling Stone ranked him the No. 11 guitarist of all time.

Kirk Hammett’s Net Worth

As of 2022, the net worth of Kirk Hammett is $260 million. Although he was not the wealthiest member of the band, he possessed vast knowledge.

