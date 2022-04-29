Lana Rose Wiki, Biography, Age, Height, Profession, Boyfriend, Family, Networth And More

Lana Rose Wiki:- Lana Rose is the most well-known makeup performer, dancer, musician YouTuber, and has 1.4M. viewers on her channel. YouTube channel and 1.3M followers and 1.3M followers Instagram and 1.3M followers on her Instagram account. We provide all the information on Lana Rose just like Lana Rose Wikipedia, Lana Rose Biography, Lana Rose Age, Lana Rose Photos , Lana Rose Boyfriend , Lana Rose Networth & other information that you would like to learn about Lana Rose Networth, and other details that you want to.

Lana Rose Wiki

Lana Rose was born September 21st, 1989 in Dubai in The United Arab Emirates and she is a YouTuber model, model, makeup artist and Video Creator. The YouTuber has 1.3 million followers to her Youtube channel. She also has 1.4 million users on the Instagram profile. The place of birth for Lana Rose is Dubai, United Arab Emirates and she is currently single. Her Zodiac Sign is the Virgo.. She is a member of that Muslim religion.

Lana Rose Wikipedia

Lana Rose was born on September 21, 1989 in Dubai Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The place of birth for Lana Rose is Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The occupation that is held by Lana Rose is YouTuber, Vlogger and Artist. Her number of subscribers is 1.3 million followers for her Youtube channel, and 1.4 million people following the Instagram profile. She is a member of Muslim religion. Muslim religion.

Lana Rose Biography, Wiki, Profession, Age

Real Name Parisa Beiraghdary Nick Name Lana Rose Date of Birth September 21, 1989 Lana Rose Age 31 years old Birthplace Dubai, United Arab Emirates Profession YouTuber, Vlogger & Artist Hometown Dubai, United Arab Emirates Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Muslim

Lana Rose Figure Measurements, Size, Height & Weight

Hair Color Black (Dyed Brown, Blonde) Eye Color Brown Height Feet 5 ‘ 6″

Meters – 1.67 m

Centimeters – 167 cm Weight In Kilograms – 65 Kg Figure Measurements Size – 34B

Hips Size – 36 Inches

Waist Size – 30 Inches Figure Measurements 34-30-36 Shoe Size 8(US)

Lana Rose Family, Early Life, Brother, Boyfriend

The United Arab Emirates to Nadereh Samimi & Esmail Beiraghdary. Lana and the twin brother Mohamed Beiraghdary (Mo Vlogs) who is also a vlogger has travelled to London to finish her studies. Her brother also began the career he has in London but , following the completion of Lana’s studies, both returned to their home country, Dubai.

Lana Rose Career/Awards & Achievements

Lana started her YouTube career when she launched the channel “Lana Rose”. She’s decided to pursue a career as a professional makeup artist . She offers makeup tutorials on YouTube as well as her supercars vlogs as well as lifestyle videos. Her channel is subscribed to by 1.3 million viewers for her Youtube channel, and 1.4 million people following the profile on Instagram profile.

In June of 2018, Lana launched her first official music video “Lana Rose-You Changed” on her YouTube channel. Two months later, she released a second music video “Lana Rose – Feel Real”. Both of her music videos became viral and was praised by her followers.

Lana Rose Fevariot Things [Hobbies, Youtuber]

Favorite Actors Hrithik Roshan Favorite Actresses Aishwarya Rai Favorite Movie Dhoom 2 Favorite Hobbies Painting, Travelling, Shopping, and Blogging Favorite Destination London & Dubai Favorite YouTuber Logan Paul & Huda Kattan Favorite Colour Purple & Pink

Lana Rose Networth, Income, Cars, House, Lifestyle

Income Source Monetizing, modeling, painting using YouTube videos and Vlogs. Annual Networth There is US $4 million Lana Rose House Own House In Dubai Lana Rose Family Members Parents & Brother Lana Rose Lifestyle Luxurious Lifestyle Lana Rose Cars Lamborghini Huracan which cost more than $250,000.

Lana Rose Social Media [Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube]

Lana Rose Instagram Account Click Here Lana Rose Twitter Account Click Here Lana Rose Facebook Account Click Here Lana Rose Youtube Channel Click Here

FAQ About Lana Rose

Q.1 Who Is Lana Rose?

Ans. Lana Rose is the most popular YouTuber, Vlogger and performer. She has 1.4M users for the Youtube channel.

Q.2 What Is The Networth Of Lana Rose?

Ans. According to the data her net worth of $4million.

Q.3 Why Lana Rose Is So Popular?

Ans. Lana Rose is a Youtuber and Social Media Star. She has over 1.5 million subscribers on her Instagram account, and has 1.5 million followers to the Youtube channel. Her popularity is due to her amazing vlogs as well as videos.

Q.4 Is There Any Latest News Update About Lana Rose?

Ans. There isn’t any information available on Lana Rose.