LaToya Tonodeo Biography, Wiki, Age, Ethnicity, Husband, Parents, Net Worth & More

LaToya Tonodeo is a famous person already, and people have been curious about her. However, today everyone is looking for LaToya. The social media landscape is filled with information about her.

A lot of people want to know her personal life such as her family, net worth, and her earnings and others want to be aware of her professional activities. The magazine “A The askkissy” is out with many details.

Who is LaToya Tonodeo?

LaToya has a stage name of actress. She is born in Los Angeles, California, the U.S. She will be 24 years older in 2021. The actress is an American actress , and she’s well-known for her character of Diana Tejada in the hit television show Power Book II: Ghost. She was also a part of The Fosters, where she played the character of Ashley. If you want to know more about her lifestyle, husband, Wiki, Daughter then continue reading this article to get all the details.

LaToya Tonodeo Wiki (Early Life, Age)

LaToya was born in and brought at Los Angeles, California, U.S. At the time of her birth, she was 24 , in 2021. She is the real LaToya Tonodeo. It is an American actor. She first appeared in 2009, at the age of twelve. LaToya was the first to make an appearance in the movie Becoming Pony Boi playing the role of a party-goer. If you want to know more about LaToya Tonodeo biography continue reading this article.

LaToya Tonodeo Bio, Age, Profession, Height, Weight

Full Name LaToya Tonodeo Nick Name LaToya Profession Actress and Model Name of boyfriend Arlen Escarpeta Zodiac sign Not Known Physical Status Age 24 Years Height (Approx) 5’6” Weight (Approx) 65 kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 23 April 1997 Birth Place Los Angeles, California, U.S Caste Christian Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduated Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Television Presenter Appeared In Acting Net Worth 1 million dollars (Approx)

LaToya Tonodeo Biography Education Qualification

Born at Los Angeles, California, U.S. She was just 24 in 2021. The actress is an American actor. The details of her education aren’t included within this piece. If you’ve gathered more about LaToya Tonodeo and her family, relationship Children, Relationships, and more you can read the rest of this article.

LaToya Tonodeo Family (Father, Mother Name)

LaToya has been an American editor and worker. She was the founder of Maney Saving. Maney Saving. She was just 24 years old. The name of her father and mother’s name aren’t mentioned. The information about her siblings is not included in this report. The author did not share any private information via Social Media. For all the Fans, read this article and learn the entire information in this article.

LaToya Tonodeo Career, Profession, Ethnicity

It is an American actress , and is well-known for her performance in the role of Diana Tejada in the hit television show Power Book II: Ghost. She also appeared in The Fosters, where she was the character Ashley. Her debut came in 2009, at the age of 12 years old.

LaToya was the first actress to make an appearance in the movie Becoming Pony Boi playing the character of a party girl. She appeared as a character in the TV film, and then landed a new part in 2015, in which she was as Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 as a female character in a casino. She is ethnically Mixed. If you’re interested in more details, read this article.

LaToya Tonodeo Husband/Boyfriend, Children

Boyfriend Arlen Escarpeta Father’s Name Unknown Mother’s Name Unknown Children Not yet known Marriage Date Not yet known

Movies

2015 The Last Straw as Sonia

2015 Dutch Hollow as Jasmine Pierce

2015 Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 as Lady in the c*sino

2008 Becoming Pony Boi in the role of party girl

TV Shows

2020-2021 Power Book 11:Ghost as Dian Tejada

2018 The Oath from 2018 to 2019 tara Byrd

2018 The Head Thieves as Jordan

2018 The Fosters as Ashley

2016 The Perfect Match as Bridesmaid

LaToya Tonadodeo social link on Instagram, Twitter

Instagram Click Here Twitter Click Here Facebook Click Here

To learn more about LaToya’s age and Career, Education and Lifestyle, Date Of Birth Dad’s Name and Profession Biodata and Biography. Net Worth, Husband’s Name and Salary and more , please stay contact with us.

LaToya Some Amazing Facts

It was an American actor from America. She is famous for being an American model and actress. There are more Instagram followers than her official account. LaToya is a fan of her mother often. LaToya was a mother who loved her son.

FAQ About LaToya Tonodeo

Q. Who is LaToya Tonodeo?

ans. She is an American model and actress.

Q. Which is the surname of the father of LaToya?

Ans. Not Known.

Q. How old is LaToya?

ans. She is 24 years old by 2021.

Q. Where is the birthplace of LaToya?

Ans. LaToya Tonodeo’s home is Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Q. Which was the LaToya’s Boyfriend’s Name?

Ans. Arlen Escarpeta.

Q. What is the reason she is so famous?

Ans. The actress is one of the adored model and actress across the United States and she has numerous fans on social media pages.