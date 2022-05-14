Lauryn Goodman Wiki, Bio, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Career, Profession, Networth And Facts

Lauryn Goodman Wiki:- You are aware you know that Lauryn is the top viewed Model, Fashion Designer and Social Media Influencer and there are a ton of followers on her social media profiles. On this site, we share details about her private life as well as her health information, similar to her family, biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth income and other details you’d like to be aware of.
Lauryn Goodman Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband
|Real Name
|Lauryn Goodman
|Nickname
|Lauryn
|Profession
|Model, Fashion Designer and Social Media
|The World is Famous for
|Fashion Modeling, Designing
|“Go Below”
|Name of Husband/Boyfriend
|Kyle Walker
|Physical Status
|Age
|30 Years Old
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Brown
|Size of Shoe
|6 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|18th January, 1991
|Birth Place
|Brighton, England, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|British
|School Name
|Unknown
|Name of the College
|University Of London
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Sean Goodman
|Mother Name
|Carron Goodman
|Siblings ([Sister])
|Chloe Goodman” and “Amelia Goodman”
|Children Name
|1 Son
|Career
|Income Source
|Fashion Modeling, Designing
|Appear In
|Fashion Modeling, Designing
|Net Worth, Salary
|Unknown
Lauryn Goodman Wiki/Wikipedia
Lauryn Goodman was born January 18, 1991. She was born in Brighton, England, United Kingdom. As a professional, she is an English popular model, model fashion designer, model and social media influencer. She is the mother of Carron Goodman and her father’s name is Sean Goodman.
She finishes her education at primary school as well as the University of England. There are two sisters named have been “Chloe Goodman” and “Amelia Goodman”. The name of her boyfriend is Kyle Walker. She is a participant on the MTV reality TV show titled “Ex on the Beach”.
Lauryn Goodman’s Personal Life and Career
Lauryn Goodman’s Husband/Boyfriend and Family
Lauryn Goodman Biography
Lauryn Goodman Profession & Networth Income
Lauryn Goodman Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles
