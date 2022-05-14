It's Time To Think About Words

Lauryn Goodman Wiki, Bio, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Career, Profession, Networth And Facts

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Lauryn Goodman Wiki, Bio, Age, Boyfriend, Height, Career, Profession, Networth And Facts
0

Lauryn Goodman Wiki:- You are aware you know that Lauryn is the top viewed Model, Fashion Designer and Social Media Influencer and there are a ton of followers on her social media profiles. On this site, we share details about her private life as well as her health information, similar to her family, biography, Wikipedia, Husband/Boyfriend’s name net worth income and other details you’d like to be aware of.

Lauryn Goodman Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband

Real Name Lauryn Goodman
Nickname Lauryn
Profession Model, Fashion Designer and Social Media
The World is Famous for Fashion Modeling, Designing
Instagram “Go Below”
Name of Husband/Boyfriend Kyle Walker
Physical Status
Age 30 Years Old
Height
  • In centimeters- 160 cm
  • In meters – 1.60 M
  • In Feet Inches-5.5
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 120 lbs
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Brown
Size of Shoe 6 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 18th January, 1991
Birth Place Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Nationality British
School Name Unknown
Name of the College University Of London
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Sean Goodman
Mother Name Carron Goodman
Siblings ([Sister]) Chloe Goodman” and “Amelia Goodman”
Children Name 1 Son
Career
Income Source Fashion Modeling, Designing
Appear In Fashion Modeling, Designing
Net Worth, Salary Unknown

Lauryn Goodman Wiki/Wikipedia

Lauryn Goodman was born January 18, 1991. She was born in Brighton, England, United Kingdom. As a professional, she is an English popular model, model fashion designer, model and social media influencer. She is the mother of Carron Goodman and her father’s name is Sean Goodman.

She finishes her education at primary school as well as the University of England. There are two sisters named have been “Chloe Goodman” and “Amelia Goodman”. The name of her boyfriend is Kyle Walker. She is a participant on the MTV reality TV show titled “Ex on the Beach”.

Lauryn Goodman’s Personal Life and Career

  • Lauryn Goodman was born January 18, 1990 in Brighton, England, United Kingdom.
  • As a professional She is an English popular model, model as well as a fashion designer and social media influencer.
  • The name of her mother is Carron Goodman and her father’s name is Sean Goodman.
  • Their boyfriend’s name is Kyle Walker.

Lauryn Goodman’s Husband/Boyfriend and Family

Lauryn Husband/Boyfriend Name Kyle Walker
Lauryn Father’s Name Sean Goodman
Lauryn Mother’s Name Carron Goodman

Lauryn Goodman Biography

Lauryn Goodman was born January 18, 1991, in Brighton, England, United Kingdom. She is an English popular model, model fashion designer and social media influencer. She is the mother of Carron Goodman and her father’s name is Sean Goodman.

She is a graduate of primary school as well as the University of England. Her two sisters’ names have been “Chloe Goodman” and “Amelia Goodman”. The name of her boyfriend is Kyle Walker. She is a participant on the MTV reality show “Ex on the Beach”.

Lauryn Goodman Profession & Networth Income

  • She is a fashion designer, model and model.
  • Her Networth Income isn’t Unknown.

Lauryn Goodman Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

Lauren’s Instagram Click Here
the Twitter feed of Lauryn Go Here
The Lauryn’s Wikipedia Please Click Here
Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.