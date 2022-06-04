It's Time To Think About Words

Lijomol Jose Wiki – Biography, Age, Boyfriends, Films, Family, Net worth, Career And More

Lijomol Jose, an Indian actress who works in the Malayalam film industry. Her debut came in the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram in the year 2016. It film was among the most highly popular films in Malayalam. Following the success of that film, she appeared in numerous films of Malayalam such as Honey Bee 2.5, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, and many more. In the year 2019 it was her first appearance in the Tamil film Sivappu Manjal Pacha. The film is directed by Pichaikaran famous Sasi.

Lijomol Jose Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Lijomol Jose is a rising star in India Cinema. She is one of the most famous actresses of the Malayalam Film Industry. She is a successful actress with film industry. Malayalam cinema industry. Let’s talk about Lijomol Jose Biography, Height, Weight, Career, education, Net worth & More.

Lijomol Jose Early Life, Family, Father, Mother

Lijomol Jose is a native of and was raised at Peermade, Idukki, Kerala. Lijomol Jose Father Name is Rajeev who owns their own company. Her mother Lisamma is employed by the Forest Department. She has a younger sister, named Liya and she is studying for her post-graduation studies.

Lijomol Jose Height, Weight, Appearance

The height and weight of Lijomol Jose aren’t yet known. Lijomol Jose Body Measurements are approximately. 32-28-34. We will soon bring up our complete Lijomol Jose Physical Appearance here. There isn’t much information about her body measurements, height, or weight or weight available on the web. She is currently focused on her professional career.

Lijomol Jose Wiki/ Bio

Real Name Lijo mol Jose
Also Known as Lijo mol
Profession Actress
Famous For Not Known
Hobbies Not Known
Tattoo Not Known
Physical Status
Age 30 years old
Height Not Known
Weight Not Known
Body Measurements 32-28-34
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1 January 1992
Birth Place Idukki, Kerala, India
Zodiac sign Not Known
Religion Christian
Caste Not Known
Current City Not Known
Hometown Idukki, Kerala, India
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Pondicherry University
Qualifications Post Graduation
Family Profile
Father Name Rajeev Jose
Mother Name Lisamma
Brother Name None
Sister Name Liya
Marital Status Un Married
Career
Source Of Income Acting
Appeared In Not Known
Net Worth Not Known
Debut Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)
Social Sites
Lijomol Jose Education, Qualification, Schooling

Lijomol Jose has been studying an advanced degree in Pondicherry University in information and library science. There is nothing particularly interesting about her academics. She has kept her private life secret. She is graduating from college and currently enrolled in post-graduation. Her sister is also undergoing post-graduation. Here get complete information about Lijomol Jose Biography.

Filmography

  • Maheshinte Prathikaaram 2016
  • Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan 2016
  • Honey Bee 2.5 2017
  • Street Lights 2017
  • Premasoothram 2018
  • Ottakkoru Kaamukan 2018
  • Sivappu Manjal Pachai 2019

Lijomol Jose Career

Lijomol Jose Her career was launched in her first job in the Malayalam film industry in the year 2016. Lijomol Jose is the lead actress in the highly acclaimed movie from the Malayalam film industry “Maheshinte Prathikaaram”. The film came out at the end of 2016. The film helped her expand her profession further. Following that, she was offered numerous films in the Malayalam film industry. Following that, she appears in Kattappanayile, Rithwik Roshan made her debut in the year 2016 as well as in Honey Bee 2.5 that was released in the year 2017. She does well in all three films. Then, she was given the chance to perform on Tamil, Telugu as well.

Lijomol Jose Husband

Lijomol Jose got married to Arun Antony Onisseril in the evening of the 5th October 2021 on the 5th of October 2021 in Wayanad, Kerala

