Lijomol Jose Wiki – Biography, Age, Boyfriends, Films, Family, Net worth, Career And More

Lijomol Jose, an Indian actress who works in the Malayalam film industry. Her debut came in the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram in the year 2016. It film was among the most highly popular films in Malayalam. Following the success of that film, she appeared in numerous films of Malayalam such as Honey Bee 2.5, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, and many more. In the year 2019 it was her first appearance in the Tamil film Sivappu Manjal Pacha. The film is directed by Pichaikaran famous Sasi.
Lijomol Jose is a rising star in India Cinema. She is one of the most famous actresses of the Malayalam Film Industry. She is a successful actress with film industry. Malayalam cinema industry. Let’s talk about Lijomol Jose Biography, Height, Weight, Career, education, Net worth & More.
Lijomol Jose Early Life, Family, Father, Mother
Lijomol Jose is a native of and was raised at Peermade, Idukki, Kerala. Lijomol Jose Father Name is Rajeev who owns their own company. Her mother Lisamma is employed by the Forest Department. She has a younger sister, named Liya and she is studying for her post-graduation studies.
Lijomol Jose Height, Weight, Appearance
The height and weight of Lijomol Jose aren’t yet known. Lijomol Jose Body Measurements are approximately. 32-28-34. We will soon bring up our complete Lijomol Jose Physical Appearance here. There isn’t much information about her body measurements, height, or weight or weight available on the web. She is currently focused on her professional career.
|Real Name
|Lijo mol Jose
|Also Known as
|Lijo mol
|Profession
|Actress
|Famous For
|Not Known
|Hobbies
|Not Known
|Tattoo
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|30 years old
|Height
|Not Known
|Weight
|Not Known
|Body Measurements
|32-28-34
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|1 January 1992
|Birth Place
|Idukki, Kerala, India
|Zodiac sign
|Not Known
|Religion
|Christian
|Caste
|Not Known
|Current City
|Not Known
|Hometown
|Idukki, Kerala, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|Not Known
|College Name
|Pondicherry University
|Qualifications
|Post Graduation
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Rajeev Jose
|Mother Name
|Lisamma
|Brother Name
|None
|Sister Name
|Liya
|Marital Status
|Un Married
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Acting
|Appeared In
|Not Known
|Net Worth
|Not Known
|Debut
|Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)
|Social Sites
Lijomol Jose Education, Qualification, Schooling
Lijomol Jose has been studying an advanced degree in Pondicherry University in information and library science. There is nothing particularly interesting about her academics. She has kept her private life secret. She is graduating from college and currently enrolled in post-graduation. Her sister is also undergoing post-graduation. Here get complete information about Lijomol Jose Biography.
Filmography
- Maheshinte Prathikaaram 2016
- Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan 2016
- Honey Bee 2.5 2017
- Street Lights 2017
- Premasoothram 2018
- Ottakkoru Kaamukan 2018
- Sivappu Manjal Pachai 2019
Lijomol Jose Career
Lijomol Jose Her career was launched in her first job in the Malayalam film industry in the year 2016. Lijomol Jose is the lead actress in the highly acclaimed movie from the Malayalam film industry “Maheshinte Prathikaaram”. The film came out at the end of 2016. The film helped her expand her profession further. Following that, she was offered numerous films in the Malayalam film industry. Following that, she appears in Kattappanayile, Rithwik Roshan made her debut in the year 2016 as well as in Honey Bee 2.5 that was released in the year 2017. She does well in all three films. Then, she was given the chance to perform on Tamil, Telugu as well.
Lijomol Jose Husband
Lijomol Jose got married to Arun Antony Onisseril in the evening of the 5th October 2021 on the 5th of October 2021 in Wayanad, Kerala
FAQ’s About Lijomol Jose Biography
Q. Who is Lijomol Jose?
ans. She is a Malayalam actress in the film industry.
Q. What is the Age of the Lijomol Jose?
Ans. She is 30 Years Old.
Q. What is the Net Worth of Lijomol Jose?
Ans. Unknown at this time.
Q. Is Lijomol Jose Single?
Answer. Yes, She is single and not married.
