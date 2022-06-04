Lijomol Jose Wiki – Biography, Age, Boyfriends, Films, Family, Net worth, Career And More

Lijomol Jose, an Indian actress who works in the Malayalam film industry. Her debut came in the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram in the year 2016. It film was among the most highly popular films in Malayalam. Following the success of that film, she appeared in numerous films of Malayalam such as Honey Bee 2.5, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, and many more. In the year 2019 it was her first appearance in the Tamil film Sivappu Manjal Pacha. The film is directed by Pichaikaran famous Sasi.

Lijomol Jose Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Lijomol Jose Early Life, Family, Father, Mother

Lijomol Jose is a native of and was raised at Peermade, Idukki, Kerala. Lijomol Jose Father Name is Rajeev who owns their own company. Her mother Lisamma is employed by the Forest Department. She has a younger sister, named Liya and she is studying for her post-graduation studies.

Lijomol Jose Height, Weight, Appearance

The height and weight of Lijomol Jose aren’t yet known. Lijomol Jose Body Measurements are approximately. 32-28-34. We will soon bring up our complete Lijomol Jose Physical Appearance here. There isn’t much information about her body measurements, height, or weight or weight available on the web. She is currently focused on her professional career.

Lijomol Jose Wiki/ Bio

Real Name Lijo mol Jose Also Known as Lijo mol Profession Actress Famous For Not Known Hobbies Not Known Tattoo Not Known Physical Status Age 30 years old Height Not Known Weight Not Known Body Measurements 32-28-34 Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 1 January 1992 Birth Place Idukki, Kerala, India Zodiac sign Not Known Religion Christian Caste Not Known Current City Not Known Hometown Idukki, Kerala, India Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Pondicherry University Qualifications Post Graduation Family Profile Father Name Rajeev Jose Mother Name Lisamma Brother Name None Sister Name Liya Marital Status Un Married Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Not Known Net Worth Not Known Debut Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016) Social Sites Facebook CLICK HERE Twitter CLICK HERE Instagram CLICK HERE

Lijomol Jose Education, Qualification, Schooling

Lijomol Jose has been studying an advanced degree in Pondicherry University in information and library science. There is nothing particularly interesting about her academics. She has kept her private life secret. She is graduating from college and currently enrolled in post-graduation. Her sister is also undergoing post-graduation. Here get complete information about Lijomol Jose Biography.

Filmography

Maheshinte Prathikaaram 2016

Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan 2016

Honey Bee 2.5 2017

Street Lights 2017

Premasoothram 2018

Ottakkoru Kaamukan 2018

Sivappu Manjal Pachai 2019

Lijomol Jose Career

Lijomol Jose Her career was launched in her first job in the Malayalam film industry in the year 2016. Lijomol Jose is the lead actress in the highly acclaimed movie from the Malayalam film industry “Maheshinte Prathikaaram”. The film came out at the end of 2016. The film helped her expand her profession further. Following that, she was offered numerous films in the Malayalam film industry. Following that, she appears in Kattappanayile, Rithwik Roshan made her debut in the year 2016 as well as in Honey Bee 2.5 that was released in the year 2017. She does well in all three films. Then, she was given the chance to perform on Tamil, Telugu as well.

Lijomol Jose Husband

Lijomol Jose got married to Arun Antony Onisseril in the evening of the 5th October 2021 on the 5th of October 2021 in Wayanad, Kerala

