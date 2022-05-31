It's Time To Think About Words

Lijomol Jose Wiki – Biography, Age, Boyfriends, Films, Family, Net worth, Career & More

Lijomol Jose, an Indian Actress from India who is part of the Malayalam film industry. Her first appearance was in the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram in the year of 2016. It film was among the most highly popular films in Malayalam. After the success of the film, she was featured in numerous films of Malayalam such as Honey Bee 2.5, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, and many more. in the year of 2019, it was her first appearance in the Tamil film Sivappu Manjal Pacha. The film is directed by Pichaikaran famous Sasi.

Lijomol Jose is a rising star in India Cinema. She is one of the most famous actors in the Malayalam Film Industry. She is a successful actress within her position in the Malayalam movie industry. Let’s talk about Lijomol Jose Biography, Height, Weight, Career, education, Net worth & More.

Lijomol Jose Early Life, Family, Father, Mother

Lijomol Jose is a native of and was raised within Peermade, Idukki, Kerala. Lijomol Jose Father Name is Rajeev who owns their own company. Her mother Lisamma is employed by the Forest Department. She has a younger sister, named Liya who is working towards her post-graduation studies.

Lijomol Jose Height, Weight, Appearance

The weight and height of Lijomol Jose is not established. Lijomol Jose Body Measurements are approximately. 32-28-34. We will soon bring up our complete Lijomol Jose Physical Appearance here. There’s nothing specific about her body measurements, weight, height on the web. Her current focus is her professional career.

Real Name Lijo mol Jose
Also Known as Lijo mol
Profession Actress
Famous For Not Known
Hobbies Not Known
Tattoo Not Known
Physical Status
Age 30 years old
Height Not Known
Weight Not Known
Body Measurements 32-28-34
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1 January 1992
Birth Place Idukki, Kerala, India
Zodiac sign Not Known
Religion Christian
Caste Not Known
Current City Not Known
Hometown Idukki, Kerala, India
Nationality Indian
School Name Not Known
College Name Pondicherry University
Qualifications Post Graduation
Family Profile
Father Name Rajeev Jose
Mother Name Lisamma
Brother Name None
Sister Name Liya
Marital Status Un Married
Career
Source Of Income Acting
Appeared In Not Known
Net Worth Not Known
Debut Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016)
Social Sites
Lijomol Jose Education, Qualification, Schooling

Lijomol Jose Lijomol Jose is working towards post-graduation studies in Pondicherry University in information and library science. There isn’t much to say about her academics. She has kept her private life secret. She is graduating from college and currently enrolled in post-graduation. Her sister is also undergoing post-graduation. Here get complete information about Lijomol Jose Biography.

Filmography

  • Maheshinte Prathikaaram 2016
  • Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan 2016
  • Honey Bee 2.5 2017
  • Street Lights 2017
  • Premasoothram 2018
  • Ottakkoru Kaamukan 2018
  • Sivappu Manjal Pachai 2019

Lijomol Jose Career

Lijomol Jose Her career began in Lijomol Jose Career was launched with Malayalam film industry in the year 2016. Lijomol Jose is the lead actress in the highly acclaimed film from the Malayalam film industry “Maheshinte Prathikaaram”. The film came out on the 16th of June, 2016. It helped her develop her business even more. In the following years, she was able to get numerous films in the Malayalam film industry. In the following years, she appears in Kattappanayile, Rithwik Roshan made her debut in the same year of 2016 as well as in Honey Bee 2.5 that was released in the year 2017. She does well in all three movies. Then, she was given the opportunity to perform on Tamil, Telugu as well.

Lijomol Jose Husband

Lijomol Jose was married to Arun Antony Onisseril in the evening of the 5th October 2021 at Wayanad, Kerala

FAQ’s About Lijomol Jose Biography

Q. Who is Lijomol Jose?

The answer is. She is a Malayalam actor in the film industry.

Q. What is the Age of the Lijomol Jose?

Ans. She is 30 Years Old.

Q. What is the Net Worth of Lijomol Jose?

Ans. Unknown at this time.

Q. Is Lijomol Jose Single?

Answer. Yes, She is single and unmarried.

