Lijomol Jose Wiki – Biography, Age, Boyfriends, Films, Family, Net worth, Career & More

Lijomol Jose, an Indian Actress from India who is part of the Malayalam film industry. Her first appearance was in the Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram in the year of 2016. It film was among the most highly popular films in Malayalam. After the success of the film, she was featured in numerous films of Malayalam such as Honey Bee 2.5, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, and many more. in the year of 2019, it was her first appearance in the Tamil film Sivappu Manjal Pacha. The film is directed by Pichaikaran famous Sasi.

Lijomol Jose is a native of and was raised within Peermade, Idukki, Kerala. Lijomol Jose Father Name is Rajeev who owns their own company. Her mother Lisamma is employed by the Forest Department. She has a younger sister, named Liya who is working towards her post-graduation studies.

Real Name Lijo mol Jose Also Known as Lijo mol Profession Actress Famous For Not Known Hobbies Not Known Tattoo Not Known Physical Status Age 30 years old Height Not Known Weight Not Known Body Measurements 32-28-34 Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 1 January 1992 Birth Place Idukki, Kerala, India Zodiac sign Not Known Religion Christian Caste Not Known Current City Not Known Hometown Idukki, Kerala, India Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name Pondicherry University Qualifications Post Graduation Family Profile Father Name Rajeev Jose Mother Name Lisamma Brother Name None Sister Name Liya Marital Status Un Married Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Not Known Net Worth Not Known Debut Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016) Social Sites Facebook CLICK HERE Twitter CLICK HERE Instagram CLICK HERE

Lijomol Jose Lijomol Jose is working towards post-graduation studies in Pondicherry University in information and library science. There isn’t much to say about her academics. She has kept her private life secret. She is graduating from college and currently enrolled in post-graduation. Her sister is also undergoing post-graduation. Here get complete information about Lijomol Jose Biography.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram 2016

Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan 2016

Honey Bee 2.5 2017

Street Lights 2017

Premasoothram 2018

Ottakkoru Kaamukan 2018

Sivappu Manjal Pachai 2019

Lijomol Jose Her career began in Lijomol Jose Career was launched with Malayalam film industry in the year 2016. Lijomol Jose is the lead actress in the highly acclaimed film from the Malayalam film industry “Maheshinte Prathikaaram”. The film came out on the 16th of June, 2016. It helped her develop her business even more. In the following years, she was able to get numerous films in the Malayalam film industry. In the following years, she appears in Kattappanayile, Rithwik Roshan made her debut in the same year of 2016 as well as in Honey Bee 2.5 that was released in the year 2017. She does well in all three movies. Then, she was given the opportunity to perform on Tamil, Telugu as well.

Lijomol Jose was married to Arun Antony Onisseril in the evening of the 5th October 2021 at Wayanad, Kerala

