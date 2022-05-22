Lokesh Jangid IAS Wiki – Biography, Wikipedia, Leaked Chat, Wife, Family And More

Today we’re talking about IAS Lokesh Jangid Biography – Lokesh Jangid IAS is a 2014 UPSC topper from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Born and grew as a child in Bhopal. The date of his birth is not stated in this article. As of 2021, He is 35 Years Old. He was preparing for UPSC examinations and, later in 2014, he was able to pass his UPSC CSE 2014 exam and got the 68th spot in the IAS exam. The article below will cover we are will talk about Lokesh Jangid’s IAS Wikipedia and Marksheet. Husband, Marksheet Biography, Book, Salary and Rank, Family Education, and More.

Lokesh Jangid IAS Latest News

Nine transfers over the span of 54 months have irritated IAS Officer Lokesh Kumar Jangid. A WhatsApp chat from one of the Batch 2014 IAS officer was published, and the officer is discussing his problems. The WhatsApp group is part of the MP IAS Association. Then the group was shut down, the user was removed from the group. Additionally, the government issued a statement following the chat was discovered.

Lokesh Kumar Jangid is from Bhopal. He is known for his work as Madhya Pradesh Cadre IAS officer. He is a candidate in the UPSC Examination 2014 batch. He has worked hard to be IAS officer. IAS officer. He was ranked as high as 68 in AIR. The name he was born with is Kumar Lokesh Jangid Ramachandra. His job is IAS Office holder for MP Cadre.

Lokesh Jangid IAS Marksheet (Career, Struggle)

Lokesh’s IAS Marksheet is also available. He scored 68th position in the IAS exam. He is currently working on the position that of the Additional Collector for the Barwani district. If you’re looking for more information about his struggles, the article up to date and get the entire details here. The name of his father is Ramachandra Jangid and his mother name isn’t mentioned here.

Who is IAS Lokesh Jangid?

Lokesh Jangid is an IAS officer from Rajasthan. He has completed B.Tech with computer Science at Madhya Pradesh. He was placed in TCS for campus placements in 2008. He remained in New Delhi for preparing Civil Services Examination. If you are looking for more information about Lokesh Jangid’s IAS Biography and Wiki, age, and more, then read this article right now.

IAS Lokesh Jangid Wiki, Biography

Lokesh Jangid is a well-known IAS official of Madhya Pradesh. He is 35 Year Old. He was in the spotlight after nine transfers in 54 months had been a source of harassment for IAS agent Lokesh K. Jangid. The name of his father is Ramachandra Jangid and his mother’s name isn’t mentioned yet We will update with all the information.

Lokesh Kumar Jaggid’s first assignment in MP took place the 1st of November, 2016. He was posted as SDM at Vijaypur in the Sheopur district. In the same period it was a couple of years ago, the MP was appointed to the Bhopal-based ministry. Recently, he was transferred to the Additional MP State Education Center. Before that his position as an Additional Collector Barwani.

Smt. Lokesh Jangid IAS Biography, Wiki

Real Name Lokesh Jangid Nickname Lokesh Profession IAS Officeholder of MP Cadre Famous For UPSC 2014 Wife Name NA Marital Status NA Physical Status Age 35 Years Height In centimeters- 178 cm

In meters – 1.78 M

In Feet Inches-5’9″ Weight In Kilograms- 71 kg

In Pounds- 156 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth NA Birth Place Rajasthan Zodiac sign NA Nationality Indian School Name Not Known College Name NA Qualifications B.Tech in Computer Science 12th Percentage NA Family Profile Father Name Ramachandra Jangid Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Government Salary Appeared In N/A Net Worth, Salary N/A

Lokesh Jangid IAS Family (Mother, Father Name)

The name of his father is Ramachandra Jangid and his mother’s name is the only names mentioned here. The information about his personal life isn’t listed in this article. We will soon update all the information in the form. If you want to know more regarding Lokesh Jangid’s family of IAS continue reading this article today.

Lokesh Jangid IAS Education

He graduated with a B.Tech with a major in Computer Science.

Some Amazing Facts About IAS Lokesh Jangid

He is an IAS Officer for the 2014 Batch Madhy Pradesh Cadre

He has completed his educational in his hometown.

He cleared his UPSC at the end of 2014 and earned the 68th rank.

