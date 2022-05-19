It's Time To Think About Words

Mamta Yadav IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, UPSC Rank, Family, Education And Facts

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Mamta Yadav IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, UPSC Rank, Family, Education And Facts
1

Mamta Yanav IAS Wiki – We all know Mamta, the most well-known Indian IAS Officer. She has too many followers on her social media profiles. This blog contains information about Mamta’s personal life, as well as her care details, such her family, biography, Wikipedia, husband/boyfriend’s name and net worth income.

The Latest News about Mamta Yadav IAS

Mamta Yadav was the first woman in her village to be an IAS officer. She was awarded 5th rank in the 2020 UPSC Examination. She is from Basai village.

Mamta Yadav IAS Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband

Real Name Mamta Yadav IAS
Nickname Mamta
Profession Indian IAS Officer
Famous For UPSC Ranking 5th 2020
Instagram Get Below
Name of Husband/Boyfriend Not known
Physical Status
Age 24 year old
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In meters – 1.67m
  • In Feet Inches -5.7
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 58 kg
  • In Pounds- 120 lbs
Eye Color Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of birth Basai in India
Birthplace Basai in India
Nationality Indian
Name of the School Primary School
Name of the College Hindu College of DU, Delhi University
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Ashok Yadav
Name of the Mother Saroj Yadav
Siblings [Sister] Not known
Children Name N/A
Career
Source of Income Government Servant
Look In UPSC Examination 2020
Net Worth, Salary Not known

Mamta Yadav IAS Wiki/Wikipedia

Mamta Yadav was conceived in Basai (India) in 1996. She is an Indian IAS officer by profession. She was awarded 5th rank in 2020’s UPSC exam. She was the first woman in her village to be an IAS officer. After finishing her schooling, she goes to the Hindi College Of DU. Ashok Yadav is her father and Saroj Yadav is his mother.

Mamta was awarded the fifth rank in UPSC’s exam. Mamta’s success is even more remarkable because she took the UPSC exam in 2020. However, she already had 556 ranks. After being selected, she began training for the Indian Railway Personnel Service. Mamta wasn’t satisfied with her performance. This was not approved by them. He tried again, and he succeeded.

MamtaYadav IAS Personal life & Career

  • Mamta Yadav, a Basai, India native was born in 1996.
  • She is an Indian IAS Officer by profession.
  • She was 5th in the UPSC 2020 examination.
  • Ashok Yadav is her father’s surname and Saroj Yadav is his mother.

Mamta Yadav IAS Husband/Boyfriend & Family

Mamta Husband/Boyfriend Name Not known
Mamta Fathers Name Ashok Yadav
Mamta Mother’s Name Saroj Yadav

Mamta Yadav IAS Bio/Wiki

Mamta Yadav was conceived in Basai (India) in 1996. She is an Indian IAS officer by profession. She was awarded 5th rank in 2020’s UPSC exam. She was the first woman in her village to be an IAS officer. After finishing her schooling, she goes to the Hindi College Of DU. Ashok Yadav is her father and Saroj Yadav is his mother.

Mamta was awarded the fifth rank in UPSC’s exam. Mamta’s success is even more remarkable because she took the UPSC exam in 2020. However, she already had 556 ranks. After being selected, she began training for the Indian Railway Personnel Service. Mamta wasn’t satisfied with her performance. This was not approved by them. He tried again, and he succeeded.

Mamta Yadav Profession & Networth Income

  • She is an Indian IAS Officer by profession
  • Her net worth income is not known.

Mamta Yadav Instagram/Twitter/Wikipedia Profiles

Erika Noise

Founder of AskKissy.com: I like to write about self-improvement and achieving excellence, and believe that it is these qualities that ultimately make people successful in life.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.