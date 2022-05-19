Mamta Yadav IAS Biography, Wiki, Age, UPSC Rank, Family, Education And Facts

Mamta Yanav IAS Wiki – We all know Mamta, the most well-known Indian IAS Officer. She has too many followers on her social media profiles. This blog contains information about Mamta’s personal life, as well as her care details, such her family, biography, Wikipedia, husband/boyfriend’s name and net worth income.

The Latest News about Mamta Yadav IAS

Mamta Yadav was the first woman in her village to be an IAS officer. She was awarded 5th rank in the 2020 UPSC Examination. She is from Basai village.

Mamta Yadav IAS Wiki, Age, Height, Weight, Family, Husband

Real Name Mamta Yadav IAS Nickname Mamta Profession Indian IAS Officer Famous For UPSC Ranking 5th 2020 Instagram Get Below Name of Husband/Boyfriend Not known Physical Status Age 24 year old Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In meters – 1.67m

In Feet Inches -5.7 Weight In Kilograms- 58 kg

In Pounds- 120 lbs Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of birth Basai in India Birthplace Basai in India Nationality Indian Name of the School Primary School Name of the College Hindu College of DU, Delhi University Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Ashok Yadav Name of the Mother Saroj Yadav Siblings [Sister] Not known Children Name N/A Career Source of Income Government Servant Look In UPSC Examination 2020 Net Worth, Salary Not known

Mamta Yadav IAS Wiki/Wikipedia

Mamta Yadav was conceived in Basai (India) in 1996. She is an Indian IAS officer by profession. She was awarded 5th rank in 2020’s UPSC exam. She was the first woman in her village to be an IAS officer. After finishing her schooling, she goes to the Hindi College Of DU. Ashok Yadav is her father and Saroj Yadav is his mother.

Mamta was awarded the fifth rank in UPSC’s exam. Mamta’s success is even more remarkable because she took the UPSC exam in 2020. However, she already had 556 ranks. After being selected, she began training for the Indian Railway Personnel Service. Mamta wasn’t satisfied with her performance. This was not approved by them. He tried again, and he succeeded.

MamtaYadav IAS Personal life & Career

Mamta Yadav IAS Husband/Boyfriend & Family

Mamta Husband/Boyfriend Name Not known Mamta Fathers Name Ashok Yadav Mamta Mother’s Name Saroj Yadav

Mamta Yadav IAS Bio/Wiki

Mamta Yadav Profession & Networth Income

She is an Indian IAS Officer by profession

Her net worth income is not known.

