Mandeep Punia Journalist Biography, Wiki, News Channel, Age, Family And More

Biography Wiki of Mandeep Punia, a journalist and freelance journalist – In this piece, we discuss Mandeep Punia, a news anchor and journalist. Mandeep Punia has been a journalist over the last seven years. Today the company is run in the Ministry of Finance and the Election Commission. The biggest news in the nation (Delhi protests, Delhi elections, the situation in the hospitals of Covid-19, and farmer protests). At present Mandeep Punia, the Journalist who is held at Singhu border has been sent into jail for 14 days of In judicial custody, the Bail is not accepted. So in this article, we talk about Mandeep Punia’s journalist biography and Wiki. News Channel, Age, Family & More.

Who is Mandeep Punia Journalist?

Mandeep Punia is an News anchor and journalist. He was an independent reporter for many news channels. Presently, Punia was detained by Delhi Police from the capital Sindhu border. Bail is denied and he is sent in jail for 14 consecutive days in detention in a judicial setting.

Mandeep Punia, a journalist from the city of Punia sentenced into jail in 14 days

On Sunday, freelance journalist Mandeep Punia was sent to prison for 14 days in judicial custody He picked up Saturday night on the Singhu border. The journalist told Arealnews.com Police has filed a case under the 186, 353, 332 sections. So the question that remains in our minds What is the truth behind Farmers protests on the Singhu Border? Here’s the way Mandeep Punia was arrested in the hands of Delhi Police at Singhu Border, Farmers Protest.

Wife of Mandeep Punia Said “Hopeful He’ll Get Bail”

Mandeep Punia’s wife’s surname is Mandeep Punia. She spoke an attorney who was registering bail for Mandeep Punia. She also stated Hopeful that he’ll be granted bail in the near future.

Mandeep Punia Journalist Biography, Wiki

Freelance News Anchor Mandeep Punia was born in India. Punia also participated in protests by farmers. Presently, Punia was detained by Delhi Police from the capital Sindhu border. Bail is denied and sent to jail for 14 days of detention in a judicial setting. . In this article, we discuss Mandeep Punia’s reporter age and Career, Caste, Marital Status, Affairs, Father and Mother, Family and much more.

Mandeep Punia Journalist Wiki, Brother, Wife, Family, Biography

Real Name Mandeep Punia Nick Name Punia Profession Journalist Famous For Arrested at Sindhu Border by Delhi Police Instagram Click Here Wife Name Leela Shree Contact Number Click Here Physical Status Age N/A Height In centimeters- 165 cm

In meters – 1.65 M

In Feet Inches-5’5″ Weight In Kilograms- 62 kg

In Pounds- 136 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth N/A Birth Place Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh Hometown Srikakulam Religion Hindu Zodiac sign Not Known Nationality Indian School Name DPS Aligarh College Name Asian College of Journalism Qualifications Diploma Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Home Maker Siblings Brother:- Not Known Political Career Source Of Income Reporting News Channel Name Freelance Reporting Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Journalist Mandeep Punia Wikipedia

Mandeep Punia has worked as a Journalist for the past 7 years. He is the head of Mandeep Punia’s Business, Finance Ministry, and Election Commission for many News Channel. For more information on Mandeep Punia Age, you can go to the blog for the complete story here.

Mandeep Punia Journalist Age, Height, Weight

Mandeep Punia’s Height was 5 feet 5 inches and Mandeep Punia’s age has been set at (_) years in 2021.

Mandeep Punia Father, Family, Brother

Mandeep Punia’s father’s and mother’s names are not mentioned in the article. We’ll update all the details shortly in these articles.

Mandeep Punia Reporter Wife, Spouse, Children

His wife’s name is Leela Shree. In the past, Leela Shree looks very angry at the arrest by police for her husband. He was arrested at the farmers’ demonstration at the Sindhu border.

Mandeep Punia’s Hobbies – Address, Native, Hometown, Current City

Favorite Fruit – Mango

Favorite food – Chocolate, tomato soup

Favorite Bike – NA

My favorite color is Black and yellow

Alcohol and drinks – NA

Favorite Actor – NA

Favorite Actress – NA

Favorite Films – NA

Favorite Cricketer – MS Dhoni

The sport I love the most is Cricket. Football

Favorite Singer – NA

Music Director / Band – NA

Favorite place – Singapore

Hobbies: Playing games, reading

Some Amazing Facts About Journalist Mandeep Punia

Mandeep Punia began his career as an anchor for the news.

Mandeep Punia is a family man.

Mandeep Punia’s net worth is between 20 and 25 Lakh.

Does he Drink Alcohol? “No,”

Does he Love Dogs? “No”.

Does he Smoked? “No”

Does he Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, he following the Non-Veg Diet.

Mandeep Punia Social Media Profile

Facebook

Twitter