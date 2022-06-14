Mandeep Punia Journalist Biography, Wiki, News Channel, Age, Family And More

Biography Wiki of Mandeep Punia, a journalist and freelance journalist – In this piece, we discuss Mandeep Punia, a news anchor and journalist. Mandeep Punia has been a journalist over the last seven years. Today the company is run in the Ministry of Finance and the Election Commission. The biggest news in the nation (Delhi protests, Delhi elections, the situation in the hospitals of Covid-19, and farmer protests). At present Mandeep Punia, the Journalist who is held at Singhu border has been sent into jail for 14 days of In judicial custody, the Bail is not accepted. So in this article, we talk about Mandeep Punia’s journalist biography and Wiki. News Channel, Age, Family & More.
Who is Mandeep Punia Journalist?
Mandeep Punia is an News anchor and journalist. He was an independent reporter for many news channels. Presently, Punia was detained by Delhi Police from the capital Sindhu border. Bail is denied and he is sent in jail for 14 consecutive days in detention in a judicial setting.
Mandeep Punia, a journalist from the city of Punia sentenced into jail in 14 days
On Sunday, freelance journalist Mandeep Punia was sent to prison for 14 days in judicial custody He picked up Saturday night on the Singhu border. The journalist told Arealnews.com Police has filed a case under the 186, 353, 332 sections. So the question that remains in our minds What is the truth behind Farmers protests on the Singhu Border? Here’s the way Mandeep Punia was arrested in the hands of Delhi Police at Singhu Border, Farmers Protest.
Wife of Mandeep Punia Said “Hopeful He’ll Get Bail”
Mandeep Punia’s wife’s surname is Mandeep Punia. She spoke an attorney who was registering bail for Mandeep Punia. She also stated Hopeful that he’ll be granted bail in the near future.
Mandeep Punia Journalist Biography, Wiki
Freelance News Anchor Mandeep Punia was born in India. Punia also participated in protests by farmers. Presently, Punia was detained by Delhi Police from the capital Sindhu border. Bail is denied and sent to jail for 14 days of detention in a judicial setting.
Mandeep Punia Journalist Wiki, Brother, Wife, Family, Biography
|Real Name
|Mandeep Punia
|Nick Name
|Punia
|Profession
|Journalist
|Famous For
|Arrested at Sindhu Border by Delhi Police
|Click Here
|Wife Name
|Leela Shree
|Contact Number
|Click Here
|Physical Status
|Age
|N/A
|Height
|
|Weight
|
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Shoe Size
|7 US
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|N/A
|Birth Place
|Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
|Hometown
|Srikakulam
|Religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac sign
|Not Known
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|DPS Aligarh
|College Name
|Asian College of Journalism
|Qualifications
|Diploma
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Not Known
|Mother Name
|Home Maker
|Siblings
|Brother:- Not Known
|Political Career
|Source Of Income
|Reporting
|News Channel Name
|Freelance Reporting
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not Known
Journalist Mandeep Punia Wikipedia
Mandeep Punia has worked as a Journalist for the past 7 years. He is the head of Mandeep Punia’s Business, Finance Ministry, and Election Commission for many News Channel. For more information on Mandeep Punia Age, you can go to the blog for the complete story here.
Mandeep Punia Journalist Age, Height, Weight
Mandeep Punia’s Height was 5 feet 5 inches and Mandeep Punia’s age has been set at (_) years in 2021.
Mandeep Punia Father, Family, Brother
Mandeep Punia’s father’s and mother’s names are not mentioned in the article. We’ll update all the details shortly in these articles.
Mandeep Punia Reporter Wife, Spouse, Children
His wife’s name is Leela Shree. In the past, Leela Shree looks very angry at the arrest by police for her husband. He was arrested at the farmers’ demonstration at the Sindhu border.
Mandeep Punia’s Hobbies – Address, Native, Hometown, Current City
- Favorite Fruit – Mango
- Favorite food – Chocolate, tomato soup
- Favorite Bike – NA
- My favorite color is Black and yellow
- Alcohol and drinks – NA
- Favorite Actor – NA
- Favorite Actress – NA
- Favorite Films – NA
- Favorite Cricketer – MS Dhoni
- The sport I love the most is Cricket. Football
- Favorite Singer – NA
- Music Director / Band – NA
- Favorite place – Singapore
- Hobbies: Playing games, reading
Some Amazing Facts About Journalist Mandeep Punia
Mandeep Punia began his career as an anchor for the news.
Mandeep Punia is a family man.
Mandeep Punia’s net worth is between 20 and 25 Lakh.
- Does he Drink Alcohol? “No,”
- Does he Love Dogs? “No”.
- Does he Smoked? “No”
- Does he Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, he following the Non-Veg Diet.
