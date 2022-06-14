Mandeep Punia Journalist Biography, Wiki, News Channel, Age, Family And More

It's Time To Think About Words

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
1

Biography Wiki of Mandeep Punia, a journalist and freelance journalist – In this piece, we discuss Mandeep Punia, a news anchor and journalist. Mandeep Punia has been a journalist over the last seven years. Today the company is run in the Ministry of Finance and the Election Commission. The biggest news in the nation (Delhi protests, Delhi elections, the situation in the hospitals of Covid-19, and farmer protests). At present Mandeep Punia, the Journalist who is held at Singhu border has been sent into jail for 14 days of In judicial custody, the Bail is not accepted. So in this article, we talk about Mandeep Punia’s journalist biography and Wiki. News Channel, Age, Family & More. 

Who is Mandeep Punia Journalist?

Mandeep Punia is an News anchor and journalist. He was an independent reporter for many news channels. Presently, Punia was detained by Delhi Police from the capital Sindhu border. Bail is denied and he is sent in jail for 14 consecutive days in detention in a judicial setting.

Mandeep Punia, a journalist from the city of Punia sentenced into jail in 14 days

On Sunday, freelance journalist Mandeep Punia was sent to prison for 14 days in judicial custody He picked up Saturday night on the Singhu border. The journalist told Arealnews.com Police has filed a case under the 186, 353, 332 sections. So the question that remains in our minds What is the truth behind Farmers protests on the Singhu Border? Here’s the way Mandeep Punia was arrested in the hands of Delhi Police at Singhu Border, Farmers Protest.

Wife of Mandeep Punia Said “Hopeful He’ll Get Bail”

Mandeep Punia’s wife’s surname is Mandeep Punia. She spoke an attorney who was registering bail for Mandeep Punia. She also stated Hopeful that he’ll be granted bail in the near future.

Freelance News Anchor Mandeep Punia was born in India. Punia also participated in protests by farmers. Presently, Punia was detained by Delhi Police from the capital Sindhu border. Bail is denied and sent to jail for 14 days of detention in a judicial setting. . In this article, we discuss Mandeep Punia’s reporter age and Career, Caste, Marital Status, Affairs, Father and Mother, Family and much more.

Real Name Mandeep Punia
Nick Name Punia
Profession Journalist
Famous For Arrested at Sindhu Border by Delhi Police
Instagram Click Here
Wife Name Leela Shree
Contact Number Click Here
Physical Status
Age N/A
Height
  • In centimeters- 165 cm
  • In meters – 1.65 M
  • In Feet Inches-5’5″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 62 kg
  • In Pounds- 136 lbs
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 7 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth N/A
Birth Place Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
Hometown Srikakulam
Religion Hindu
Zodiac sign Not Known
Nationality Indian
School Name DPS Aligarh
College Name Asian College of Journalism
Qualifications Diploma
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Home Maker
Siblings Brother:- Not Known
Political Career
Source Of Income Reporting
News Channel Name Freelance Reporting
Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Mandeep Punia has worked as a Journalist for the past 7 years. He is the head of Mandeep Punia’s Business, Finance Ministry, and Election Commission for many News Channel. For more information on Mandeep Punia Age, you can go to the blog for the complete story here.

Mandeep Punia Journalist Age, Height, Weight

Mandeep Punia’s Height was 5 feet 5 inches and Mandeep Punia’s age has been set at (_) years in 2021.

Mandeep Punia Father, Family, Brother

Mandeep Punia’s father’s and mother’s names are not mentioned in the article. We’ll update all the details shortly in these articles.

Mandeep Punia Reporter Wife, Spouse, Children

His wife’s name is Leela Shree. In the past, Leela Shree looks very angry at the arrest by police for her husband. He was arrested at the farmers’ demonstration at the Sindhu border.

Mandeep Punia’s Hobbies – Address, Native, Hometown, Current City

  • Favorite Fruit – Mango
  • Favorite food – Chocolate, tomato soup
  • Favorite Bike – NA
  • My favorite color is Black and yellow
  • Alcohol and drinks – NA
  • Favorite Actor – NA
  • Favorite Actress – NA
  • Favorite Films – NA
  • Favorite Cricketer – MS Dhoni
  • The sport I love the most is Cricket. Football
  • Favorite Singer – NA
  • Music Director / Band – NA
  • Favorite place – Singapore
  • Hobbies: Playing games, reading

Some Amazing Facts About Journalist Mandeep Punia

Mandeep Punia began his career as an anchor for the news.

Mandeep Punia is a family man.

Mandeep Punia’s net worth is between 20 and 25 Lakh.

  • Does he Drink Alcohol? “No,”
  • Does he Love Dogs? “No”.
  • Does he Smoked? “No”
  • Does he Eat Non-VEG? “Yes”, he following the Non-Veg Diet.

Mandeep Punia Social Media Profile

Facebook

Twitter

