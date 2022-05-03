Maria Zhang Biography, [Actress] Wiki, Age, Height, Parents, Boyfriend, Ethnicity, Movies, & More

We will talk about Maria Zhang is a Chinese Actress model, Actress.

We are here to talk about Maria Zhang she is already an established celebrity and doesn’t require any other introduction, but in spite of that, we’re here to give you all the information and facts about her professional and personal life. To find out more it is imperative to look over this entire.

The actress is famous worldwide for her performance in the true-to-life show Avatara the Last Airbender. If you have more information regarding Instagram Name of boyfriend Facebook, latest photos, photos of family members, which are provided below.

Who is Maria Zhang? [Profile]

She is a Chinese Actress, Model. Her amazing acting abilities she is a Chinese national. We don’t know much about her relationship with her husband. She is one of the most famous actors. At 32, she’s old, however her look is stunning.

She started her acting career from a young age. When she was a kid she aspired to become an Actress. If you have more information on Maria Zhang Biography, Biography, Age family, profession and more, continue by reading the article.

Maria Zhang Biography (Age, Height, Weight, Measurement)

Her birthday is on the 16th of July 1989. She is 32. Her birthplace is Hong Kong, China. Her schooling was completed in her home town. She completed her college education in her home town. She is Graduated. She is an Actress Model. The real name of her is Maria Zhang.

She of 5′ 5″, and she weighs 52 Kg. The measurements of her body are not yet known. Her eyes are brown, and the color of her hair is Brown. Learn more regarding her boyfriend’s name and personal life, then continue by reading this article right now.

Maria Zhang Wiki/Bio, Age, Height, Boyfriend

Real Name Maria Zhang Nick Name Maria Profession Actress, Model Ethnicity Not Known Marital Status Not Known Boyfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 32 Years Height (Approx.) In Feet inches – 5’5”

In Centimeters – 165cm

In Meter – 1.65 m Weight (Approx.) In kilograms – 52 Kg

In Pounds – 114 lbs Measurement (Approx.) Not Known Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Brown Personal Information Date of Birth 16 July 1989 Birth Place Hong Kong, China Zodiac sign Cancer Religion Not Known Nationality Chinese School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Sibling Name Not Known Career Source Of Income Acting Appeared In Movies and Serials Net Worth, Salary Not Known

Maria Zhang Biography (Birth Place, Career, Profession)

Her birthday is on the 16th of July 1989. She is 32. Her birthplace is Hong Kong, China. She attended school from her home town. She is completing her college degree at her place of birth. She is an Actress, Model. Her religion isn’t known. Her country of origin is Chinese.

If you want to know more regarding Maria Biography, Personal Life Continue reading this article to get the entire details here.

Maria Zhang Parents, Siblings

Her birth date is July 16th, 1989. She is aged 32. Her birthplace is Hong Kong, China. The girl is a birthday celebrant every year. Her father’s name is not known and her mother’s name is not known. We are also provided with additional information about Maria Biography, Love Story All details are available on this page.

Maria Zhang Relationship Status (Husband Name)

Anyone who is die-hard supporters of Maria who are all candidates to keep reading this article and are aware of their Love Story, affair, Boyfriend Name on this page. According to an Social Media report, her relationship status is not married. The name of her boyfriend is not Unknown. If you want to know more information regarding Maria Zhang Biography, Age , personal life contact details, continue reading this article.

Maria Zhang Social Media

Instagram

Twitter

FAQ More About Maria Zhang Biography

Q. 1 Who Is Maria?

Ans. Maria is a movie actress as well as a Model.

Q. 2 Who is the boyfriend/husband of Maria?

Ans. Maria’s boyfriend’s name is not known.

Q. 3 How many films are Made by Maria?

Ans. She has worked in a variety of films and shows.

Q. 4 What Is The Official Account Of Maria Instagram?

Ans. Maria’s official account link for Maria is

Q. 5 What Is The Networth Income Of Maria Yearly?

Ans. Maria Zhang’s net worth is not known. Maria Zhang is not known.

Q. 6 What’s the latest film/show of Maria?

Ans. Given Above.

Q. 7 How old is Maria?

Ans. She’s 32 years old.