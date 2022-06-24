Marlene Knaus: The Untold Story Of Niki Lauda’s Ex-Wife

Former Austrian model Marlene Knaus is mainly renowned for being the ex-wife of late Formula One (F1) racing driver Niki Lauda.

Information About The Early Life And Education Of Marlene Knaus

Marlene was born in 1956, which means she will be 64 years old in 2020. Before relocating to Austria and earning Austrian citizenship, she was born in the United States.

One of the stars who want to keep things secret, she hasn’t released any specifics about her family. It’s uncertain if she has any other siblings. Her educational background is the same. Marlene hasn’t shared any information about her education, such as where she went to school and how long she attended college.

Professional Life And Ascendance Of Marlene Knaus

Marlene’s modeling career began when she was just a tiny kid in the 1960s. Several well-known companies sought her because of her successful modeling career, which gave her a household name.

She was labeled the “it-girl” because of her signature unkempt hairstyle and impeccable fashion sense. Her hairstyle became a popular trend.

After working as a fashion designer and becoming a well-known socialite, she was featured on the covers of various fashion publications.

It’s Marlene Knaus and Niki Lauda, aren’t they?

A Closer Look At Marlene Knaus And Her Ex-Relationships Husband’s

The marriage of Marlene and Niki Lauda, who unfortunately died in 2004, was a stepping stone in her career. After barely a few months of dating, she married Niki in 1976. Because they were one of the most well-known celebrity couples at the time, the media took note and numerous magazines published their love story on the front page.

According to some trustworthy stories, Marlene fell after seeing her husband’s near-fatal Grand Prix collision. In fact, Marlene was not Niki’s first love.

Due to his being captivated by Marlene’s beauty and personality, he ended their eight-year relationship because of Mariella Reininghaus.

During the dinner party, Curt was hosting, Niki and Marlene first met. Marlene was dating Curt at the time of their encounter. A three-time F1 World Driver’s Championship winner, Niki is one of the sport’s greatest ever drivers. The only other driver to have won championships with both McLaren and Ferrari, he is a unique talent.

He was a wealthy businessman who founded two airlines, Niki and Lauda Air. The 1976 F1 race between him and James Hunt was the focus of the 2013 film “Rush,” which was based on real-life events.

Lucas Lauda was born in 1979, and Mathias Lauda was born on January 30th, 1981. Mathias followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in racing, much as his older brother did. To help out his brother, Lucas acts as the manager of the company.

When Niki’s second kid from an adulterous relationship was born in 1982, he was called Christoph.

Despite her husband’s adultery, Marlene remained loyal to him, even after the affair was made public. However, after a marriage lasting 15 years, the pair decided to call it quits in 1991 and file for divorce. After then, they remained in touch, and Marlene was often seen at family events as a result.

In spite of the fact that she had never remarried or even begun dating again, Birgit Wetzinger became Niki’s wife. They had two children in 2008, a boy named Max and a girl named Mia.

There’s a property in Spain that Niki bequeathed to Marlene, and she currently lives there. The two women remained friends and shared responsibilities even while her ex-husband lay dying in the care of a Zurich hospital.

Niki died on May 20th, 2019, at the age of 57, following a long battle with cancer. In August of last year, he underwent a lung transplant, the third of his life.

The majority of Birgit’s wealth passed to his wife Marlene and their four children, with the remainder going to Christoph, the father’s other son.

Net Worth

Marlene Knaus has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

The real money came for Marlene when she divorced Niki Lauda. She had earned a good living as a model and socialite before that. Niki had accumulated a sizable fortune as an F1 driver throughout the course of his career.

By the beginning of 2020, Marlene Knaus’ estimated net worth will be $43 million. Her ex-husband is said to have left her wealth in the neighborhood of $100 million, according to reports.