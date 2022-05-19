Meghasri (Jothi Serial) Wiki – Biography, Age, Instagram, Movies, Images, Net Worth And More

Meghasri can also be known as Meghashree. She is an Indian actress. She is an actress in South Indian serials and movies. . She is the Granddaughter to the C Honnappa Bhogvathar, who is an actor and lyricist as well as a director, producer, composer, and director. Meghasri is also from films and TV serials. Kannada’s 2006 film Hubli was her first movie debut. She was also a part of the film Final Bus, which was directed and produced by SD Arvinda. Meghasri is the lead in the fantasy serial Jothi, Jyothi (Telugu).
Meghasri Wiki, About Profile
Meghasri South Indian Actress. She is 27 years of age. She comes from an Acting background. Her grandfather and father were actors. So Acting is in her genes. Like many Indian Actresses, she is an excellent Actress. She was born in Krishnarajapuram (Karnataka) and raised there. She enjoys dancing, listening to music and touring.
Meghasri Family: Husband, Father, and Mother
Meghasri is a Tamil and Telugu film director. Acting is her profession. Meghasri’s Mother’s Title Prathima Poojari is her father’s name.
Meghasri Career, Education, Profession
Meghshree, an Indian actress, works mostly in Telugu and Kannada language films. Meghashree, a Telugu living and working in Bangalore, is Meghashree. Meghshri Film debut with Pachamil (2015), before appearing in Angnaga Oka Chitram, a Telugu movie. Ka Tamil Language: Abathinarikumari was her Tamil debut. She also appeared in Kannada’s 22 March premiere and was a supporting actress in Oxygen. In Kannada, she appeared in Krishna Tulsi (2018) as well as Dasharatha (2019).
|Actual Name
|Meghasri
|Also known as
|Meghashree
|Profession
|Actress
|Famous for
|Take action
|Hobbies
|You can dance, listen to music and tour.
|Tattoo
|Not known
|Physical Status
|27 years old
|Height
|Height in centimeters: 160 cm
Height in meters: 1.65m
Height in Feet Inches: 5’5″
|Body
|Weight in Kilograms: 58.5 kg
Weight in Pounds: 128 lbs
|Body Measurements: (Bust Size and Waist Size, Hip Size, etc.)
|34 – 26 – 34
|Color
|Wheatish
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Personal Data
|Birth Date
|1990
|Birthplace
|Krishnarajapuram (Karnataka)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Caste
|Not known
|Hometown
|Krishnarajapuram (Karnataka)
|Nationality
|Indian
|Name
|Not known
|College Title
|Not known
|Qualifications
|Graduate
|Family Profil
|Father No
|Not known
|Mother No
|Prathima Poojari
|Brother No
|Not known
|Sister No
|Not known
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Not known
|Career
|Source of Income
|Not known
|Appeared in
|Not known
|Net Worth, Salary
|Not known
|Social Websites
Meghasri Height and Weight, Appearance
Meghasri Height her Feet in Inches are 5’5′, and her Weight in Kilograms she is 58kg. She is 34-26-34 in height. She is beautiful and attractive.
Meghasri Salary, Net Worth, and Source of Income
Meghasri’s source of income is TV Serials and films. Her net worth is still unknown. She does earn well.
Movies and Serials Lists from Meghasri
- Hubli (2006)
- March 22, 2017
- Rajamarthanda (2018)
- Dasharatha (2019).
- Ivalu Sujatha (Kannada Serial)
- Jyothi (Telugu Serial)
- Jothi (Tamil) – 2021
FAQ’s about Meghasri (Jothi Serial). Wiki
Q. Meghashree does not like to drink (alcohol)
Ans. No
Q. Has Meghashree a smoking habit?
Ans. No
Q. Meghashree loves to watch TV.
Ans. Yes
Q. Meghashree loves to eat non-veg
Ans. No
Q. Meghashree doesn’t fear water?
Ans. No
Q. Does Meghashree Swiming?
Ans. Yes
Q. Does Meghashree fear cockroaches and lizards?
Ans. Yes
Q. Meghashree loves to listen to music?
Ans. Yes
Q. Is Meghashree acting as well as Reading?
Ans. Yes
