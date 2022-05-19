Meghasri (Jothi Serial) Wiki – Biography, Age, Instagram, Movies, Images, Net Worth And More

Meghasri can also be known as Meghashree. She is an Indian actress. She is an actress in South Indian serials and movies. . She is the Granddaughter to the C Honnappa Bhogvathar, who is an actor and lyricist as well as a director, producer, composer, and director. Meghasri is also from films and TV serials. Kannada’s 2006 film Hubli was her first movie debut. She was also a part of the film Final Bus, which was directed and produced by SD Arvinda. Meghasri is the lead in the fantasy serial Jothi, Jyothi (Telugu).

Meghasri Wiki, About Profile

Meghasri South Indian Actress. She is 27 years of age. She comes from an Acting background. Her grandfather and father were actors. So Acting is in her genes. Like many Indian Actresses, she is an excellent Actress. She was born in Krishnarajapuram (Karnataka) and raised there. She enjoys dancing, listening to music and touring.

Meghasri Family: Husband, Father, and Mother

Meghasri is a Tamil and Telugu film director. Acting is her profession. Meghasri’s Mother’s Title Prathima Poojari is her father’s name.

Meghasri Career, Education, Profession

Meghshree, an Indian actress, works mostly in Telugu and Kannada language films. Meghashree, a Telugu living and working in Bangalore, is Meghashree. Meghshri Film debut with Pachamil (2015), before appearing in Angnaga Oka Chitram, a Telugu movie. Ka Tamil Language: Abathinarikumari was her Tamil debut. She also appeared in Kannada’s 22 March premiere and was a supporting actress in Oxygen. In Kannada, she appeared in Krishna Tulsi (2018) as well as Dasharatha (2019).

Actual Name Meghasri Also known as Meghashree Profession Actress Famous for Take action Hobbies You can dance, listen to music and tour. Tattoo Not known Physical Status 27 years old Height Height in centimeters: 160 cm

Height in meters: 1.65m

Height in Feet Inches: 5’5″ Body Weight in Kilograms: 58.5 kg

Weight in Pounds: 128 lbs Body Measurements: (Bust Size and Waist Size, Hip Size, etc.) 34 – 26 – 34 Color Wheatish Eye Color Black Hair Colour Black Personal Data Birth Date 1990 Birthplace Krishnarajapuram (Karnataka) Zodiac sign Pisces Religion Hinduism Caste Not known Hometown Krishnarajapuram (Karnataka) Nationality Indian Name Not known College Title Not known Qualifications Graduate Family Profil Father No Not known Mother No Prathima Poojari Brother No Not known Sister No Not known Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends Not known Career Source of Income Not known Appeared in Not known Net Worth, Salary Not known Social Websites Facebook CLICK HERE Twitter Click HERE Instagram CLICK HERE

Meghasri Height and Weight, Appearance

Meghasri Height her Feet in Inches are 5’5′, and her Weight in Kilograms she is 58kg. She is 34-26-34 in height. She is beautiful and attractive.

Meghasri Salary, Net Worth, and Source of Income

Meghasri’s source of income is TV Serials and films. Her net worth is still unknown. She does earn well.

Movies and Serials Lists from Meghasri

Hubli (2006)

March 22, 2017

Rajamarthanda (2018)

Dasharatha (2019).

Ivalu Sujatha (Kannada Serial)

Jyothi (Telugu Serial)

Jothi (Tamil) – 2021

FAQ’s about Meghasri (Jothi Serial). Wiki

Q. Meghashree does not like to drink (alcohol)

Ans. No

Q. Has Meghashree a smoking habit?

Ans. No

Q. Meghashree loves to watch TV.

Ans. Yes

Q. Meghashree loves to eat non-veg

Ans. No

Q. Meghashree doesn’t fear water?

Ans. No

Q. Does Meghashree Swiming?

Ans. Yes

Q. Does Meghashree fear cockroaches and lizards?

Ans. Yes

Q. Meghashree loves to listen to music?

Ans. Yes

Q. Is Meghashree acting as well as Reading?

Ans. Yes