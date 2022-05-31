Michael Ealy’s Wife – Khatira Rafiqzada’s Uuntold Story

Khatira Rafiqzada, a 38-year-old former actress from the United States and a Capricorn born on January 8, 1981, is a Capricorn. In contrast, Khatira is most known for being the wife of Michael Ealy, a popular Hollywood actor.

How Much Money Does She Have At The Moment?

Khatir Rafiqzada is the name she goes by. The Debt owed

We don’t know how much money she has personally, although she did make a few thousand dollars in her brief acting stint a decade ago. According to the rumored riches of Khatira’s spouse Michael, she is now enjoying her husband’s money as a result of his wealth.

Childhood, Race, And Religion All Have A Role

Even though her parents are of Afghan and American heritage, Khatira Rafiqzada was raised in the United States, and as a result, she is an American national as well as an American citizen.

Before becoming an actress, Khatira Rafiqzad worked as a waiter. Ms. Garrett, a counsellor in the horror film “Chain Letter” directed by Deon Taylor, was her first acting role. However, she featured in a short film alongside Marie-Thérèse Abou-Daoud, Jasmine Bissete, and Jawad Asee in the same year as “Layla,” but that was all!

Information On Aesthetics And Health

A dark brown mane that is thick and lustrous.

Eyes with different shades of brown

Five and a half inches tall (1.73m)

One hundred twenty-six kilograms (57kgs)

Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada started dating in 2008. When the pair wed in Los Angeles in October 2012, it signified the conclusion of a four-year romance with their closest family and friends present. That following year, they announced their nuptials in December. They’re now living in Los Angeles, California.

The Mother Had Two Young Kids

Khatira and Michael are the guardians of two children. It was in 2014 that she had her first kid, Elijah Rakim Rakim; two years later, she gave birth to an unnamed daughter.

Who Is Her Wife?? Michael Ealy, Briefly Stated

Michael Brown, aka Michael Ealy, was born Leo on August 3rd, 1973 in Washington, D.C. He was reared in Silver Spring, Maryland, by his father, a grocery shop owner, and his mother, an IBM employee. After graduating from Springbrook High School, Michael went on to study at the University of Maryland.

Before going on to cinematic parts in other off-Broadway musicals, Michael Ealy began his Broadway career in 2001 as Greg, a love interest in the romantic comedy “Kissing Jessica Stein.”

“Bad Company,” directed by Joel Schumacher, and an episode of the medical drama series “ER” were Michael G-second Mo’s acting performances, both of which occurred in 2002.

Ascend To Greatness!

“Barbershop 2: Back In Business” saw him reprise his role as Ricky Nash, the title character from Tim Story’s comedy from that year (2004).

In “2 Fast 2 Furious,” Michael appears as Slap Jack in the film, which was the second installment in the “Fast and the Furious” series. It’s been a busy year for him, with parts in DMX’s “Never Die Alone” and “November”: Jesse (November) and Mike (Never Die Alone).

Spectacular Success To Come

Michael got the 2005 Black Reel Award in the Best Actor category for his work as Virgible “Tea Cake” Woods in the ABC drama “Their Eyes Were Watching God” when he starred in Mariah Carey’s “Get Your Number” music video.

This actor was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as Darwyn Al-Sayeed in the Showtime drama “Sleeper Cell,” which ran between 2005 and 2006.

The American Federation of Film and Television Arts Best Supporting Actor Award

In 2008, he starred as Sgt. Cummings in “Miracle at St. Anna” and as Ben Thomas in “Seven Pounds” with Will Smith. Beyoncé’s music video “Halo” also included him in 2009.

The Good Wife on CBS and Beau Willie in For Colored Girls earned him nominations for an NAACP Image Award and the African-American Film Critics Association’s Best Supporting Actor award for their respective parts as his next significant screen appearances.

The New Millennium

With roles in “Margaret” and “Californication” in 2011, Michael had a fantastic year.

While working on “Common Law,” he was cast as Travis Marks in the USA Network comedy-drama series. He was then cast as Detective Sebastian in the 3D horror picture “Underworld:

Awakening,” and appeared in the comedy “Think Like a Man” and its sequel, “Think Like a Man Too.” With Regina Hall and Kevin Hart, he has also appeared in “Almost Human” (2013-2014) and “About Last Night” (2014-2015).

During The Last Decade

During the 2015 season of “The Following Third,” Michael Ealy was cast as Theo, a character he also acted as an executive producer for, before starring in the romantic thriller “The Perfect Guy.”

After playing Eric Warner in the second season of ABC’s “Secrets and Lies” on BET from 2017 to 2019, he appeared in the BET drama series “Being Mary Jane.” Stumptown, Jacob’s Ladder, The Intruder, and Jacob’s Ladder were all created by Michael, who starred in all three of these films and television episodes this year.

It has been reported that he has signed on to feature in the 2020 flicks “Really Love” and “Fatale,” both of which are now in post-production.