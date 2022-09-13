Miles Nazaire Biography, Wiki, Parents, Age, Ethnicity, Height, Girlfriend, Net Worth, And More

A television personality is Miles Nazaire. He participated in Made in Chelsea’s 15th season in 2018. He represents Lions Prep, a company that provides food delivery services. He owns and operates the Nuff said music production label. Additionally, he was a part of the 2020 Ex on the Beach series. He has performed work for M.N. Pictures and Knickerbocker TV.

In the most recent season of Celebs Go Dating, which will debut Monday through Friday on Channel4, Miles Nazaire made a comeback to look for a new girlfriend. On February 3, 2022, he discovered his Petite Brunette partner on Celebs Go Dating.

Miles joined Made in Chelsea in 2018 and has participated in every season. Due to his lover Maeva D’Ascanio’s connection with her new boyfriend James Taylor, he took a hiatus from Season 19. He split with her.

Victoria and Jacques Nazaire gave birth to Miles ( Mother ). His mother is a sculptor, while his father is a musician and painter. He founded Arpeggios Music and Art School with his father. He comes from a family of artists.

French-English is Miles Nazaire’s ethnicity. He was born in England, a country in the United Kingdom, and as a result, he is a British national.

As a star of reality television, Miles Nazaire is well recognised. Miles Nazaire, his birth name, is well known for him. On December 12, 1995, he was born in England, a country in the United Kingdom.

In 2022, he will be 26 years old. He is of British descent. In 2014, he graduated from the Brit School with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast digital communications.

Full Name Miles Nazaire The Profession of Tv Personality, YouTuber Nick Name is Miles The Age 26 years Birthday date 12 December 1995 Caste Not Known Sun Sign Sagittarius Having Nationality British Place of Birth England, United Kingdom Plac of Residence England, United Kingdom Status of marriage Un-Married An ex-girlfriend Maeva D’Ascanio Girlfriend Petite Brunette A Children N/A Name of School Not Known Name of College Brit School

There is no wife for Miles Nazaire. Maeva D’Ascanio, his ex-girlfriend, and he had been romantically involved. He ended their relationship because she was seeing James Taylor. On the Made in Chelsea Show, Sophie Hermann, a cast member, rejected him when he wanted to date her.

The Hight is Unknown The Weight is Unknown

Miles Nazaire’s net worth will be discussed next. You’re all wondering what Miles’ net worth is given that he’s a television star. His estimated $12 million net worth.

