Mohak Narang Wiki [Content Creator] – Bio, Age, Girlfriend, Photos, Tik Tok, Family, Birthday, Biography And More

A man of 24 years old Mohak Narang is a professional content creator and the Tik Tok celebrity from India. He is well-known for his humorous, romantic videos. Today, Mohak is in a relationship with Surbhi Rathore and together they love sharing photos on social media platforms. The Tik Tok family has a total of 14 million, and is very well-known with girls.

Full Name Mohak Narang Nickname Krishna Profession Content-Creator, TikTok TakaTak User Id mohak.narang TakaTak Followers 14 Million+ Instagram Profile mohak.narang Age 24-year-olds Date Of Birth 12 April 1996 Zodiac Sign Scorpio Girlfriend Name Surbhi Rathore Hobbies/Interest Gyming HomeTown Haryana College Name DN College Hisar Religion Hindu

Mohak Narang Biography

Mohak was born 12 April in 1996 in India He is from an upper middle class family. Since his childhood, he was obsessed with making videos. When he was in college, Mohak began using TikTok and began uploading videos to it. He is well-known as a creator of romance, funny videos. In the present, Mohak is dating Surbhi Rathore and together they are known for posting photos on their social media platforms. Mohak’s Tik Tok family is approximately 14 millions and extremely popular with girls.

Mohak Narang Girlfriend, Relationships

According to reports, Mohak is dating Surbhi Rathore and both of them posted photos on Instagram. Surbhi Rathore is Mohak Narang’s girlfriend. She also creates videos in collaboration with Mohawk on YouTube, Instagram. Surbhi also has a Youtube channel with 8 lakh subscribers, and 2.5 million Instagram followers. Instagram.

Mohak Narang Age, Height, Weight, Birthdays & More

In 2020 Mohak Age is only 26 years old. He is a fan of exercising and his body appears like an Athletic body with Black Eyes and black hair. Born on the 12th of April, 1996.

Height In Feet:-5’11”

In CM:-180 cm Weight 70 KG Age 24 Years Date of Birth 12 April 1996 Hair Color Black Eye Color Black

Career Life

According to Info Mohak, that his Tik Tok account was hacked with a value of 500k. He never stopped and began again and continues to go. He attended school at the DN College Hisar. He is now one of the top TikTok creators’ tags.

Social Media

YouTube Channel

Instagram

Mohak Narang Family

Mohak is an unmarried, independent young man. While he is single Mohak is working on his job. He has devoted all his attention to his work rather than forming an intimate relationship. He’s happily married and lives his life fully. There is no information on the names of his parents and father. We’ll update this page once we have received an official declaration.

Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known

Some Amazing Facts About Mohak Narang

He has 14 million people following the Takatak account.

He has signed with a variety of other Musers.

He has a large number of followers over the Instagram account.

He is also a pet Lover.

Surbhi Rathore and Mohak are engaged.

Favorites:

Favorite Actor Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Favorite Actress Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Favorite Singer Neha Kakkar Favorite Color Blue Favorite Place Goa, Maldives

FAQ

Q.1 Who is Mohak TikTok Star?

Ans. Narang is an experienced content creator and the Tik Tok celebrity from India. He is well-known for his romanticand funny videos.

Q.2 What is Mohak Girlfriend Name?

Ans. Mohak Girlfriend Name is Shruti.

Q.3 How old is Mohak Narang?

Ans. As of 2021, Mohak age is 25 Years.