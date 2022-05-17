Mohak Narang Wiki [Content Creator] – Bio, Age, Girlfriend, Photos, Tik Tok, Family, Birthday, Biography And More

Mohak Nara, a 24-year-old Indian man, is a professional content creator and Tik Tok Star. His romantic and funny videos are his forte. Mohak is currently dating Surbhi Rathore, and they share photos via social media. His Tik Tok clan is approximately 14 million strong and is very popular with girls.

Who’s Mohak Narang?

Mohak was born in India on 12 April 1996. Mohak is an internationally recognized tik tok artist and model. He is a Tiktoker, a content creator, and looks sweet. Mohak also uploaded videos to YouTube and his Instagram account. Mohak has 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.5 million followers on Instagram. His Facebook page has 160000 fans. Mohak also has a YouTube channel called Mohak Narang Life.

Wiki/Bio

Mohak Narang is known for his TikTok model and star. He hails from Delhi, India. He is 24 years of age and was born on the 19th of November 1997. He is most well-known for his voice recordings with Surbhai Rathod, a popular TikTok actor. Both create comedy and interesting content. His social media stardom is made up of girls. Mohak Narang is stylish and handsome with a strong body. With 232k Instagram followers, he is very active.

Full Name Mohak Narang Nickname Krishna Profession Content-Creator. TikTok TakaTak User ID mohak.narang TakaTak Following 14 Million+ Instagram Profile mohak.narang Age 24 years Date of Birth 12 April 1996 Zodiac Sign Scorpio Girlfriend Name Surbhi Rathore Hobbies/Interest Gyming HomeTown Haryana College Name DN College Hisar Religion Hindu

Mohak Narang Biography

Mohak was born 12 April 1996, India. He is from a middle-class Indian family. His romantic and humorous videos are his trademark. Mohak is currently dating Surbhi Rathore, and they share photos on social media. His Tik Tok family has approximately 14,000,000 members and is very popular with girls.

Mohak Nrang Girlfriend, Relationships

According to information, Mohak is currently dating Surbhi Rahore and both have uploaded photos to Instagram. Mohak Narang’s girlfriend, Surbhi Rathore, makes videos on YouTube and Instagram with Mohawk. Surbhi has an Instagram account with 8 lakh subscribers, and 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Mohak Narang Age, Height, Weight, Birthdays & More

Mohak is 26 years old as of 2020. He enjoys gymming to look like an athletic build with black eyes and hair. Mohak was born 12 April 1996. He is an independent, single boy. He is very busy at the moment with his work. He is focused on his work and has not been interested in a relationship. He is happy to be single and lives his life fully. There is a rumor she is Tik Tok Surabhi Rathore’s most popular girl.

Height In Feet –5’11”

In CM – 180 cm Weight 70KG Age 24 years Date Of Birth 12 April 1996 Hair Color Black Eye Colour Black

Career Life

Info Mohak stated that his Tik Tok account had been hacked at 500k. He didn’t look back, he just kept going. His school education was at DN College Hisar. He is now a favorite TikTok creator’s tag.

Mohak Narang Family

Mohak is an independent, single boy. He is also very busy working. He is more focused on his work than pursuing a relationship. He is happy to be single and living life to its fullest. We do not have any information about his mother and father. This page will be updated shortly after the official decleartion.

Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known

Amazing Facts about Mohak Narang

His Takatak account has over 14 million followers.

He has signed with many Musers.

His Instagram account has a huge following.

He also loves pets.

Surbhi Rathore is in a relationship with Mohak.

Favorites:

Favorite Actor Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan Favorite Actress Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif Favorite Singer Neha Kakkar Favorite Colour Blue Favorite Location Goa, Maldives

