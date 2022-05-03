Moira Stuart Wiki [Journalist] Biography, Age, Husband, Parents, Ethnicity, Net Worth & More

Her name is Moira Stuart. She’s an English presenter and broadcaster. Her place of birth was Hampstead, London, UK and her birth date is September 2nd, 1949. Her name is known worldwide for being the 1st Caribbean female newsreader on English national TV as she has been with BBC News since 1981.

Today, we’ll discuss Moira Stuart Wiki. Stuart was performing a lot of research because of a specific search trend on Google. She’s aged 72.

This blog will present all the information regarding Moira Stuart, just as Moira Stuart’s biography, Moira Stuart Wiki, Moira Stuart Age Profession, Education Husband’s Name and more information you’d like to be aware of.

Who is Moira Stuart?

Moira Stuart, a journalist from the UK is an English broadcaster. She is known worldwide for being the 1st Caribbean female newsreader to be featured on English national television. She has been with BBC News since 1981. She is well-known as a person and is also a hard-working individual. If you’re interested in knowing more regarding Moira Stuart’s wiki, lifestyle Wiki, Wife, and Daughter, read this article to learn all the information.

Moira Stuart Age (Early Life, Age)

Moira has been born in and brought within Glastonbury, Connecticut, the U.S. Her Birth Date is 2 September 1949. Her age was now around 72 years old. The real name of her is Moira Stuart. Her profession is a journalist.

She is the mother of Marjorie Gordon and her father’s name is Harold Stuart. Her schooling was completed from her home town and completed her college education in her home town. If you want to know more regarding Moira Stuart’s Wiki, click here. Moira Stuart Wiki, continue by reading the article.

Moira Stuart Bio, Age, Profession, Height, Weight

Full Name Moira Stuart Nick Name Moira Profession broadcaster Known As broadcaster Physical Status Age 72 Years (2021) Height In centimeters-Not Known

In meters- Not known

In feet inches- Not Known Weight In Kilograms – Not Known Eye Colour Not Known Hair Colour Not Known Personal Information Date of Birth 2 September 1949 Birth Place Hampstead, London, UK Caste Christian Nationality English School Name Not Known College Name Not Known Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Mother Name Marjorie Gordon Father Name Harold Stuart Children Not Known Career Source Of Income broadcaster Appeared In Many Shows Net Worth broadcaster

Moira Stuart Education Qualification, Career

Moira is a native of Glastonbury, Connecticut. She was brought at Glastonbury, Connecticut, the U.S. Her Birth Date is 2 September 1949. Her age was now around 72 years old. The real name of her is Moira Stuart. Her degree is Graduate.

Moira has hosted a variety of tv news and radio shows in the BBC. Her famed appearance and her gorgeous, radiant looks that have been among her most loved personalities of all time. If you’ve learned more details regarding Moira Stuart’s Age family relationships, children, and more , continue to read this post.

Moira Stuart Family (Father, Mother Name)

Moira Stuart works as an English broadcaster. She is known worldwide for being the 1st Caribbean female newsreader to be featured on English national television, having worked for BBC News since 1981. She is the mother of Marjorie Gordon and her father’s name is Harold Stuart. Her personal details on Social Media. For all the Fans, read this article to learn the whole story in this article.

Moira Stuart Husband, Children, Ethnicity

The status of her relationship is not married. the name of her boyfriend isn’t public. Her ethnicity is unknown. If you have more details about Moira Stuart continue following this post to learn more details like Moira Stuart Age net worth, Salary, and more details.

Moira Stuart’s social link Instagram, Twitter

Instagram Click Here Twitter Click Here Facebook Click Here

To learn more on Moira Stuart’s Biography, Age Education, Career Lifestyle, Date of Birth Dad’s Name, Career biodata Moira Stuart’s Biography and Wiki as well as her Wife’s Name Net Worth, Salary, Income and much more, please stay contact with us.

Moira Stuart Biography Some Amazing Facts

She is a radio broadcaster. She is famous for being an English-based television broadcaster. More followers follow her on the Instagram’s official account. Moira loves her mom she loves her mom a lot. Moira was a mother who loved her.

FAQ about Moira Stuart’s wiki

Q. Who is Moira Stuart ?

ans. She is an English broadcaster.

Q. Who is father of Moira?

Ans. Harold Stuart

Q. How old is Moira?

Answer. She is 72 years old by 2021.

Q. Where is the place of birth of Moira?

Ans. Moira Stuart’s home was Hampstead, London, UK.

Q. What was Moira’s boyfriend?

Ans. Not Known