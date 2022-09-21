How Do the Monoprice 110010 Headphones Stack Up?

Monoprice 110010 headphones are decent headphones for those who want to listen comfortably. Critical listeners, such as those who create podcasts and need to determine audio quality during playback, may want to buy higher-quality, more durable headphones that are slightly more expensive. But for those looking for a cheap pair of headphones with decent sound quality, the Monoprice 110010 might be for you.

Sound Quality

The Monoprice 110010 headphones are affordable headphones with adequate sound quality and no distortion. With a 40mm driver and a quiet design, they’re easy-to-use headphones that offer decent sound for casual headphones. They isolate sound well and have decent noise cancellation, but if you have to be in a noisy environment with them, you’ll struggle to hear sounds out of the headphones.

The bass, treble, and middle sounds transmitted through the headphones are of good quality and are mainly suitable for quiet environments, e.g. B. playing video games alone or listening to music at home. The sound is balanced and the headphones also block noise so they don’t disturb others around you.

In addition, the Monoprice 110010 supports both AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. You can set individual volume levels for each ear cushion.

Microphone Quality

A nice feature of the headset is its microphone, which you can use to record your voice, answer calls and talk to other players. The microphone is adequate and the Monoprice 110010’s Bluetooth capabilities mean you can easily make hands-free stereo calls and be up to 32 meters away from a paired Bluetooth device.

However, the microphone is sensitive to noise, which can make your voice sound more distorted as it picks up background noise that can interfere with your voice.

Construction Quality

The Monoprice 110010 headphones are light and not as durable as the more expensive headphones on the market. The headphones are made of metal and have a rubber band. However, the ear cups are made of cheap plastic. The volume controls are located on both ear cups. Some have complained that the buttons on the headphones aren’t as responsive as they should be, making it difficult to increase the volume or change to a new song.

The cable can either stay connected or disconnected depending on whether you are using Bluetooth or not. They are also easy to clean and very portable. The headphones weigh less than 6.3 ounces, making them a lightweight option. They come with a case to prevent them from getting damaged along the way.

The Comfort

Some people online have complained about the lack of comfort of the Monoprice 110010 headphones, but they are not bad to wear. The headphones are adjustable, which allows for little pressure on the ears. However, the ear cups are small, which makes it difficult for people with larger ears to use. The headband itself is not that comfortable as it is not very well padded.

The lightweight quality of the headphones makes them a great choice for phone use. Hands-free stereo calls allow you to use the headset in a variety of settings. The Bluetooth option allows for excellent connectivity when the headphones are connected to your device and offers instant connection to other devices once you have connected them.

Noise Reduction

While the Monoprice 110010 offers noise-canceling features, it’s not the best at actually blocking out noise from the outside world. Other, higher-quality headphones do it better. If you’re looking for headphones that offer little background noise intrusion into your listening experience, look elsewhere. But overall, they’re good headphones for gaming or less intense listening experiences.

Battery Life

The Monoprice 110010 headphones have a battery life of about 14 hours on a full charge, which takes about three hours. This makes the headphones quite slow to charge compared to other headphone models. However, the headphones have a passive feature that allows sounds to continue playing even when the battery is low

Waterproof and Sweat

Unfortunately, the Monoprice 110010 headphones do not sweat and are waterproof, but they are water-resistant. This means that while they shouldn’t be kept near water, they’re built to withstand accidents as long as you take action and get the water out of them as soon as possible. If you’re interested in wearing headphones while exercising or by the water, consider Monoprice’s Move Bluetooth wireless headphones, which are waterproof and sweatproof, with an IPx7 water resistance rating. The Monoprice 110010 also does not come with a waterproof case.

Final Word’s

The Monoprice 110010 headphones produce decent sound quality but aren’t good at canceling noise, which makes them bad if you plan to use them in noisy environments. Their battery life and noise cancellation aren’t great, and they aren’t incredibly comfortable either. But they look smart, are portable, and produce decent sound for those who just want a working, decent pair of headphones with a microphone.

For example, if you need headphones that don’t move with your movement, or if you need waterproof headphones, you might want to consider other options, as the Monoprice 110010 is lightweight and not waterproof, but water-resistant.

Overall, the Monoprice 110010 is an adequate pair of headphones that won’t break the bank and offers you decent sound quality and portability. If you need headphones for gaming, listening to music or watching movies, this might be a good option. However, if you’re interested in purchasing headphones for podcasting, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

