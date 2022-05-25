Muskan Sharma Biography (Tik Tok Star) Wiki, Age, Family, Boyfriend, Latest Photos, Net Worth And More

In this blog, we discuss Muskan Sharma. Sharma is a well-known Tik Tok model, actor as well as actress and social media influencer. She is famous for the lip sync clips she makes in her, which are funny as well as romantic ones. Her social media pages have a huge fan base as well as millions of users. Her fame was boosted by her videos became popular on Social Media. Let’s discuss Muskan Sharma’s Biography, Age Height, Wiki, Bio Boyfriend, Sister and Family & More. According to media reports , in October, Muskan was in a romance to Shadab Khan.

Muskan is a well-known Tik Tok Artist, Model and Influencer. She is also a Model, Lip Sync Artist and Dancer . She was born on the 22nd of November 1998. She was born in Mumbai, India. She attended schooling in Hyderabad. Then, she began modeling and auditioning for Movies and TV Serials. If you’re looking for more information follow this article and check Muskan Sharma’s latest photos, Instagram Reels, Family information in this article. All Fans are advised to read this article to learn everything in this Page.

Muskan Sharma was born the 22nd of November 1998. Following that, she completed her education at Mumbai, India, India and completed her degree from Mumbai, India, India. Then, she began acting and was a part of auditions for Movies as well as TV Serials. She is known as the Tik Tok Star who share videos of lip-sync through the Instagram account. Find out the complete biography of Tik Tok Star here.

Muskan Sharma is aged 22 at the time of 2021. The family she grew up with was at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She completed her education at Mumbai’s Private School of Mumbai City. After that, she started her career on TikTok. The platform was very active for her. TIKOK having 4.5 Million Followers as well as 116 million Likes in the Tik profile “musk786”.

She adheres to her Hindu religion and has huge fan bases in India. Her popularity is due to her makeup videos , and she is often referred to as Muskan makeup & Beauty. People have been watching her makeup funny romantic videos and style videos. Muskan also has the Ace Tik Tok Comedian badge.

Real Name Muskan Sharma Nickname Muskan Profession Tik Tok, Makeup Artist, Influencer Famous For TikTok Videos Boyfriend Name Shadab Khan Physical Status Age 22 Years Height In centimeters- 152 cm

In meters – 1.52 meters

In Feet Inches-5’2″ Weight In Kilograms- 56 kg

In Pounds- 116 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 22 November 1998 Birth Place Mumbai, India, India Zodiac sign N/A Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name N/A Qualifications Not Known Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Simran Sharma Career Source Of Income TikTok Videos Appeared In – Net Worth, Salary 15Lakhs

The girl was Making More videos of her boyfriend Shadab Khan. According to social media , she broke up with her boyfriend as they were married in 2020. If you’re looking for more information regarding Muskan Tik Tok Star then keep reading the article.

Physical Appearance

Her height stands at 5′ 2″. She began modeling following her graduation. Her weight ranges from 56 kgs and 116 pounds.

Figure Measurement

Breast Size – 30

Hips Size – 32

Waist Size – 28

Muskan Sharma Net Worth

Muskan Sharma Net Worth is $1 Million – $5 Million (USD). The primary sources of Muskan Sharma’s earnings is acting, singing and sponsorships of various brands. Muskan Sharma’s income for this year aren’t yet determined, but she’s expected to receive an increase in her salary, like the one she earned in 2019. We are currently in the process of looking into Muskan Sharma’s earnings so be sure to check back shortly.

Muskan Sharma Boyfriends, Relationship, Affair

As per information, Muskan Sharma and Shadab Khan Relationship. The source of this information has not been verified yet, however we will provide the most up-to-date information. If you want to be a part of a in love, then read this article and get the entire details in this article.

Some Amazing Facts About Muskan Sharma

Muskan created her own YouTube channel, and she began to create Funny Romantic videos. She has 2.3 Million Followers on Instagram. Muskan is a fan of her mother and lots of. She loves to travel, dance and is always in search of new acquaintances.

Favorite

She also received TikTok authentic tags.

Does She Drink Alcohol? “No”

Does She Love Dogs? “Yes”, She Loves Dogs.

Does She Smoked? “No”

Tattoos She Loves

Does She Eat Non-VEG? “No”, She Eats and is following her Veg Diet.

FAQ About Muskan Sharma

Q.1 Who is the Boyfriend of Muskan Sharma?

Ans. As per information, Muskan and Shadab Khan Relationship.

Q.2 Who is Muskan Sharma?

Answer. Muskan is is an infamous Tik Tok star, model or actress, as well as a social media influencer. She is famous for their lip sync video, funny and love videos.

Q.3 What is the age of Muskan Sharma?

Answer. The age of Muskan is 22 years old.

Q.4 Why Muskan Sharma Is So Popular?

Ans. Muskan Tik Tok Star is from Mumbai, India, India and, in the present she’s the most sought-after woman in India due to her singing, acting and the ad-hoc TikTok videos.

Q.5 What Is The Name of Muskan Sharma Husband?

Ans. According to the most recent reports, Muskan Tik Tok Star is not married yet, but her boyfriend’s name Shadab Khan. Shadab Khan