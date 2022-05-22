Mythpat Real Name, Biography, Wiki [Mithilesh Patankar], Age, Youtube, Networth And More

Mythpat real name: Mithilesh Patankar is true name given to Mythpat and was born on the 16th of January 1998 in Mumbai, India. As a professional, he is the most well-known Youtuber across India with her Youtube channel’s has the name of Mythpat. This blog will present every detail about Mythpat as well as Mythpat Name, Mythpat’s Real Name, Mythpat Biography, Mythpat Wikipedia, Mythpat Age, Mythpat Youtube Channel, Mythpat Networth, Mythpat Girlfriend Name, Etc The complete list of information is accessible on this blog.

Mithilesh Patankar [Mythpat] Biography

Mythpat is also known as Mithilesh Patankar was born January 16th, 1998, in Mumbai, India. The most viewed in India. Youtuber as well as his Youtube channel’s named Mythpat. The reason for the reason behind his Youtube channel’s name Mythpat originates from his name , Mithilesh Patankar. He split his initials into two components. From Mithilesh He chose Myth and from Patankar the name Patankar, he chose pat and then merged the two. In his profession, he’s an Gamer and a Voice Artist. He has completed his education at the local school and college in Mumbai, India. Mithilesh Patankar has 6.97M. viewers on his channel on YouTube. There isn’t any information regarding his parents.

Mythpat Real Name

Mythpat’s real name is Mythpat Real name is Mithilesh Patankar. His YouTube channel’s has the name Mythpat.

Mythpat Biography, Age, Profession, Height, Youtube

Real Name Mithilesh Patankar Nickname Mythpat Profession Youtuber & Voice Artist Famous For Youtube Channel Instagram Click Here Girlfriend/Wife Name Not Known Physical Status Age 22 Years Height In centimeters- 167 cm

In metersIn meters 1.67 M

In Feet Inches-5’6″ Weight In Kilograms- 60 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Shoe Size 5 US Personal Information Date of Birth 1998 Birth Place Mumbai, India Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality Indian School Name N/A College Name Not Known Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Not Known Mother Name Not Known Siblings Not Known Career Source Of Income Youtube Appeared In Not Known Networth Income $500K – $1M Approx

Mythpat [Mithilesh Patankar] Wikipedia, Wiki

Mythpat is also known as Mithilesh Patankar, was born January 16th, 1998, in Mumbai, India. His channel is among the top viewed of the Indian Youtuber with his Youtube channel’s has the name Mythpat. The reason for the reason behind his Youtube channel’s name Mythpat is due to his name , Mithilesh Patankar. He separated the name in two components. From Mithilesh, he chose Myth And from Patankar He picked Patankar and merged the two. In his profession, he’s an Gamer and a Voice Artist. He has completed his education at the local college and school in Mumbai, India. Mithilesh Patankar has 6.97M. viewers on his channel on YouTube. There isn’t any information available regarding his parents.

Mithilesh Patankar [Mythpat] Early Life & Career

Mithilesh Patankar was born January 16, 1997 in Mumbai, India.

Mithilesh Patankar has a YouTube channel called Mythpat.

The channel has 6.97 Million subscribers to the Youtube channel.

As a profession, he’s an engineer, Gamer and Voice artist.

Mithilesh Patankar [Mythpat] Youtube Channel Details

His YouTube channel’s name is Mythpat.

He has 6.97M viewers through the Youtube Channel.

The Youtube Channel link is Available Here

Mithilesh Patankar Girlfriend/Family Information

Mithilesh Patankar Father’s Name Not Known Mithilesh Patankar Mother’s Name Not Known Mithilesh Patankar Girlfriend Name Not Known

Mithilesh Patankar [Mythpat] Networth Income

Mithilesh Patankar’s net worth is estimated at $500K to $1M.