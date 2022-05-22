It's Time To Think About Words

By Erika Noise
Mythpat Real Name, Biography, Wiki [Mithilesh Patankar], Age, Youtube, Networth And More
Mythpat real name: Mithilesh Patankar is true name given to Mythpat and was born on the 16th of January 1998 in Mumbai, India. As a professional, he is the most well-known Youtuber across India with her Youtube channel’s has the name of Mythpat. This blog will present every detail about Mythpat as well as Mythpat Name, Mythpat’s Real Name, Mythpat Biography, Mythpat Wikipedia, Mythpat Age, Mythpat Youtube Channel, Mythpat Networth, Mythpat Girlfriend Name, Etc The complete list of information is accessible on this blog.

Mithilesh Patankar [Mythpat] Biography

Mythpat is also known as Mithilesh Patankar was born January 16th, 1998, in Mumbai, India. The most viewed in India. Youtuber as well as his Youtube channel’s named Mythpat. The reason for the reason behind his Youtube channel’s name Mythpat originates from his name , Mithilesh Patankar. He split his initials into two components. From Mithilesh He chose Myth and from Patankar the name Patankar, he chose pat and then merged the two. In his profession, he’s an Gamer and a Voice Artist. He has completed his education at the local school and college in Mumbai, India. Mithilesh Patankar has 6.97M. viewers on his channel on YouTube. There isn’t any information regarding his parents.

Mythpat Real Name

Mythpat’s real name is Mythpat Real name is Mithilesh Patankar. His YouTube channel’s has the name Mythpat.

Mythpat Biography, Age, Profession, Height, Youtube

Real Name Mithilesh Patankar
Nickname Mythpat
Profession Youtuber & Voice Artist
Famous For Youtube Channel
Instagram Click Here
Girlfriend/Wife Name Not Known
Physical Status
Age 22 Years
Height
  • In centimeters- 167 cm
  • In metersIn meters 1.67 M
  • In Feet Inches-5’6″
Weight
  • In Kilograms- 60 kg
  • In Pounds- 121 lbs
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Black
Shoe Size 5 US
Personal Information
Date of Birth 1998
Birth Place Mumbai, India
Zodiac sign Capricorn
Nationality Indian
School Name N/A
College Name Not Known
Qualifications Graduate
Family Profile
Father Name Not Known
Mother Name Not Known
Siblings Not Known
Career
Source Of Income Youtube
Appeared In Not Known
Networth Income $500K – $1M Approx

Mythpat [Mithilesh Patankar] Wikipedia, Wiki

Mithilesh Patankar [Mythpat] Early Life & Career

  • Mithilesh Patankar was born January 16, 1997 in Mumbai, India.
  • Mithilesh Patankar has a YouTube channel called Mythpat.
  • The channel has 6.97 Million subscribers to the Youtube channel.
  • As a profession, he’s an engineer, Gamer and Voice artist.

Mithilesh Patankar [Mythpat] Youtube Channel Details

  • His YouTube channel’s name is Mythpat.
  • He has 6.97M viewers through the Youtube Channel.
  • The Youtube Channel link is Available Here

Mithilesh Patankar Girlfriend/Family Information

Mithilesh Patankar Father’s Name Not Known
Mithilesh Patankar Mother’s Name Not Known
Mithilesh Patankar Girlfriend Name Not Known

Mithilesh Patankar [Mythpat] Networth Income

  • Mithilesh Patankar’s net worth is estimated at $500K to $1M.

Mithilesh Patankar Proflies Instagram/Twitter/Youtube

Mythpat Instagram Click Here
Mythpat Twitter Click Here
Mythpat Youtube Click Here
