Naseer Khan Hyderabad Wiki – Age, Biography, Girlfriend, Bio, Family Background, Net Worth And More

Biography and life of Naseer Khan, Hyderabad Wiki In this article we will discuss Naseer Khanwho is well-known for his luxury automobiles. Nasir Khan is well-known in Bollywood for his various vehicles. He studied at Hyderabad. Naseer Khan also well-known for his lavish lifestyle. Let’s talk in detail on Naseer Khan Hyderabad Wiki age and weight, height, and numerous other.

Who is Naseer Khan Hyderabad?

Naseer Khan is a well-known Indian businessman. We all are attracted to one thing or another. If someone is passionate about dining, studying, travelling and many other things and there are few people who are interested in their passions which includes Nasir Khan is among the people. Naseer loves cars , which is why professional Naseer of Hyderabad is always buying high-end automobiles.

Kings Group Of Companies Naseer Khan Wikipedia

Naseer Khan, also famous for his lavish life style and luxurious automobiles. When we think of high-end automobiles you will find that Naseer Khan is one of the people with cars that are featured in movies. Tell us that Naseer Khan’s Khan Hyderabad Wiki is a name that is only recognized for its supercars in Bollywood.

Naseer Khan Kings Group Of Companies

We all know that everyone is passionate about some thing or other. There are people who love eating reading, walking, or reading and other things , but only a handful of people who have hobbies which includes Naseer Khan is among the few. Naseer is a fan of cars , which is the reason his business partner Nasir of Hyderabad continues to buy expensive automobiles. In the last few months, Nasir has bought the most expensive vehicle in the world “SUV ROLLS ROYCE CULLINAN BLACK BAGHD”. The cost of this vehicle will be 1.5 million dollars i.e. the sum of Rs 11 crore. It is fourth high-end vehicle of Nasir with this model.

Naseer Khan Biography (Wiki, Bio, Age)

Naseer Khan was born in 1985. Currently, it is age 35 years old at the time of 2021. He was born to a family with a high level of education in Hyderabad, India. Based on his zodiac sign, he is a part of to the Scorpio Zodiac Sign. Naseer Khan studied in Hyderabad and then started his own business following graduation. We have no more information about Naseer Qualification and Graduation. We will update once we know this. Naseer was also known as a renowned businessman and an entrepreneur. The name of Nasir’s business isn’t included in the article.

Wiki/BIO

Real Name Naseer Khan

Nickname Nasir

Profession Businessman

Famous For Luxurious Cars

Instagram Click Here

Girlfriend/Wife Name Not Known

Physical Status

Age 35 Years

Height

In centimeters- 170 cm

In meters, 1.70 M

In Feet Inches-5”7″

Weight

In Kilograms- 85 kg

In Pounds- 187 lbs

Eye Colour Black

Hair Colour Black

Shoe Size 8 US

Personal Information

Date of Birth Not Known

Caste Muslim

Birth Place Hyderabad, India

Zodiac sign Scorpio

Nationality Indian

School Name Not Known

College Name Not Known

Qualifications Graduate.

Family Profile

Father Name Not Known

Mother Name Not Known

Siblings/Children Not Known

Career

Source Of Income Business

Appeared In Not Known

Net Worth, Salary 1 Crore

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ1K3P2JV2E/

Naseer Khan Wife Name

There isn’t any information on marriage of Naseer Khan. If we learn any details regarding their wedding, spouse and girlfriend, we will first update this page. Keep in touch to us to stay informed. We don’t have any information on his wedding date or his the name of his wife. He is also known for luxury cars and lifestyle. The account on Instagram is also managed by his pal.

Naseer Khan Wikipedia – Entrepreneur

Naseer is famous for his distinctive collection of cars. He owns an individual garage that is filled with high-end automobiles. Nasir is an industrialist in his early years is convinced that Indian films are also producing classic automobiles. He would like us to see films such as Fast and Furious. Naseer plans to do this should any Hollywood director or producer wants to use his car, and later, he will offer his cars to Hollywood films.

Naseer Khan Hyderabad has a distinct personality that is extremely appealing every time you come across him. it’s hard to tell he’s an extremely wealthy person. people are rich because of his friendly nature. Naseer is known as a person who is stylish, and he likes to stay in top form all the time as you see in his pictures and also his passion for cars, and his store that is his is one of a kind to be found in India.

Naseer Khan Family (Mother, Father Name)

Nasir is born the year 1985 and his age is 35 at the time of his 2021 birthday. There isn’t much information on his parents and his mother are available on this site.

Physical Appearance

Nasira Krishna is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He established his own company after graduating. Her weight is about 85kgs and 187lbs. Naseer Khan also renowned for expensive and luxurious vehicles.

Naseer Khan Car Collector Career

Nasir began their own business after they graduated from the university.

Nasir Net Worth/ Salary

His net worth is estimated to be 1 crore. He has a lot of cash.

Some Amazing Facts About Naseer Khan Hyderabad

Nasir hasn’t revealed any information regarding his age. According to us, his age is above 35 years old.

Nasir’s height stands at 5,7 inches.

Nasir hails from Hyderabad and adheres to the Muslim religion.

Nasir divulges all personal data through Social Media.

The name of his wife and girlfriend is not known.

Naseer Khan Hyderabad Latest News

Nasir Khan is famous for his expensive cars in Hyderabad. They have the highest priced vehicles that are utilized for Bollywood films. Nasir is contemplating giving his cars to Hollywood films. For this, the director will be meeting with Hollywood film directors in the near future.

Contact Details

Phone Number – Not Known

Email ID – Not Known

Residence Address – Hyderabad, India.

Instagram – @naseer_khan0054

Facebook – – @ Naseer_Khan0054

Twitter – @naseer_khan0054

FAQ About Nasira Krishna Veerapaneni

Q.1 Are Nasir either married or unmarried?

Answer. No Info about his wedding. We’ll update this soon.

Q.2 Was the Net value of Naseer Khan?

Answer. His Approx net worth is one crore per year.

Q.3 What is the age of Naseer Khan?

ans. His age is 35 years and counting.

Q.4 Is There Any Criminal Record Was Found Against Naseer Khan?

Ans. No, no criminal record found on Naseer Khan.

Q.5 Naseer Khan Ki Wife Ka Kya Naam Hai?

Ans. Nasir ki wife naam ki koi jaankaari nahi hai.

Q.6 What are the Instagram Account of Naseer Khan?

Ans. @naseer_khan0054

Q.7 Which is the name of the actor in Naseer Khan Hyderabad Wiki?

Ans. Nasir is part of an Muslim family of Muslims.

Q.8 What is the Net Worth of Naseer Khan Hyderabad Wiki?

Ans. Nasir’s net worth is around 1 Crore estimated.