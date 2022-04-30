Natalie Viscuso Biography – Wiki, Age, Father, Instagram, Picture, Birthday, Who, Net Worth And More

Natalie Viscuso birth name is Natalie M. Viscuso. The place she is from is Roswell, New Mexico, United States. She is known as an acclaimed American TV personality, actress producer, manager and businesswoman. She is well-known for her role as Vice-President, Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment in April of 2018.

Natalie Viscuso Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Natalie Viscuso worked with many entertainment companies. She is an accomplished and gorgeous American businesswoman. The current trend is because of her romance to Henry Cavill who worked as the main character for the film Man of Steel. Because Henry Cavill is Henry Cavill she got 35.7 thousand followers over the course of a single day.

Natalie Viscuso Family, Father, Mother

Natalie Viscuso was born in 1989. Her birth date is not yet available. Natalie Viscuso’s father’s name is Michael Viscuso and her mother’s name is Tammie Kay Baumann. The couple is now separated. Her grandfather’s Name is Philip T Viscuso. She was born into the family of business. Natalie Viscuso Believes in the Christian faith and belongs to those of ethnically white caucasian ethnicity. She was raised at Roswell with her family. After a while, she relocated into La Jolla, California. Today, she lives within Los Angeles, California.

Natalie Viscuso Age, Height, Weight, Appearance

Natalie Viscuso Age is 32 years old. She is an infamous American TV host. She was born in the year 1989 to parents she adored. Roswell, New Mexico, United States.

Real Name Natalie Viscuso Also Known as Natalie Viscuso Profession Actress, Producer, Television Personality, Manager, and Entrepreneur Famous For Not Known Hobbies Not Known Tattoo Not Known Physical Status Age Aged 32 Height In Feet Inches: 5′ 8”In Meters: 1.72 m

In Centimetres: 172 cm Weight In Kilograms: 55 kg

In Pounds: 121 lbs Distinctive Features Not Known Eye Colour Blue Hair Colour Blonde Personal Information Date of Birth 1989 Birth Place Roswell, New Mexico, United States Zodiac sign Not Known Religion Christian Ethnicity White Current Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Hometown Not Known Nationality American School Name Not Known College Name The University of Southern California Qualifications School of Cinematic Arts Family Profile Father Name Michael Viscuso Mother Name Tammie Kay Baumann (death August 2017). Brother Name Not Known Sister Name Not Known Marital Status Unmarried Affairs Henry Cavill Career Source Of Income Actress, Producer, Television Personality, Manager, and Entrepreneur Appeared In Not Known Net Worth About $4-6 Million USD (approx.) Social Sites Facebook CLICK HERE Linkedin CLICK HERE Instagram CLICK HERE

Natalie Viscuso Net Worth, Total Assets, Source of Income

Natalie Viscuso Net Worth is estimated to be approximately $4-6 million dollars (approx.). Her income source is acting, producer TV Personality Manager, Entrepreneur, and Producer.

Natalie Viscuso Career, Qualification, Education

Natalie Viscuso has completed high school and graduated. To further her studies she attended to the University of Southern California. She has a bachelor’s diploma in the School of Cinematic Arts.

Natalie Viscuso Started her career as Robert Townsend in 2012 a film studio at Los Angeles. Then, in 2013 she joined the department of TV literature at The Gersh Agency. She has lots of experience in working for an organization for television.

Since childhood she was an interest in the entertainment field. Based on the information on her LinkedIn account, she completed her post-graduate education at the University of Southern California in the area that is part of the School of Cinematic Arts.

Natalie Viscuso Affairs, Boyfriend, Personal Life,

Natalie Viscuso’s Boyfriend is Henry Cavill. The actress is famous for her friendship and Henry Cavill. She has not yet married. There’s no information about her wedding.

FAQ’s About Natalie Viscuso Biography

