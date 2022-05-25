Natasha Narwal Biography – Age, Career, Boyfriend, Profession, Income, Family And More

Natasha Narwal Biography Wiki: In this article, We are talking about Natasha Narwal is a Pinjra Tod activist. She was born and raised up in New Delhi, India. Recently, Her father has died due to Covid-19 and she was in Delhi Tihar Jail. In this blog, we read Natasha Narwal Wiki, Natasha Narwal Biography, Wikipedia, Age, Husband Name, Boyfriend Name, Family, Photos, Relationship, Affairs, Marriage, Movies List, Salary, Height, Body Measurements, Photos, and more.

Jawaharlal Nehru (JNU) students and Pinjra Tod members Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita and Jamia Millia Islamia students Asif Iqbal Tanha will finally come out of jail after more than a year. He was arrested last year under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case related to the Delhi riots. According to official sources, Delhi Police is likely to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order granting him bail. The High Court granted him bail on Tuesday. The trio were arrested in May last year in a case related to a larger conspiracy in the riots.

Who is Pinjra Tod Activist Natasha Narwal?

She is a student and women’s human rights supporter in India. She is one of the authorizing members of the Pinjra Tod, a cooperative of women students and university alumni from across Delhi, who try to reduce limitations, like curfews, put on female candidates. The group claims institutions on the need for women to be “protected” and advocates using ideas of protection and safety to quiet and repress women’s rights to movement and life. Her date of birth is 5 March 1989. As of 2021, she is 32 years old. Her birthplace is New Delhi, India, and she follows the Hindu Religion. Her father’s name is Mahavir Narwal and her mother’s name is not available yet.

Natasha Narwal, daughter of senior scientist Mahavir Narwhal, is pursuing her Ph.D. from the Center for Historical Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Natasha was born and raised up in New Delhi, India and her date of birth is 5 March 1989. As of 2021, Natasha’s age is now 32 years old. She was arrested along with one of her companions, Devangana Kalita, on 23 February 2020 for taking part in a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the Zafarabad Metro station. She was later arrested and booked under UAPA.

Real Name Natasha Narwal Nickname Natasha Profession Student and Pinjra Tod activist Appeared In Pinjra Tod activist Boyfriend Name Update Soon Physical Status Age 32 Years Height In centimeters- 164 cm

In meters- 1.64 m

In Feet Inches – 5’4” Weight In Kilograms- 56 kg

In Pounds- 123 lbs Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Brown Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 5 March 1989 Birth Place New Delhi, India Zodiac sign NA Nationality Indian School Name NA College Name Jawaharlal Nehru University Qualifications Ph.D. from the Center for Historical Studies Family Profile Father Name Mahavir Narwhal (Died) Mother Name NA Sister/Brother Name Aakash Narwhal Career Source Of Income NA Appeared In Demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Net Worth, Salary 10 to 15 Lakh Favorite Things Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Controversies Not Known Best Place NA Author Not Known

Her body weight is around 56kgs and 123 lbs. Her physical measurement is 32-28-30 inches.

Some Amazing Facts About Natasha Narwal

