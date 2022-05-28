Neeraj Tanwar Pepsu Biography, Wiki, Age, Death Reason, Wife, Family, Photos And More

In this article, we will discuss Neeraj Tanwar Pepsu, also popularly known as Neeraj Pepsu’s. 15 March 2021 was the date that Neeraj Tanwar took his own life. He was a bodybuilder who lived in Fatehpur, Delhi taking intaking poison, and then committed suicide. Neeraj Pepsu was 33 years old. He was famous for the workout video he made. Today’s shocking news is a shock to us. The famous bodybuilder Neeraj Pepsu died because of suicide. In this piece, we are reading Neeraj Tanwar Pepsu’s Biography Wiki, Age, Death Cause and more. Wife, Family Photos & more.

Who was Neeraj Tanwar Pepsu?

Neeraj Tanwar was born on the 27th of September, 1987 in Delhi, India. In 2021, Neeraj Pepsu’s age is at 34 years old. He was a member of the Gujjar community and is also is known as Gujjar’s Sher of Gujjar. The shocking news of today is that Neeraj took his own life after taking poison. He had posting fitness videos to Instagram.

Neeraj Tanwar Pepsu Commited Suicide, Death

At the age of 33 Years, Neeraj Tanwar Commited Suicide on 15th March 2021. He was well-known in Fatehpur as bodybuilder. The bodybuilding world, many are glued to these workout videos.

He was engaged in his posts on Instagram and has over 35,000 who are raving about their workout videos.

Neeraj Tanwar Pepsu Wiki, Death, Age

Real Name Neeraj Tanwar Full Name Neeraj Pepsu Profession Bodybuilder Famous For Videos for working out Instagram Click Here Girlfriend Name Not Known Physical Status Age 33 Years Height In centimeters- 170 cm

In meters – 1.70 meters

In Feet Inches-5’10” Weight In Kilograms- 75 kg

In Pounds- 165 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Brown Shoe Size 7 US Personal Information Date of Birth 1987 Death Date 15 March 2021 Birth Place Fatehpur City Zodiac sign – Nationality Indian School Name Private School College Name Fatehpur Qualifications Graduate Family Profile Father Name Mr. Tanwar Mother Name Mrs.Tanwar Siblings Brother: N/A Career Source Of Income Bodybuilding Appeared In Instagram Videos Net Worth, Salary N/A

Is Neeraj Tanwar Pepsu Died?

Neeraj Tanwar Pepsu Birth Date, Early Life

Neeraj Pepsu was born on the 14th of July 1987, and is now aged around 33 years. He died on the 15th March 2021. He is a resident of Fatehpur, India.

Neeraj Tanwar Pepsu Family (Mother, Father Name)

Neeraj Pepsu was born on the 27th of July, 1987, and at present, his age is 33 as 2021. The name of his father as well as his mother’s name aren’t included in this report.

Neeraj Tanwar Pepsu Wife Name

Neeraj Pepsu’s spouse’s name has not been known yet, so we’ll keep you updated on the latest information.

Physical Appearance

Neeraj Pepsu’s height was 5 feet and 10 inches. He started Bodybuilding following his graduation. His weight ranged from 75kg and 155lbs.

Some Amazing Facts About Neeraj Pepsu

Neeraj Pepsu was 33 years old , and his fame was due to the workout video he made.

Neeraj Pepsu died because he committed suicide on March 15th, 2021.

Net worth, salary and earnings of Neeraj aren’t updated yet.

He loves dogs.

His favorite. actor from Bollywood Cinema is Akshay Kumar.

