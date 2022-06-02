Nikhil Jain Biography (Nusrat Jahan’s Husband) – Wiki, Age, Property, Wife, Net Worth, Income, House And More
Nikhil Jain hails from Kolkata Indian. He is a fashion-conscious businessman, and also an entrepreneur in his early years. He is from a family with a business background. Nikhil Jain gained fame following his wedding with Nusrat Jahan. In the year 2021 Nikhil Jain is is thirty years old. Nikhil Jain has finished his degree in The University of Warwick, London in the field of management.
Nikhil Jain Biography – Wiki, About, Profile
Let’s talk about Nikhil’s family background and career. Nikhil Jain His father’s name was Jain has been a director of management and the founder of Rangoli India. the name his mom is Shakuntala Jain. Also, he has an elder sister known as Kirti Beriwal, who has a wedding.
Nikhil Jain Age, Family, Parents, Siblings
Nikhil Jain Birthday is on 9 July 1989. Born and was raised in Kolkata, India. In 2021, he’s thirty years old. His family is Bengali and he also adheres to his Hindu religion. Nikhil Jain was born in a Bengali traditional family, which has run the fashion industry for Rangoli ladies for over 25 years.
Nikhil Jain Height, Weight, Appearance
|Real Name
|Nikhil Jain
|Also Known as
|Nikhil
|Profession
|Businessman
|Famous For
|Nusrat Jahan’s Husband
|Hobbies
|Not Known
|Tattoo
|Not Known
|Physical Status
|Age
|30 years old
|Height
|in centimeters- 175 cm
in meters, 1.75 m 1.75 in meters- 1.75
in feet inches- 5′ 9″
|Weight
|in kilograms- 65 kg
in pounds- 143 lbs
|Body Measurement
|Not Known
|Skin Complexion
|Not Known
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Personal Information
|Date of Birth
|9 July 1989
|Birth Place
|Kolkata, India
|Zodiac sign
|Not Known
|Religion
|Jainism
|Ethnicity
|Not Known
|Hometown
|Kolkata, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|School Name
|M P Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School, Kolkata
|College Name
|University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom
|Qualifications
|B.Sc Management
|Family Profile
|Father Name
|Mohan Kumar Jain (Businessman)
|Mother Name
|Shakuntala Jain (Housewife)
|Brother Name
|Not Known
|Sister Name
|Kirti Beriwal, Swatii Jain Agarwal (Work at ET NOW)
|Marital Status
|Married
|Wife Name
|Nusrat Jahan (Actress, Politician)
|Marriage Date
|19 June 2019
|Career
|Source Of Income
|Rangoli Brand
|Appeared In
|Not Known
|Salary
|Not Known
|Net Worth
|Around $40 million
|Favourite Things
|Car
|Aston Martin DBS V12
|Food
|Paneer Papdi
|Colours
|Black, Blue
|Social Sites
|CLICK HERE
|CLICK HERE
|CLICK HERE
Nikhil Jain Career, Qualification, Education
Nikhil Jain Career – He is an entrepreneur of fashion and also as businessman from Kolkata. He graduated from schooling at London, United Kingdom. He has a degree from Business Management. Since his early years He was fascinated by new fashions and icons of style. As he pursued his advanced academics, Nikhil began to assist his father with their family’s enterprise. He is the owner of a women’s clothing brand located in Kolkata and his company name is named Rangoli India.
Nikhil Jain completed his schooling at the M P Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School in Kolkata. Then, he plans his dream of entering the field of management. So, following graduation, he is employed in the company of his father.
Nikhil Jain Net Worth, Profession, Source of Income
Rangoli is one of the Kolkata brand that is available in five cities in India. Nikhil Jain’s Net Worth is estimated at around $40 million. Nikhil Jain was an internship at Coutts Pvt. Ltd. while it was his graduation. Then, he began an internship with Deloitte UK in the year 2009 as an executive consultant. In the year 2012, he returned in India and joined his family’s business.
More Frequently Known Facts About Nikhil Jain
- Does Nikhil Jain Smoke? No
- Does Nikhil Jain Drink? Yes
- Nikhil Jain was born in the Business Family in Kolkata.
- Nikhil Jain meets Nusrat Jahan in 2018 at a durga ceremony.
- Nusrat Jahan serves as the Brand Ambassador for “RANGOLI”.
FAQ”s About Nikhil Jain Biography
- Who is Nikhil Jain?
ans. A businessman from India.
- What is the Age of the Nikhil Jain?
Ans. He is 30 Years Old.
- What is the Net Worth of the Nikhil Jain?
Answer. His Total estimated net worth is around $40 million.
- What is your wife’s name? Nikhil Jain?
ans. His wife name is Nusrat Jahan.
