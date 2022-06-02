It's Time To Think About Words

Nikhil Jain Biography (Nusrat Jahan’s Husband) – Wiki, Age, Property, Wife, Net Worth, Income, House And More

Celebrity
By Erika Noise
Nikhil Jain hails from Kolkata Indian. He is a fashion-conscious businessman, and also an entrepreneur in his early years. He is from a family with a business background. Nikhil Jain gained fame following his wedding with Nusrat Jahan. In the year 2021 Nikhil Jain is is thirty years old. Nikhil Jain has finished his degree in The University of Warwick, London in the field of management.

Nikhil Jain Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Let’s talk about Nikhil’s family background and career. Nikhil Jain His father’s name was Jain has been a director of management and the founder of Rangoli India. the name his mom is Shakuntala Jain. Also, he has an elder sister known as Kirti Beriwal, who has a wedding.

Nikhil Jain Age, Family, Parents, Siblings

Nikhil Jain Birthday is on 9 July 1989. Born and was raised in Kolkata, India. In 2021, he’s thirty years old. His family is Bengali and he also adheres to his Hindu religion. Nikhil Jain was born in a Bengali traditional family, which has run the fashion industry for Rangoli ladies for over 25 years.

Nikhil Jain Height, Weight, Appearance

Real Name Nikhil Jain
Also Known as Nikhil
Profession Businessman
Famous For Nusrat Jahan’s Husband
Hobbies Not Known
Tattoo Not Known
Physical Status
Age 30 years old
Height in centimeters- 175 cm

in meters, 1.75 m 1.75 in meters- 1.75

in feet inches- 5′ 9″
Weight in kilograms- 65 kg

in pounds- 143 lbs
Body Measurement Not Known
Skin Complexion Not Known
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Personal Information
Date of Birth 9 July 1989
Birth Place Kolkata, India
Zodiac sign Not Known
Religion Jainism
Ethnicity Not Known
Hometown Kolkata, India
Nationality Indian
School Name M P Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School, Kolkata
College Name University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom
Qualifications B.Sc Management
Family Profile
Father Name Mohan Kumar Jain (Businessman)
Mother Name Shakuntala Jain (Housewife)
Brother Name Not Known
Sister Name Kirti Beriwal, Swatii Jain Agarwal (Work at ET NOW)
Marital Status Married
Wife Name Nusrat Jahan (Actress, Politician)
Marriage Date 19 June 2019
Career
Source Of Income Rangoli Brand
Appeared In Not Known
Salary Not Known
Net Worth Around $40 million
Favourite Things
Car Aston Martin DBS V12
Food Paneer Papdi
Colours Black, Blue
Social Sites
Facebook CLICK HERE
Twitter CLICK HERE
Instagram CLICK HERE

Nikhil Jain Career, Qualification, Education

Nikhil Jain Career – He is an entrepreneur of fashion and also as businessman from Kolkata. He graduated from schooling at London, United Kingdom. He has a degree from Business Management. Since his early years He was fascinated by new fashions and icons of style. As he pursued his advanced academics, Nikhil began to assist his father with their family’s enterprise. He is the owner of a women’s clothing brand located in Kolkata and his company name is named Rangoli India.

Nikhil Jain completed his schooling at the M P Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School in Kolkata. Then, he plans his dream of entering the field of management. So, following graduation, he is employed in the company of his father.

Nikhil Jain Net Worth, Profession, Source of Income

Rangoli is one of the Kolkata brand that is available in five cities in India. Nikhil Jain’s Net Worth is estimated at around $40 million. Nikhil Jain was an internship at Coutts Pvt. Ltd. while it was his graduation. Then, he began an internship with Deloitte UK in the year 2009 as an executive consultant. In the year 2012, he returned in India and joined his family’s business.

More Frequently Known Facts About Nikhil Jain

  • Does Nikhil Jain Smoke? No
  • Does Nikhil Jain Drink? Yes
  • Nikhil Jain was born in the Business Family in Kolkata.
  • Nikhil Jain meets Nusrat Jahan in 2018 at a durga ceremony.
  • Nusrat Jahan serves as the Brand Ambassador for “RANGOLI”.

FAQ”s About Nikhil Jain Biography

  1. Who is Nikhil Jain?

ans. A businessman from India.

  1. What is the Age of the Nikhil Jain?

Ans. He is 30 Years Old.

  1. What is the Net Worth of the Nikhil Jain?

Answer. His Total estimated net worth is around $40 million.

  1. What is your wife’s name? Nikhil Jain?

ans. His wife name is Nusrat Jahan.

