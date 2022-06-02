Nikhil Jain Biography (Nusrat Jahan’s Husband) – Wiki, Age, Property, Wife, Net Worth, Income, House And More

Nikhil Jain hails from Kolkata Indian. He is a fashion-conscious businessman, and also an entrepreneur in his early years. He is from a family with a business background. Nikhil Jain gained fame following his wedding with Nusrat Jahan. In the year 2021 Nikhil Jain is is thirty years old. Nikhil Jain has finished his degree in The University of Warwick, London in the field of management.

Nikhil Jain Biography – Wiki, About, Profile

Let’s talk about Nikhil’s family background and career. Nikhil Jain His father’s name was Jain has been a director of management and the founder of Rangoli India. the name his mom is Shakuntala Jain. Also, he has an elder sister known as Kirti Beriwal, who has a wedding.

Nikhil Jain Age, Family, Parents, Siblings

Nikhil Jain Birthday is on 9 July 1989. Born and was raised in Kolkata, India. In 2021, he’s thirty years old. His family is Bengali and he also adheres to his Hindu religion. Nikhil Jain was born in a Bengali traditional family, which has run the fashion industry for Rangoli ladies for over 25 years.

Nikhil Jain Height, Weight, Appearance

Real Name Nikhil Jain Also Known as Nikhil Profession Businessman Famous For Nusrat Jahan’s Husband Hobbies Not Known Tattoo Not Known Physical Status Age 30 years old Height in centimeters- 175 cm in meters, 1.75 m 1.75 in meters- 1.75 in feet inches- 5′ 9″ Weight in kilograms- 65 kg in pounds- 143 lbs Body Measurement Not Known Skin Complexion Not Known Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Personal Information Date of Birth 9 July 1989 Birth Place Kolkata, India Zodiac sign Not Known Religion Jainism Ethnicity Not Known Hometown Kolkata, India Nationality Indian School Name M P Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School, Kolkata College Name University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom Qualifications B.Sc Management Family Profile Father Name Mohan Kumar Jain (Businessman) Mother Name Shakuntala Jain (Housewife) Brother Name Not Known Sister Name Kirti Beriwal, Swatii Jain Agarwal (Work at ET NOW) Marital Status Married Wife Name Nusrat Jahan (Actress, Politician) Marriage Date 19 June 2019 Career Source Of Income Rangoli Brand Appeared In Not Known Salary Not Known Net Worth Around $40 million Favourite Things Car Aston Martin DBS V12 Food Paneer Papdi Colours Black, Blue Social Sites Facebook CLICK HERE Twitter CLICK HERE Instagram CLICK HERE

Nikhil Jain Career, Qualification, Education

Nikhil Jain Career – He is an entrepreneur of fashion and also as businessman from Kolkata. He graduated from schooling at London, United Kingdom. He has a degree from Business Management. Since his early years He was fascinated by new fashions and icons of style. As he pursued his advanced academics, Nikhil began to assist his father with their family’s enterprise. He is the owner of a women’s clothing brand located in Kolkata and his company name is named Rangoli India.

Nikhil Jain completed his schooling at the M P Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School in Kolkata. Then, he plans his dream of entering the field of management. So, following graduation, he is employed in the company of his father.

Nikhil Jain Net Worth, Profession, Source of Income

Rangoli is one of the Kolkata brand that is available in five cities in India. Nikhil Jain’s Net Worth is estimated at around $40 million. Nikhil Jain was an internship at Coutts Pvt. Ltd. while it was his graduation. Then, he began an internship with Deloitte UK in the year 2009 as an executive consultant. In the year 2012, he returned in India and joined his family’s business.

More Frequently Known Facts About Nikhil Jain

Does Nikhil Jain Smoke? No

Does Nikhil Jain Drink? Yes

Nikhil Jain was born in the Business Family in Kolkata.

Nikhil Jain meets Nusrat Jahan in 2018 at a durga ceremony.

Nusrat Jahan serves as the Brand Ambassador for “RANGOLI”.

FAQ”s About Nikhil Jain Biography

Who is Nikhil Jain?

ans. A businessman from India.

What is the Age of the Nikhil Jain?

Ans. He is 30 Years Old.

What is the Net Worth of the Nikhil Jain?

Answer. His Total estimated net worth is around $40 million.

What is your wife’s name? Nikhil Jain?

ans. His wife name is Nusrat Jahan.